CORONA VIRUS
EU Approves New Jab to Battle Omicron Variant
The European Union has approved a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally.
On Monday, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee approved Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy.
Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over.
Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant — still the dominant strain — Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines.
“EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent Covid-19 in people from 18 years of age,” it said after an extraordinary meeting at its Amsterdam headquarters.
It is the fifth vaccine approved in the bloc after shots from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the EU has already signed a deal to buy up to 200 million doses of the two-shot Novavax vaccine.
The firm says its vaccine showed 90.4 percent efficacy against Covid-19 in a North American trial.
Governments are scrambling to roll out booster shots to populations, with early data suggesting that a third dose offers increased protection against Omicron.
Moderna said Monday that a full dose of its vaccine given as a booster provides more antibody protection against the variant than currently authorised half-strength injections.
CEO Stephane Bancel called the results “reassuring”, adding that the company is continuing to develop an Omicron-specific jab.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
There will be no celebrations in Rwanda during festive seasons. Happy or unhappy, everyone in Rwanda must comply.
The Rwandan government has tightened COVID-19 measures particularly for Kigali residents, including prohibitions of wedding-related receptions and parties, night clubs among other social gatherings in effort to contain the spreading of the new variant, Omicron and existing Delta.
The new guidelines issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday, encourage citizens to take a booster jab.
“All citizens and Rwanda residents are urged to get fully vaccinated, frequently tested and encouraged to work remotely if and when possible while continuing to observe preventive measures. Penalties will be applied for non-compliance,” the guideline reads.
The new guidelines came after other guidelines on December 17. The public is outraged, but the frustration is mildly expressed on social media.
As communities prepare for festive seasons, the new guidelines will not allow parties and any other kinds of celebrations.
“Parties and any other kind of celebrations or receptions are prohibited,” the communique warns.
According to the guidelines, passengers from and to Kigali must be fully vaccinated as well as bars are required to adhere to COVID-19 measures with 50% occupancy and clients must be fully vaccinated.
Religious worshipers are obliged not to exceed 30% maximum occupancy and attendees are required to have been vaccinated.
Nationwide measures
Nationally, all arriving passengers at International Airport must quarantine for three days at a designated hotel at their own cost. A Covid-19 PCR test will be taken upon arrival.
However, according to the new measures by RDB, arriving tourists visiting national parks in Rwanda will be exempted from the mandatory three days quarantine but will be required to take PCR test on day 3 and 7, as well as repaid antigen tests on a daily basis at their own cost.
RDB also announces that hotels, cafes, restaurants and recreational centers will be serving at 50% of their capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors in open space, and clients are strongly encouraged to test for Covid-19 regularly.
Public offices are only allowed to accommodate 30% of staffs and 50% of private companies.
Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines.
Movements are also prohibited from 10 PM -AM 4 and all businesses must close at 9 PM country wide.
As of date, there are 6 recorded Omicron variant as well as Covid-19 patients increasing especially in Kigali city.
CORONA VIRUS
AstraZeneca’s Evusheld Gets Use Authorisation
AstraZeneca’s Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab), a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in the US for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19, with first doses expected to become available very soon.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the EUA status for Evusheld for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older who weigh 40kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, as well as those individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended.
Recipients should not be currently infected with or had recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Myron J. Levin, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, US, and principal investigator on the Provent trial, said:
“Millions of people in the US and around the world remain at serious risk for COVID-19 because their immune systems do not generate a sufficient immune response, even after receiving all recommended doses of vaccine. I am excited to offer my patients Evusheld as an easily-administered new option that provides long-lasting protection that could help them return to their everyday lives.”
Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “We are proud to play a leading role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and, with Evusheld, we now have the first antibody therapy authorised in the US to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before virus exposure, while also providing long lasting protection with a single dose.
Evusheld neutralises all previous SARs-CoV-2 variants to date, and we are working quickly to establish its efficacy against the new Omicron variant.
“We thank our clinical trial participants, the investigators, scientists, and government agencies and our colleagues at AstraZeneca who have all contributed to the development of Evusheld.”
Brian Koffman, MDCM (retired), MS Ed, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) Society, US, said:
“One of the primary questions I keep getting asked by patients is ‘When can I hug my grandchildren again?’ As a physician and person with a weakened immune system, l am filled with hope now that Evusheld will soon be available to those who can’t count on vaccination alone to provide the protection they need.
”Evusheld is a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies and is the only antibody therapy authorised in the US for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis and the only COVID-19 antibody delivered as an intramuscular dose (150mg tixagevimab and 150mg cilgavimab).
About 2% of the global population is considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine.
About seven million people in the US are immunocompromised and may benefit from Evusheld for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.
This includes people with blood cancers or other cancers being treated with chemotherapy, and those taking medications after an organ transplant or who are taking immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
The primary data supporting the Evusheld EUA are from the ongoing PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prevention trial, which showed a statistically significant reduction (77% at primary analysis, 83% at median six-month analysis) in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo, with protection from the virus continuing for at least six months.
More follow-up is needed to establish the full duration of protection provided by Evusheld.
Data from the Phase III STORM CHASER post-exposure trial and the Evusheld Phase I trial also supported the EUA. Evusheld was well-tolerated in the trials. Evusheld and SARS-CoV-2 variantsStudies are underway to provide information on the impact of the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) on Evusheld.
Of the Omicron binding site substitutions relevant to Evusheld that have been tested to date in preclinical assays, none have been associated with escape from Evusheld neutralisation.
In vitro findings demonstrate Evusheld neutralises other recent emergent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.
Evusheld is being developed with support from the US government, including federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in partnership with the Department of Defense; Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, under Contract No. W911QY-21-9-0001.
AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the US government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld. The U.S. government has indicated that it plans to distribute these doses to states and territories at no cost and on a pro rata basis. AstraZeneca is progressing with filings around the globe for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval of Evusheld in both COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment.
CORONA VIRUS
3 Cases of new Omicron Variant Detected in Kenya
Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed that doctors have detected three cases of the new Omicron variant first detected in South Africa last month.
He said the cases were detected among travellers.
Last week, Uganda announced it had detected 11 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in travellers coming into the country, the first infections to be reported in East Africa.
The cases were detected in people screened at Entebbe International Airport who flew in from five different countries, Ugandan medical authorities said in a statement.
Five had come from Nigeria, two from South Africa — where the variant was first reported — and two from the United Arab Emirates.
The emergence of the highly mutated variant sparked fears that it could cause severe disease, be more contagious or could evade vaccines.
Early indicators suggest that it could be more transmissible, but promising data so far has suggested that vaccines still offer protection against Omicron.
On Tuesday, results of a study published in South Africa showed two shots of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine offers around 70 percent protection against severe disease from Omicron.
“The double dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showing 70 percent effectiveness in reducing risk of hospitalisation,” said Ryan Noach, the head of South Africa’s leading private health insurance company, Discovery, which co-led the study.
Two doses of the vaccine offered 93 percent protection against earlier variants, according to the companies.
The study was based on the results of 78,000 PCR tests taken in South Africa between November 15 and December 7 and was conducted by Discovery along with the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
“We are extremely encouraged by the results,” said SAMRC head Glenda Gray.
But Noach warned that despite the protection offered by two doses, hospitals could still be overrun since Omicron is spreading rapidly in South Africa.
