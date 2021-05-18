Tech
EU Provides Critical Funding For Burundian Refugees In Rwanda
The EU is providing €750,000 (RWF 890m) in humanitarian funding to support vulnerable refugees from Burundi.
This life-saving assistance is part of a larger package of €54.5 million in humanitarian funding for people affected by human-induced or natural disasters, epidemics, and displacement in the Great Lakes region of Africa.
The €750,000 in funding is being made available by the EU’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food and nutritional assistance to Burundian refugees in Mahama camp in eastern Rwanda.
Following the adoption of the joint UNHCR-WFP targeting strategy and framework, this contribution and support from other donors will allow WFP to increase general food assistance to refugees, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable.
EU Head of Delegation to Rwanda, Ambassador Nicola Bellomo said “The EU is a leading supporter of refugees in Rwanda. We aim on the one hand to support the government and UN agencies in finding durable solutions for asylum seekers and refugees through our support to the Emergency Transit Mechanism and to the government’s implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework.”
On the other hand we recognise the urgent food security needs of vulnerable refugees in Rwanda, exacerbated by the COVD-19 crisis.
WFP Country Representative Edith Heines said WFP is very grateful to the European Union for the generous contribution to support the food and nutrition needs of refugees in Mahama camp.
“This contribution along with support from other donors will allow WFP to stretch available resources for refugees until mid-November 2021 and thus reduce the negative impact that reductions in rations have had on refugees’ food and nutrition security,” she said.
ICT start-ups: Incentives For Digital Economy Production In Cameroon
Over the last decade, information technologies (IT) have revolutionized the way people and businesses carry out their daily activities worldwide.
There is abundant evidence that the upsurge of technology has been a major contributor to fundamental economic change, notably the growth in global production and the distribution of intangible goods and services.
As a result, the digital economy has become the new focus for economic growth in developing countries.
With ICT set to become the engine of development in Cameroon in its role as a hub in the Central Africa sub-region, the 2021 tax scheme has been updated to promote innovative ICT start-ups.
Eligibility for the benefits of the start-up promotion scheme is subject to the consent of Approved Management Centres dedicated to start-ups.
The specific obligations of the Approved Management Centres shall be specified by instrument issued by the Minister in charge of finance.
ICT start-ups whose status is confirmed by an approved management centres will be eligible to claim several incentives:
a) During the incubation phase, which must not exceed 5 years, companies which fall under this category shell be exempt from all taxes, duties, levies and payments, except social security contributions
b) At the end of the incubation phase, in the event of the sale of the start-up, a reduced capital tax gains rate of 10% – instead of the standard 16.5% – will be applied to the increase in the value of investments through the lifespan of ownership.
c) If the company enters the operation phase at the end of incubation, it shall, for a period of five (5) years, benefit from:
– exemption from the business licence tax,
– exemption from registration fees on the incorporation, extension or capital increase instruments,
– exemption from all tax and employer’s charges on salaries paid to their employees except social security contributions,
– application of a reduced 5% rate of income tax on movable capital revenue on dividends paid to shareholders and interest paid to investors.
At the end of the fifth year of operation, ordinary tax law policies will become applicable.
The development of dedicated policy to support ICT start-ups signals commitment from the Cameroon government to development of the digital economy.
If implemented properly, these tax incentives should attract investment to Cameroon. Secondary benefits of these policies include an increase in employment, capital transfers, research and technology development, and structural development in less-developed areas.
Although it is difficult to approximate the value of these tax incentives in general, proper implementation is likely to improve overall economic welfare through increased economic growth and government tax revenue.
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
Nigerian energy firm, Starsight Energy, announces its expansion into East Africa via the acquisition of a 50% stake in the East African operations of Premier Solar Group, a market-leading Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar company with a focus on SubSaharan Africa and South Asia.
The transaction will see the creation of Starsight Premier Energy Group which will offer sustainable power and cooling-as-a-service and battery storage solutions to C&I clients in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.
Premier Solar Solutions, the Kenyan subsidiary of Premier Solar Group, is already a leading player in the Kenyan C&I solar sector with five delivered projects totalling 2.7 MW, eight projects totalling 8.8 MW currently in execution, and a pipeline of a further 20 MW in Kenya.
Expansion into Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda is planned for 2021 and 2022.
Starsight Energy is the leading C&I solar power provider in West Africa with 41 MW of installed generating capacity, 33 MWh of battery storage, and 16,320 HP in cooling capacity across 547 sites in Nigeria and Ghana.
Premier Solar Group brings international experience delivering end to-end distributed solar PV solutions to C&I clients in East Africa, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.
