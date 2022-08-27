Former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos will be burried on Sunday, the Luanda government said early on Saturday as Angolans started paying their final respect to the former leader.

Eduardo dos Santos died on July 8 at a hospital in Spain after suffering a cardiac arrest. He ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years.

According to the government the late dos Santos will be buried at a state funeral on Sunday, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

A brown casket carrying dos Santos’s body and draped with the Angolan flag made the solemn trip through the streets to the city’s central Praca da Republica plaza.

Most people went about their daily lives while some watched the cortege slowly drive past.

The coffin will lie in state in a tent for the public to pay their last respects. Hundreds of blue seats neatly laid out in the square for mourners were empty with a few MPLA supporters filing past the coffin to bid their final farewell.

A few family members and government officials accompanied the casket to the square, but none of his children were present.

Some of his children were at loggerheads with the government and his estranged wife over where and when he was to be buried.

But a Spanish court last week ruled that the body be repatriated to his wife in Angola.

His eldest daughter Isabel dos Santos, who has faced a slew of investigations into her multinational business dealings, last week wrote on Instagram that she would not be able to see her father to his final resting place.