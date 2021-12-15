Special Report
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
Do you understand how difficult it is to achieve meaningful milestones in the most frightening and stressful moments?
Perhaps yes, everyone can easily say how hard it is. But what we can’t easily explain is how one can actually achieve positive results in a pandemic, where hopes and plans are shuttered.
Now, one of the companies that made impressive and surprising milestones, albeit, is a cement company, CIMERWA Plc.
Here is the story.
The pandemic almost sealed off some companies on the market, but CIMERWA Plc managed to draw strategies that helped the company to wither the storm.
It set initiatives that closed the loopholes. Results? Generating Rwf63.7 billion, with an increase of 7 percent compared to the previous year and a Profit After Tax of Rwf4.2 billion mirroring a 111 percent increase compared to the previous year.
The company also managed to record Profit Before Tax of Rwf 5.4 billion at a +179% increase compared to the previous year, according to its prospectus.
Following the company’s listing on Stock Market last year, a company recorded and registered such a position when everyone was experiencing falling off the cliff.
Closing the financial year recently, Albert Kipkemoi Seigei, the CEO of the CIMERWA Plc, told Taarifa in an exclusive interview (watch the full interview at the end of this article) that the profit earnings came following its listing on the stock exchange market which is a gesture that puts a smile on the shareholder’s faces.
“Indeed, it’s a growth and unique move we are very proud of,” he said happily.
He disclosed that the strategies behind the successes were because of the targets that the company set during the difficult times of COVID-19, including those related to the clarity of purpose that aimed at building a better life in general.
“It doesn’t mean that we were not impacted but, to a larger degree, we were able to mitigate the effects by introducing strategies,” Seigei says.
Like other businesses, during COVID-19 times, the supply chains and distribution channels were affected but the company had to make sure that cost management and cash preservation models are applied in order to survive the 0% flat sales compared to previous years.
“We rely on coal for heating, so we had to substitute and introduce alternative substitutions that are cost-effective. Energy, logistics and clinker factors are some of the most expensive components in cement production. We had to make sure that the company lowers the cost of production,” the CEO says, nodding suggestively that the strategy yielded positive results.
For the company to achieve such abnormal profit, the administration was able to strategize the operations and increase its export portfolio as well as innovations. For example, reducing the level of energy consumption during production.
As far as corporate governance framework is concerned, the company placed a binocular on it’s procurement department to ensure that it gets the best value of money when it comes to transportation, spare parts and whatever that related to the cost.
Notably, though, the CEO was supported by a strong and highly experienced new board backed by independent directors, reckoning that it was the engine behind the good performance.
“The team was foresighted enough to make clear decisions at difficult times despite the harsh environment,” Seigei says, adding that “when COVID-19 was fresh it wasn’t easy for the company to see its direction and no one knew what to do but the team remained calm.”
It was such a terrible moment that the company relied on overdrafts with an unpaid loan in the banks, Sigei remembers.
“But as of now, there is a relief that the pandemic is slowing and the company has managed to negotiate with banks on the moratoriums, repayment holidays but also took some risky decisions and invoked force majeure on some contracts,” he says.
As a response to COVID-19, CIMERWA Plc also adapted to virtual meetings, automated systems, Pay Space during COVID-19 and made sure that it moves faster on technology.
Difficult times and mitigation strategies
The fiscal year 2020 was a bad year for Rwanda with a GDP growth rate declining to -3 %, as a chief exporter that relied on daily transactions they were pushed into a difficult moment too until the company introduced new segments of trade, infrastructural projects and resettling sustainable models.
According to economists, Rwanda’s domestic market during the pandemic was flat and it was not easy for CIMERWA Plc to supply its products to its customers.
“We had to grow our market share during the year that we were able to increase the volume and exports to Goma, Northern Kivu, strengthening our foothold in Bukavu and because of this, exports contributed to 19% compared to the contribution of the previous year at 15%,” he says.
Strategically, the company also introduced key projects in a market segment which some are still in the pipeline; such as Bugesera Airport construction as an anchor project, power projects, school construction and roads construction at the same time reducing the cost throughout those projects.
“We had to explore the opportunities like the equipment in plants and key bottlenecks, the expenditure. We also had to set investments plans and innovation and further improvements,” he notes.
