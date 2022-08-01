Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and prime minister, and currently the deputy head of the country’s security council has descibed the European union leadership as a bunch of ‘lunatics’.

“I’m often asked why my Telegram posts are so harsh,” wrote Medvedev recently. “Well, I’ll answer: I hate them. They are bastards and degenerates. They want us, Russia, to die. And while I’m still alive, I will do everything to make them disappear.”

He did not specify whether the “they” in question referred to Ukrainians, western politicians, or both.

Meanwhile, this Russian powerful figure doesnt have any kind words for the US President Joe Biden- is a “strange grandfather with dementia”. The EU leadership are “lunatics”. Russia will ensure that Ukraine “disappears from the map” in the near future.

Critics have lashed out at the former Russian President saying “He’s trying to save himself from political oblivion by out-Heroding Herod, and consequently posturing as a candidate in a Kremlin Apprentice show,” said Ekaterina Schulmann, a Russian political scientist at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin.