Sports
European Super League Disgraceful- UEFA President
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the proposed ESL-But this has rubbed others wrong way.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says The European Super League (ESL) is a “disgraceful, self-serving” plan and a “spit in the face of football lovers.”
He also said players who play for teams involved in the closed league would be “banned from the World Cup and Euros”.
UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced a fan-led review of football.
Dowden said the review had been brought forward and would offer a “root and branch” review of the sport, covering finance, governance and regulation.
He said while football’s authorities are equipped to handle the proposed ESL breakaway, the UK government would provide “full backing”.
“Be in no doubt, if they can’t act, we will,” added Dowden. “We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening. We are examining every option. Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the government does to support these clubs.”
Labour welcomed Dowden’s statement but said it was “short on detail and the urgency this situation merits”.
Ceferin, who has been Uefa president since 2016, has overseen an agreement on a noew-look 36-team Champions League but made clear his disdain for the ESL project.
“We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” he said.
“I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else.
“[It is a] cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change.
“Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.
“This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers. We will not allow them to take it away from us.”
The ESL will be a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.
After it was announced on Sunday, Fifa expressed its “disapproval” of the proposed competition and called on “all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game”.
World football’s governing body previously said it would not recognise such a competition and any players involved could be denied the chance to play at a World Cup.
The 14 Premier League clubs not signed up to the ESL will meet on Tuesday to assess the proposals and consider a response.
Sports
Roma to Face Man Utd in Europa Semi-finals
AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax after Edin Dzeko’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 home draw on Thursday.
The Italian side will now face Manchester United, who beat Granada 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final second leg, for a place in next month’s final.
Brian Brobbey struck for Ajax four minutes after his half-time introduction but Dzeko’s 72nd-minute finish leveled the scores in the quarter-final second leg.
The visitors dominated possession and had a second goal disallowed for a Nicolas Tagliafico foul but struggled to again break down a resolute home defence despite a late onslaught.
“We had more problems in Amsterdam, but today we controlled them well,” Roma coach Paulo Fonseca told press. “Ajax are a very strong team with great quality, but defensively we played a great game.
“It’s satisfying. Reaching a semi-final is cause for pride, and we are representing Italy at the moment that’s a source of pride for Roma.”
The capital club are Italy’s last remaining representative in European competition this season, and the clash with United will be their first European semi-final since a 7-6 aggregate defeat by Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League.
Roma’s chances were few and far between but striker Dzeko clinically took his when a deflected cross fell into his path at the back post for a tap-in.
Alcacer, Moreno send Villarreal through
First-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno guided Villarreal into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph.
Villarreal dominated the game and almost took the lead after 25 minutes when forward Samuel Chukwueze rattled the post with a close-range volley.
They did not have to wait long to open the scoring, however, with Alcacer scoring 10 minutes later.
Chukwueze was initially flagged offside in the build-up, but the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check.
Moreno doubled the hosts’ lead three minutes before the break after Alcacer’s effort had been parried by Dominik Livakovic in the Dinamo goal following a marauding run from centre back Raul Albiol to tee up the chance.
The visitors rallied after the break and Geronimo Rulli was forced into a couple of smart stops in the Villarreal goal while at the other end Chukwueze and Moreno spurned chances to ensure victory.
Mislav Orsic pulled one back for Zagreb 15 minutes from time, but far from setting up a nervy finale the visitors never threatened to get back into the tie as the Spaniards held firm.
“We’ve been brilliant in this competition since the group stages. It’s just a shame the fans can’t be here, as these are the kind of matches you want to play in front of your fans – but this win is for them,” midfielder Dani Parejo said.
“We took the initiative and controlled things. Yes, they got one back, but we were the better side throughout the tie.”
Villarreal will face their coach Unai Emery’s former club Arsenal in the last four after the English side overcame Slavia Prague.
Sports
Game of Thrones Strongman Björnsson Thumped in First Boxing Match
Game of Thrones actor and strongman Hafþór “Thor” Björnsson competed in his first boxing match — a close fight overall that ended with a very bloody face for The Mountain actor.
Björnsson, the second actor to play The Mountain in the Emmy-award-winning HBO fantasy series, became the first Titan Weight fighter in the history of boxing — weighing in at a staggering 344 pounds.
Footage of Björnsson’s first boxing fight against 217-pound heavyweight boxer Steven Ward was shared by Björnsson, courtesy of his YouTube page.
The video begins with a highlight from the Jan. 16 fight in Dubai — when Björnsson delivered a blow to Ward’s shoulder, knocking him to the floor.
Then, we see the strongman and performer at his hotel in Dubai, preparing for the big fight. “I have to admit, I’m a little nervous,” The Mountain actor told the cameraman.
“Who wouldn’t be?” After a brief interview, the video shows the rest of the highlight reel, where Björnsson and Ward sparred back and forth in an overall close match.
By the end, the newly minted 6’9″ boxer walked away with a bloody face.
Björnsson started his boxing training prepared for a 3-round match with Ward since it was his first official time boxing in front of a crowd with an audience and cameras.
However, he intends to push it even further in upcoming events. Currently, he’s set to face-off against another heavyweight, Eddie Hall, in September.
The match is being referred to as “the Heaviest Boxing Match in History,” with Hall weighing in at over 300 pounds.
Björnsson’s athleticism placed him in the spotlight when he broke the world’s deadlift record at 501 kilograms, or 1,105 pounds, in May 2020.
Prior to his Game of Thrones fame, the strongman won Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer’s Arnold Strongman Classic, as well as Europe’s Strongest Man and the famed World’s Strongest Man competition.
Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Kit Harington. All eight seasons are streaming on HBO Max.
Sports
Barcelona Are Most Valuable Football Team in The World
Barcelona are the most valuable team in the world after knocking El Clasico rivals Real Madrid off the top spot, ending a 16 year duopoly at the top of the list.
For well over a decade, Real and Manchester United have been the only two teams to have topped Forbes list of the most valuable football teams.
The 13 times Champions League winners have taken top spot on five occasions, whilst the 13 times Premier League winners have been top of the charts a whopping 11 times.
Last year it was Los Blancos who ruled the world again but this year they’ve been replaced by rivals Barca, despite the Catalan giants having financial issues.
According to the report, despite the Covid-19 pandemic hitting clubs in the pocket, the value of clubs still rose by 30% from two years ago.
Barca took number one spot with a value of $4.76 billion, just edging out Real’s $4.75 billion, with Bayern Munich in third with a value of $4.21 billion.
Having dominated the landscape for so long, United are down in fourth with a value of $4.2 billion and Liverpool round off the top five with their value of $4.1 billion.
Barca fans will be extremely relieved to see their team get a boost of good news, after several months that have been hard on the club.
As well as Lionel Messi wanting to leave the club, amidst a poor end to last season, the side also dealt with Josep Maria Bartomeu resigning as president.
The former leader of the club was then arrested, and the club’s offices raided, because of allegations of corruption.
Why Peacekeeping Fails And How To Get It Right
European Super League Disgraceful- UEFA President
President Uhuru Tells Africa To Scale Up Conflict Resolution
3 Arrested In Connection With Kigali City Burglary
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
Burundi Army Has To Fix its Asocial Behaviour – Mental Health Expert
Russia To Withdraw From International Space Station
Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- MTN Rwanda Igiye Kwinjira Ku Isoko Ry’Imari n’Imigabane
- Incamake Ya Raporo Y’U Rwanda Ku Ruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- U Rwanda Ruri Gusohora Raporo Y’Uruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- McKinstry Watozaga Ikipe Y’Igihugu Ya Uganda Yirukanywe
- Menya Byinshi Kuri ‘Super League’ Yatangijwe I Burayi, Igateza Impagarara
- Ubufatanye Mu Butabera Bw’URwanda N’Ubwa Singapore
- Pasiteri Yafatanywe N’Abantu 62 Barimo Gusengera Mu Buvumo
- Ububi Bwo ‘Kurya Kenshi’ Inyama Zitukura
- Umugore Wa Magufuli Ararembye
- Tchad Nayo ‘Ishobora Kuba’ Isibaniro Ry’Imirwano
Trending
-
National3 days ago
Burundi Defense Minister Worried About Drunkenness Among Soldiers
-
National4 days ago
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
-
National4 days ago
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
-
Crime4 days ago
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
-
Tech5 days ago
Africa Should Rethink Digital Sovereignty
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda Rotates Peacekeepers In Central Africa Republic
-
Politics2 days ago
Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report
-
Business3 days ago
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot