European Union – African Union Summit Opens In Brussels

European and African leaders have stormed Brussels where they are attending the sixth EU-African Union Summit.

These leaders from two continents are expected to underline that we depend on each other according to a statement issued by a coalition of liberal, reformist and progressive members of parliament from across Europe.

Europe and Africa must advance, as equals, our partnership to meet the global challenges and our shared goals of today and tomorrow. International relations are evolving by the day. Changes that we must face together.

The coalition also notes that in times of a global health crisis, solidarity between people and countries has become central to global cooperation. We need to promote better access to healthcare and, most notably, a better and fairer access to vaccines in Africa.

Currently, only 11% of the African population is fully vaccinated compared to 81,4% of Europeans.

The EU must continue its efforts to vaccinate the world by sharing and donating vaccines, with logistical support to Africa that needs it, by strengthening the COVAX programme, supporting local manufacturing of vaccines, investing in pandemic preparedness in the continent and continuing to show solidarity.

A renewed EU-Africa partnership should pave the way for the AU and EU Green Pact to foster tighter cooperation and investment opportunities in Africa to accelerate the green transition between our continents and tackle climate change as global harm.

Africa is the continent with the youngest population. This cradle of dynamism has shown a hunger for change and progress. In this European Year of Youth, Renew Europe puts youth at the heart of all of its policies.

The EU should invest in the education of Africa’s youth and boost youth employment. Africa has enormous economic potential, especially with its youth and women, who can be a driving force of opportunity for the continent and in the success of Africa’s cultural, economic and societal future.

Therefore, we also call on the EU and the AU to promote women and girls empowerment in both public and political life and work towards ending gender-based violence in all its forms.

Trade between the EU and Africa should benefit all countries, businesses – especially SMEs – citizens and investors of both continents.

The EU can advance the economic and social position of African companies, especially women and youth, through the advancement of sustainable trade relations.

Trade negotiations between our two continents should aim to expand economic cooperation and market access and serve as a platform to address human rights, sustainability, digitalisation, gender equality and the rule of law.

Public and private investments in Africa’s economy and infrastructure are critical aspects of Africa’s comprehensive trade and investment strategy.

The latest wave of coup d’états has shown that stability is another crucial point in a new EU-Africa partnership.

The common interests of the Europeans and Africans should be placed front and centre in the EU’s approach to counter threats to stability and security and the violation of human rights.