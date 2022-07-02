General Henry Anyidoho and Maj. Gen. Joseph Adinkra are back in Rwanda for a visit. The two Ghanaian senior army officers were last in Rwanda almost three decades ago while serving under the under the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda.

According to the Museums of Rwanda, the two Ghanaian senior military officers, ‘visited the Museum for the Campaign Against Genocide.’

General Anyidoho served as General Dallaire’s Deputy Commander in addition to his role as head of the Ghanaian contingent and Maj Gen Adinkra was the Commanding Officer of the only remaining battalion in Rwanda when the UN forces were ordered to withdraw from Rwanda.

During the turbulent times in Rwanda, Lieutenant Colonel Joe Adinkra, was co Ghanaian Battalion advance party A small, select group of officers that is deployed prior to a main body to handle operation and administrative matters that would facilitate the deployment of the main body (mission)

Later Joseph Narh Adinkra (Major General) worked as a Chief of Staff of the Ghana Army from 31 March 2009 to 4 April 2013.