Future Plans
After making profits, the company wants to maintain the position through its strong board and management.
Through its prospectus, there is the expectation of performance improvement, profitability, bringing down the debt. Sigei’s job and his team is to meet the targets by 2024.
The company also has been engaging customers by visiting construction sites as well as sharing ideas about the design of the products, doing calculations at the sites together.
Quality Products
While keeping an eye on quality, CIMERWA Plc is known for having quality cement, a factor that contributes to its supply chain and logistics.
In May last year, the firm launched diversified products like SURE CEMENT, intended for general purposes, SURE WALL for plastering and brick joining which is cheaper, at Rwf7,800 compared to other types that cost Rwf9,000.
SURE BUILD is also a diversified type used by heavy construction and SURE ROAD designed for road construction.
Corporate social responsibility
As a requirement, CIMERWA Plc focuses on the health and safety of its surrounding community.
Company officials believe it is a priority to make sure that employees and partners are healthy and safe.
“If you are taking care of the environment and community, then operations will be sustainable and I think this is important because the community and stakeholders trust the company for taking to care for their wellbeing,” the CEO explained.
CIMERWA Plc has also in previous years, impacted the surrounding communities. It has constructed schools, clinics, tailoring shops as well as maintaining treatment plants and their effects.
While all these developments ensued, the company had almost vaccinated its staff to achieve its commitment to creating a healthy and safe working environment.
“I have no doubt that when we speak again, twelve months from now, we shall have another brilliant story from CIMERWA Plc,” Sigie says, shortly before he flew to Nairobi, Kenya for his holiday.
Watch full interview below:
Special Report
PART II: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
This is our second article in the series expounding on the historical and current dynamics that are relevant to the frosty relationship between Rwanda and Uganda.
Intimately, we are recollecting moments that help us to expose President Yoweri Museveni’s hostility against Rwanda. In this piece, we focus on what transpired in the early 90s. We pick key and strong instances that shade light on how Museveni’s behavior has been consistent despite the fact that the two countries have shared social-political milieu with varying degrees of interludes.
Shortly after the liberation struggle to stop the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, regional countries had become home to thousands of Rwandan refugees, particularly elements of the Habyarimana regime that had participated in the genocide.
The largest majority had established themselves in the jungles of DR Congo (Zaire). The Kinshasa government had also gradually lost its grip on management of the state, creating a conducive environment for the Interahamwe to mobilise, organise and return to Rwanda and complete their mission of exterminating the Tutsis.
Meanwhile, Congolese Political and armed groups, too, were battling for control.
Kisangani wars
In view of security concerns, Rwanda deployed in DRC to flush out genocidaires who had established themselves in military and refugee camps along the DRC common border with Rwanda, ready to strike and accomplish their mission to exterminate the Tutisi.
This was in late 1996 when they fought alongside Laurent Desire Kabira’s side of Alliance of Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo to overthrow Mobutu.
The establishment in Kigali wouldn’t sit idly and wait for trouble to spread back home. They had identified the right group to give support.
Meanwhile, the RPA was receiving accolades from the world over for winning battles yet Museveni regarded them as “boys” he trained.
It is said that when Rwandan fighters were advancing towards Kinshasa, Museveni asked Kigali that his brother, Gen Salim Saleh to command the final assault and capture Kinshasa, the capital city of DRC.
This sent a bad taste to the Rwandans. Museveni’s audacity was unbearable. His arrogant and disrespectful demand was decline. He proceeded, nevertheless, up to Kisangani during what is known as Congo II.
During Congo II, Museveni struggled to justify deployment of his troops in DRC, but he proceeded and up Kisangani which had been liberated by Rwandan troops (RPA).
Ironically, Museveni insisted that RPA withdraws from Kisangani and allow Ugandan troops to occupy it, which Rwanda refused. Apparently, Museveni’s plan was to establish a break-away faction from RCD led by Wamba Dia Wamba.
In August 1999, on a Saturday morning, fighting broke out between Ugandan and Rwandan forces.
Ugandan army forces backed the Kisangani-based faction of the Rassemblement Congolais pour la Democratie (RCD-Kisangani) and the Rwandan forces backed mainstream RCD-Goma.
The fighting broke out – with clashes for control of the city centre and one of two airports – after RCD-Goma had disrupted a “tour of explanation” around Kisangani to brief the public on the Lusaka agreement, according to RCD-Kisangani Spokesman, Sessanga Ipongo.
In this gun battle, Uganda was defeated. For Museveni, the defeat was painful. He kept looking for a chance to vet his anger on Rwandans. He engaged his commanders in Kisangani to secretly create room for another clash against the Rwandans. The two sides clashed three times, including in May and June 2000. Ugandan troops were walloped again almost to a total inhalation.
Notably, on June 5, 2000, heavy gun fire was heard blaring into the skies between the two sides.
Uganda provoked Rwandans by shelling their positions in Kisangani in mid-morning on June 5 and lied that its forces had simply responded to an attack on one of its army vehicles. The shelling was followed by a ground attack.
In response to Ugandan provocation and arrogance, the well-organised and commanded Rwandan troops counterattacked UPDF in a fierce seven-hour battle that ended a week of terrifying, indiscriminate shelling. Uganda suffered heavy losses that Museveni has never forgotten until today.
A few remaining Ugandan fighters almost ran into Congo River before Rwandan commanders voluntarily ceased fire.
Museveni is said to have pleaded for mercy with Rwandan authorities as the fighting ensued. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj_hLrGmcH0AhUtQ_EDHf76BUEQFnoECAkQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fopendocs.ids.ac.uk%2Fopendocs%2Fbitstream%2Fhandle%2F123456789%2F4913%2FMakara-MAK-Res.pdf%3Fsequence%3D1&usg=AOvVaw1hDA-DZF_0PkvU567EXKM8 .
According to witnesses at that time, bullet-riddled bodies of over 2000 Ugandan soldiers lay strewn along the gravel road that leads to the bridge where Rwandan troops halted the Ugandan push into the Congo River port city. The stench of death was everywhere, and there was no water, electricity, food or medicine.
Meanwhile, Museveni was humiliated when he learnt that dozens of his fighters were being held by Rwandan fighters as prisoners of war. He openly denied it. When Rwandan repatriated the prisoners of war, Museveni welcomed them as heroes.
It was reported then that the prisoners were being held at a military camp in the central prefecture of Gitarama. “Ugandan authorities should stop to posture by denying that we don’t have their prisoners. It is normal to take prisoners in any war,” Rwandan government Spokesman then, Joseph Bideri said. “The army leadership in Uganda is negotiating their release with the military authorities here,” he was quoted as saying. Read: (https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/report/15983/rwanda-ugandan-prisoners-war-paraded)
Back in DRC, unarmed UN observers were in place to monitor the cease-fire called by Ugandan forces. The UN raised its flag and declared that any further fighting would be considered an act of aggression against the international community.
At that time, Rwandan soldiers had captured tons of ammunition, guns and an anti-aircraft battery left behind by the Ugandans.
“I am not proud of this,” a Rwandan commander said then. “But we were fired at. We won because our soldiers know what they are fighting for. We are now leaving Kisangani regardless of Ugandan intentions.” The fighting ended.
This was another loss for Museveni which added more salt to injury. Museveni has never forgiven Rwanda for this. Ominous as he is, Museveni has never buried the hatchet. His hatred and bitterness against Rwanda are alive and kicking.
Our next article will be published on Monday.
Special Report
Rare Peep Into Espionage Fights Of Rival Koreas
Song Chun-son, a duck farm worker, endured two and a half years in a North Korean labour camp and said she was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
That was until South Korean counterintelligence officers caught up with the details of her past in North Korea, where they said she had been involved in the effort to lure or blackmail North Korean defectors in the South into coming back to the North.
Ms. Song, 44, said she had no choice but to do what the North Korean spy agency asked her to do while she was living there and that she was unaware of being part of a coordinated scheme. Still, South Korean officials arrested her in May on charges of helping the North’s Ministry of State Security. Her case has since provided rare glimpses into the clandestine battle the rival Koreas have waged over North Korean defectors living in the South.
Under its leader, Kim Jong-un, North Korea has plotted to bring North Korean defectors in the South back to their former homeland using whatever means it could, including recruiting people like Ms. Song. But the South’s counterespionage authorities are equally determined to thwart the North’s operation, carefully screening newly arriving defectors from the North, like Ms. Song, to catch anyone linked to its efforts.
On Tuesday, a court in Suwon, south of Seoul, sentenced Ms. Song to three years in prison. Instead of enjoying her new freedom, she finds herself sitting in a prison cell in the South, having become a pawn in the cloak-and-dagger war between her old and new home countries.
“When I came to South Korea, I confessed to what I did in the North to make a fresh start in the South,” Ms. Song said in an August letter she sent from jail to her sister, also a North Korean defector in the South. “I was coerced to do what I did — but they say that doesn’t erase the crime.”
More than 33,800 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the 1990s. But since Mr. Kim took power a decade ago, at least 28 of them have mysteriously resurfaced in North Korea. How and why they went back to the totalitarian state they had risked their lives to flee has been one of the great mysteries in inter-Korean relations. (South Korean officials fear that some of the hundreds of defectors who have disappeared in recent years may have also ended up in the North.)
North Korea has used the returnees for propaganda, arranging news conferences where they described how lucky they were to escape the “living hell” they found in the South to return to the “bosom of the fatherland.”
Ms. Song’s arrest showed that South Korea’s counterintelligence officials were not sitting idle. Between 2009 and 2019, they arrested at least 14 North Koreans who entered South Korea as defectors, accusing them of arriving here on spy missions that included plots to bring fellow defectors back to the North, according to government data submitted to the National Assembly.
Ms. Song told the court about how she ended up going to South Korea. A native of Onsong, a North Korean town near the Chinese border, she had been working as a broker, helping North Korean defectors in the South transfer cash remittances to their relatives in the North when the Ministry of State Security recruited her in 2016.
Confronting her about her illegal work as a cash broker, the ministry gave her a stark choice: serve time in a prison camp or cooperate with agents. For Ms. Song, who had already been in a labor camp from 2007 to 2009 for the crime of illegally entering China for food in the wake of a famine in the North, the choice was obvious.
“She had to cooperate to stay alive, she had no other choice,” said her sister, Chun-nyo, who defected to South Korea in 2019.
In the court hearing on Tuesday that sent Ms. Song to prison, the presiding judge, Kim Mi-kyong, dismissed her appeal, saying that she had helped the North Korean secret police for personal gain as well.
During her trial, Ms. Song admitted providing a secret police agent named Yon Chol-nam with the telephone number of a North Korean defector in South Korea she had known while working as a broker. She also admitted calling the defector to ask him to help Mr. Yon, lying that the agent was her husband and that he worked for North Korean families trying to reach their defector relatives in the South.
With the defector’s help, Mr. Yon located three North Korean defectors in the South, prosecutors said. He tried to persuade them to return to the North by putting their North Korean relatives on the phone with them. One of the defectors, Kang Chol-woo, and his girlfriend, also a North Korean defector in the South, returned to the North through China in 2016 and later appeared on North Korean TV.
In August 2016, the ministry sent Ms. Song to China to spy on North Korean migrants there and on Christian missionaries who helped them flee the North. It gave her a code name: “Chrysanthemum.” But after two years, she fled to South Korea, where she told her debriefers what she did for the North’s Ministry of State Security.
“She thought she was cleared when she was released from the debriefing center to live a new life in the South,” said her lawyer, Park Heon-hong.
However, Ms. Song had unwittingly stepped into the fierce spy war over North Korean defectors.
Under Kim Jong-un, North Korea has tightened its control over the border with China, the main escape route for defectors. And it has intensified its crackdown on the South Korean TV dramas and music smuggled from China through which North Korean defectors learned of life in the South.
Partly as a result of these crackdowns, the number of North Korean refugees arriving in the South dropped to 1,047 in 2019 from 2,914 in 2009. The number plummeted to 229 last year, as the pandemic led to further border restrictions.
North Korea has called the defectors “traitors” and “human scum.” But its online propaganda channels have also interviewed family members who tearfully appealed to defectors, telling them that Mr. Kim promised to forgive their crimes if they returned home.
South Korea has put its guard up, catching North Korean agents disguised as defectors who entered South Korea on clandestine missions to assassinate fellow defectors or lure them back to the North.
But South Korean counterintelligence officials also have a history of fabricating evidence in their overzealous hunt for North Korean spies. In 2016, South Korea announced the arrival of 12 young North Korean waitresses and their male manager, billing their defections as a major coup against Pyongyang. The manager later said that the South’s National Intelligence Service plotted with him to bring the women here against their will.
“Ms. Song thought she escaped from the grips of the Ministry of State Security when she defected to the South,” said Jung Gwang-il, a North Korean defector who leads No Chain, a civic group working for North Korean human rights. “But waiting for her in the South were counterintelligence officers eager to make what little score they could against the North.”
Adapted from NYTimes
Special Report
Expert: ‘President Ndayishimiye’s ‘Vision 2040′ is Just a Slogan’
Last week President Evariste Ndayishimiye convened a national development forum aimed at presenting his vision, a new development agenda and setting the tone for his leadership since he came to power.
According to Prof. Julien Nimubona a political scientist [pictured above], what President Ndayishimiye presented was not worth to be described as a vision.
“Compared to the forum in general, unlike speeches, I didn’t see a vision. Saying that “the goal is for Burundi to be an emerging country by 2040″. This is not a vision. In political science, this is called a slogan,” said Prof. Nimubona.
“A vision is a coherent strategy based on specific objectives to be achieved with resources that can be mobilized to achieve them,” he said in an exclusive interview.
Below is a detailed analysis of the forum through the lens of Prof. Nimubona.
By organizing this forum, what do you think is the message behind?
In my opinion the forum was more than the meeting of the Estates General on Development. For the first time, this forum allowed the debate between intellectuals and politicians all coming from the system in power.
The panelists, the guests, were what are called “organic intellectuals”. That is, intellectuals organically linked to power. Which means that what they said or the recommendations made were not coming from the opposition. All members of the executive were seated, listening like students in class.
Before this forum was convened, President Ndayishimiye had made a number of interventions deploring bad practices within the State, criticizing the judiciary, the administration, even if it meant sacking certain senior executives, questioning mining contracts.
Lost investments (example of the Mpanda dam with its 54 billion FBU, etc.) A propensity which connotes a desire to want to destroy these bad practices within the system. Nevertheless, he encountered indifference from his close collaborators.
By organizing this forum, it seems to me that he got it right by opening a window within what I call the big mute of the Cndd-Fdd: this majority made up of the intellectuals of this party. And if we don’t look closely, this class is constantly dominated by a power, admittedly military-civilian.
But, a militant power where partisan power prevails over technocratic power. While it is the latter that promotes development. Through this forum, I think the Head of State wanted to give a voice to this category of people.
What is the point of System experts talking to system managers?
The biggest question that torments President Ndayishimiye is how to implement changes with the managers at the controls for the past fifteen years.
Implementation of recommendations made requires the correction of the deficiencies of managers that have been at the helm for the past 15 years.
The question is, “Why will they want to change all of a sudden when they never have in over 15 years?” In view of all this, one comes to wonder: “If this is the case, does the Head of State have the right men in the right place? to drive its long-awaited changes? “.
For you, this forum starts the debate within the Cndd-Fdd?
This forum is going to soon trigger an unavoidable debate within the ruling party. Like in 1992, With the start of multipartyism in Burundi, this greatly disturbed the Uprona party. I remember Nicolas Mayugi, at the time secretary general. He spoke of “a possible democracy within a single party.
Currently within the ruling Cndd-Fdd party, there is debate whether strengthening of democratic culture is still possible. With this forum, I fear that the President of the Republic has opened a Pandora’s box.
Do you think all relevant themes have been explored?
It seems to me that the disturbing themes were not mentioned. In this regard, I have listed four other topics that could have been discussed in this forum.
The first forgotten theme: it is the issue of opening up the democratic space. A prerequisite for the stabilization of Burundi. No briefing was made on how to borrow to get Burundi out of this cycle of political violence.
Nevertheless, I have the impression that the actors present did not take this into account. In the absence of a more integrative democracy, the democratic majority is confused with the partisan majority. An unnamed mistake because it results in the systematic exclusion of opposition parties and ethnic minority groups. Knowing that investments are conditioned by internal stability, I believe that this point should be discussed.
The second theme not mentioned is the issue of demography. Which one could associate with climate change. Whatever you do, the demographic pressure on the earth, on the education of children (crowded classrooms), puts pressure on the quality of health care.
The other unmentioned problem is the environment. For a country like Burundi, over 95% of which depends on agriculture, climate change must be a priority. All the more reason, it was advisable to study the strategies. The third theme little mentioned is administrative governance.
The quality and access to public services is a headache. Because of patronage, neo-patrimonial, ethnicist practices, a dispute persists between the population and the State. In my opinion, an opportunity which would have made it possible to identify the main axes, beyond building confidence.
Is the ongoing contact with the Rwandans a possible normalization of bilateral relations?
The 4th theme that has not caught the attention of experts is regional integration and international development. Knowing that our economy, to a certain extent, also depends on that of the countries of the sub-region.
This theme would have made it possible to show how much the antagonisms between States (case of Rwanda, Uganda) weigh on our economy.
Political realism has always prevailed in Burundi-Rwanda relations. As evidenced by the post-colonial history of these two countries in the management of the issue of Rwandan refugees, etc.
Currently, the problem is that public opinion, especially Burundians forget, what are the issues behind the rapprochement between these two countries.
Of course, Burundi has communicated more about its desiderata, in particular, the delivery of alleged putschists.
The big question that persists: is Burundi ready to make concessions with regard to the grievances of Rwandans? However, I have no doubt that over time a solution for a possible resumption of bilateral cooperation will be found.
The recent lifting of sanctions by the United States against certain Burundian politicians. A good thing ?
A nuance. Even in the decree of President Biden canceling the said sanctions, he welcomes a marked improvement in governance, the rule of law, etc. It is only necessary for the Burundian authorities to think that this is recognition.
Sometimes international decisions can be a way of encouragement. History of moving quickly while respecting democratic principles. In the case of the lifting of these US sanctions, it is indeed an encouragement from the head of state to continue his reforms. The same strategy used by the EU in initiating this dialogue for the lifting of their sanctions.
On the one hand, the United States lifted the sanctions. On the other, the EU, which is renewing them. Your reaction.
One thing should be known: the United States of America as well as the countries of the Union of 27 are for the imposition of respect for democratic principles (human rights, good governance, etc.). However, the literature on these kinds of issues varies from power to power.
Americans get information through a network of government services (embassies, NGOs, intelligence and information services (CIA, FBI, Medical Corps, etc.). And these services are so marked by the logic of government policies For them, only the politico-economic issues count.
However, in the case of Burundi, since 2015, China has gained a foothold in Burundi, strengthening its positions in the sub-region. by the Americans and the EU.
However, who says cooperation of China with Burundi, refers to its penetration into the east of the DRC, with as a corollary the armed groups which abound. In light of all this, the United States of America felt it was better to protect its strategic interests, rather than cry out about human rights abuses.
Are there sufficient prerequisites to release counterbalance?
Also, we must not lose sight of the fact that in the United States of America, democracy is an elitist democracy. Often the president decides without consulting his people. A situation poles apart from the EU. European countries are fundamentally democracies of opinion. However, not all 27 countries have the same perception of respect for democratic principles.
For example, during the dialogue with the EU, some countries like France and Belgium were somewhat open. The opposite of the Germans. Another thing to note is that EU diplomacy is heavily influenced by civil society organizations.
This is why, when the European Parliament wanted to rule on the resumption of cooperation, the reports of these human rights organizations undoubtedly tipped the scales in the deliberation of MEPs, blocking the action of ministers. which, quite possibly, would have allowed the situation to evolve. I think that is currently the case with this renewal of the sanctions against these personalities.
Is this to say that lifting of EU sanctions against Burundi is not coming soon?
For tomorrow, I don’t know. But, if ever, it intervenes it will be a purely politico-realistic decision. A decision which tends to encourage the President of the Republic to translate into concrete actions his many speeches of reforms on the national and international level. Also, we must separate individual sanctions from those against a country.