The new entity, Starsight Premier Energy Group, will offer clients technology-enabled power and cooling-as-a-service and battery storage solutions that significantly reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions while boosting customer profitability.
Rupesh Hindocha, founder and CEO of Premier Solar Group, has been appointed Chairman and CEO of Starsight Premier Energy Group.
Rajat Surey, Head of Projects and Technical at Premier Solar Group, has been appointed CTO. Starsight Energy CEO Tony Carr, commented, “we are excited to be partnering with Premier Solar Group in East Africa. The newly formed company will deliver significant financial capacity to the region’s energy efficiency market and offer new and existing clients an unprecedented opportunity to scale their sustainable power, cooling, and storage systems. Starsight Premier Energy Group will combine Starsight’s industry-leading service and technology with Premier Solar Group’s established footprint in Kenya. We look forward to bringing our unparalleled service and 99.9% uptime guarantee to new C&I clients in the region.”
“Following our recent expansion into Ghana, this investment marks a significant step in Starsight Energy’s growth story as the pan-African power and cooling-as-a-service sector moves further toward consolidation. Starsight is actively seeking more partners in this space across the continent. We are grateful for the ongoing and expanded support from our equity investors, Helios Investment Partners and African Infrastructure Investment Managers.”
Premier Solar Group CEO, Rupesh Hindocha, added, “we welcome the partnership with Starsight Energy in East Africa. We knew instantly that Starsight would be the right partner for us because of their reputation for exceptional customer service, innovation, and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to deliver the standard of service and efficiency that has come to define the Starsight Energy and Premier Solar Group brands.”
Anyababa Ikem, Investment Manager at African Infrastructure Investment Managers, commented, “we are proud of our investment in Starsight Energy and believe that this transaction only begins to scratch the surface of market demand for C&I solar solutions in Africa. Further expansion into some of the fastest growing African markets was a natural next step for Starsight, which has come to define the industry standard for distributed solar and cooling solutions in West Africa.”
Tosin Awoyinka, Senior Vice President at Helios Investment Partners, added, “Starsight Energy has become a market leader in West Africa because of its technology, service, and value proposition. The East African market represents an opportunity for Starsight to further demonstrate the universality of its power, storage, and cooling solutions. We look forward to supporting Starsight Premier Energy Group as it becomes the market leader in East Africa.”
Newly Launched STEM Center To Foster Innovation Among Students
A Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) center has been established in University of Rwanda’s College of Science and Technology (UR-CST) – the first of its kind to be set in Rwanda by STEMpowerUSA.
STEMpower is a non-profit organization based in USA. It was founded by Mark Gelfand, a US-born Jewish, with the aim to help students in developing countries access quality STEM education.
Inaugurated on Friday, May 7, the center is expected to promote innovation among students pursuing STEM studies and equip them with hands-on lab-based education with emphasis on real-world problem solving and creativity.
The center is composed of computer and electronic laboratories that will benefit secondary school students whose schools are located near UR-CST. These students shall be facilitated by laboratory technicians and trained university students.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Gaspard Twagirayezu, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education said that the center comes as a stepping stone to country’s ambitions as far as STEM studies are concerned.
“This supports Rwanda’s strategy to strengthen capacity building in STEM at all levels of education. A center like this open doors to young people who want to experiment, learn and create solutions using technology. It also bridges the gap of access to practical trainings that we still have in our schools and community,” he explained.
This has also been underscored by Fabrice Irankunda, a fourth year student in Electronics at UR – College of Science and Technology who will be among facilitators at the center.
“Getting this facility will enable us to put to practice what we learn in theory and see how to connect it with real life. Getting equipment like the ones here was not easy.
There are a lot of problems out there that we will solve with this STEM center, because we have enough space and equipment to try new things and come up with new solutions,” he said.
Rwanda is one of the countries that are deliberately promoting STEM studies. For instance, according to data released by the Higher Education Council (HEC), 64.4 percent of the 9,968 students who qualified for government scholarships for the academic year 2019- 2020 pursued STEM courses.
A catalyst to the country’s development
According to Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, a country can hardly develop when quality education is not prioritized.
He said: “After looking at the positive outcomes of STEM centers established in different countries, I contacted the founder of STEMpower to bring the same initiative here because I strongly believe that when a country has quality education, development is inevitable.”
“Promoting quality education is one of the priorities of the Israel Embassy in Rwanda, and it aligns with the vision of Rwanda’s leadership,” he added.
STEM centers already exist in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, and Burundi.
Kidist Gebreamlak, Executive Director of STEMpower, said that there is a plan to set up three more STEM centers in Rwanda in this year alone, and four more centers in coming years.
