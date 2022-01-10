Politics
Exclusive Interview: German Ambassador Speaks About Economic Recovery Financing, Sniffing Dogs, Vaccine Manufacturing
An unprecedented partnership in pharmaceutical industry was a result of engagements between Germany and Rwandan authorities in 2021.
The two countries were also able to sign an agreement for use of sniffing dogs to detect covid-19 and other pathogens.
In an exclusive interview, the German Ambassador to Rwanda, Dr. Thomas Kurz, says the bilateral relations between the two countries were characterised by unusually successful projects and investments.
Below are the excerpts of the interview;
Germany, as a friend of Rwanda, has been involved in fascinating projects and we would like you to give us an overview of Germany’s engagements with Rwanda in the recent months.
Ambassador: 2021 was an unusually successful year for our cooperation. We were able to double our partnership and this brought in 100 million euros for one year. This was really extraordinary and I would call it a success. The biggest part of the funds we have been able to make available went into fighting the pandemic and we had specifics on the economic effects of the pandemic, where we were trying to help the small and medium-sized enterprises to overcome the pandemic.
The second focus of our partnership was fighting climate change or managing the environmental policies. These are the main pillars that we realized last year.
You have a specific project of interest, not only unique but a little bit more sophisticated as far as Covid-19 is concerned. The sniffing dogs. How did this come about and why you were involved in this project?
Ambassador: I think you cannot start speaking about our partnership in combating the effects of the pandemic without commending what Rwanda has been doing.
It is really amazing. Rwanda’s government has been managing the pandemic well and this has been recognized worldwide. Rwanda should be very proud.
We also take pride, as partners, in the sniffing dogs project I was describing as a tiny project but very visible one, which stands as an example for what we have been doing.
It is a project that started in Europe, in Germany, where scientists discovered that sniffing dogs were able to detect Covid-19 infections in humans. So they started doing some research and it was a successful project.
And it immediately made it to the media because it was a successful project and many countries were interested in it. Rwanda requested us to share our experience, expertise. That was the starting point and now we are nearly there, we have already brought dogs, we had a trainer, a specialist who, for a couple of weeks did training here. We have now four trained sniffer dogs and we are just about to bring seven more. And once they are here, I think it will be a time this project will come into operational.
What other value additions towards this project on the side of Germany?
Ambassador: It is somehow unique. It is not just only something that attracts interests in the media, but even people in the German government are very interested, they are happy about that. In the end, it will be beneficial to both of us as well as the prestige coming out of it and the recognition from the specialists and general public that we have been doing something and Rwanda being at the forefront of the new developments with new scientific research.
What other arrangements and plans do you have after this?
Ambassador: In various aspects, this partnership is unique and something I didn’t mention is that we have brought green dogs, the dogs that have not been trained before. It is an important new aspect in the context of this research.
The second is that we have developed a machine to train those dogs.
And once this pandemic is over, these dogs might be used to detect other diseases in the future. So we are very optimistic that for example, they will be used at the entrances of the stadiums when people come to the sports events. This might be very useful not only in terms of the Corona pandemic but may be used to detect other pathogens that could come in the future.
On the side of Rwanda, are there particular limitations to exploit the resources, knowledge and skills on that project?
Ambassador: This is a starting point; we will bring more than seven dogs. And the fact that the country has already began using these dogs to detect drugs is a good ground to expand the project.
Give us a broad idea of how easier or difficult it is to engage Rwanda. What has been your observation?
Ambassador: There is a project by BioNTech, for example, the company which has been producing the most successful vaccine so far.
First for the Covid-19 vaccine but also for the longer view to produce a vaccine for Malaria among others.
This is our biggest bilateral relations’ new development. There are plans to have similar productions in a few, two, or three African countries.
What do you learn from the process of engagements about such a big project, not only a scientific but a business investment with an African country to that extent?
What do you learn from the process, from the beginning of the discussions up to when pens were put on papers?
Ambassador: What I have seen, the most important thing is the absolute commitment by the Rwandan government to reach its goal and everything possible to make this a reality, it is not easy.
Rwanda hasn’t had a pharmaceutical industry so far, so it’s not easy but the commitment is absolutely there and this is something recommendable. And it is amazing. That makes a difference to many other parts of the continent.
Reporter: So we could conclude that it’s one of your major successes while assigned here?
Ambassador: I would not claim that it is my success but in terms of bilateral relations. Yes, it is, no doubt. I’m optimistic that more is going to happen within this year, 2022.
Politics
Mali Risks Isolation From Diplomatic Scene- Ex Justice Minister
Mamadou Ismaïla Konaté the former Justice Minister in Mali has warned that his country risks getting isolated and excommunicated from the diplomatic scene.
He made the remarks on the eve of the extraordinary ECOWAS summit on Mali.
Goodluck Jonathan, the ECOWAS mediator arrived in Bamako capital and met with Assimi Goïta on Wednesday 5th ahead of the summit convened on January 9th in Accra Ghana.
West African heads of state looked into the political situation in Mali, and in particular reacted to the presentation by his government of a timetable that calls for a presidential election in five years – and no longer next February.
“Unacceptable” for ECOWAS, which plans to seize UEMOA with a view to adopting a new set of sanctions against the country.
Mamadou Ismaïla Konaté said, “I think there was a mistake there, and that it could cost the country dearly. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulaye Diop went to meet Nana Akufo-Addo by carrying a message supposed to be based on the conclusions of the National Assises of the refoundation. However, these only refer to these five years as a “ceiling” period; they also speak of a period of six months.
No one, in fact, has given the government a mandate to set the five-year term. And while it is true that the organization of elections in February seemed inconsistent, at the very least, the Malian government should have proposed a more realistic duration.”
What do you expect from the extraordinary ECOWAS summit in Accra?
Given the flagrant violation of our commitments, we are unfortunately risking a lot. Unless it surprises us, economic sanctions are to be expected, and Mali risks nothing less than excommunication from the diplomatic scene.
In my opinion, it is urgent to propose a new chronogram. Why not, for example, set the date for February 2023, and do everything possible by then to reach a consensus that involves both politicians and the other components of the nation?
Political and civil society organizations that boycotted the National Refoundation Assizes are opposed to the postponement of the elections. But do they have the capacity to mobilize in the face of military power?
Unfortunately, no, they are no match for it. But in the perspective of a new democracy that we must establish, we must take into account all minorities, all oppositions. We are talking about building a state, Mali, a shattered nation.
And some of the political leaders, who represent forces that have long been present on the political scene, do not identify with the conclusions of the Assises.
It is up to the head of state to go and get them, not to leave them behind. Whatever the problems, turning your back on Imam Mahmoud Dicko, for example, is neither a guarantee of peace nor of national harmony.
Politics
Raila Odinga Labels Kenya Deputy President Ruto a Thief
Kenya’s strongest politicians have gone into the overdrive as the presidential campaigns heat up ahead of the forthcoming August 9th elections.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga currently on a countryside campaign trail has labeled Deputy President William Ruto a nasty thief.
While crossing the Likoni ferry to the Mombasa Island, Raila addresses residents who were in the ferry and took his time to label Ruto a thief.
“Kamata Duale kamata. Kamata Kindiki kamata, kamata Murkomen kamata. Kamata mwizi Ruto kamata (get hold of Duale, get hold of Kindiki, get hold of Murkomen, get of hold Ruto the thief),” Raila cheered on the residents.
Odinga has previously been on the receiving side of insults from his bitter rival Ruto and always pushed him to scale down on insults and offer politics based on peace and respect.
“I have, already, told him [Ruto] to respect me, as I also respect him, and meet at the ballot. Let’s see if he can manage the contest,” said Raila last year.
Odinga the leader of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is considered the likely successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta after the two shook hands in the Building Bridges initiative aimed at handing over power to Odinga.
For Ruto a former ally to Uhuru sees this BBI initiative as a scheme to sideline him and maintaining power in the same old circles of families and acquaintances.
Ruto last year reiterated his stance that the 2022 elections will be a contest between dynasties and hustlers.
He said it was time for President Uhuru and Raila to support someone else for the top seat.
“The Kenyatta and Odinga families have been in power in the past and it is now time for a hustler like me to lead this country,” he said then.
“I have been fought left and right but this will not distract me from seeking the presidency.”
He said the movement will create investment opportunities for 16 million poor Kenyans, who will, in turn, be placed on the country’s tax bracket.
Politics
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are scheduled to convene on Friday 7th January, for a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress in Mozambique.
According to details, the summit will review mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).
SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.
The Summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.
In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.
Meanwhile, in July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.
Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.
Mozambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
Exclusive Interview: German Ambassador Speaks About Economic Recovery Financing, Sniffing Dogs, Vaccine Manufacturing
WIPO Launches New Global Awards Program For SME’s, Medium-Sized Enterprises
After Two Years Of Covid Break, Uganda Children Return To School
Goma Mayor Orders Public Transport Vehicles to Paint Yellow
Mali Risks Isolation From Diplomatic Scene- Ex Justice Minister
Ethiopia Military Introduces Rank Of Field Marshal
Rwanda, Mozambique Security Chiefs Hold Meeting In Kigali On Cabo Delgado Situation
Goma Mayor Orders Public Transport Vehicles to Paint Yellow
Character and Nature of Technology
Mali Risks Isolation From Diplomatic Scene- Ex Justice Minister
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Environment4 days ago
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
-
South-Africa2 days ago
South Africa Omicron Study Points to end of Pandemic
-
Politics4 days ago
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
-
National3 days ago
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
-
National3 days ago
Munyenyezi Trial Postponed Again Due To Absence Of Defense Lawyers
-
National2 days ago
Ethiopia Military Introduces Rank Of Field Marshal
-
Politics4 days ago
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique