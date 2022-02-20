Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam Begins Producing Power

Ethiopia began generating electricity from its giant hydro-power dam on a Nile River tributary, a project it sees as key to its economic development but that has stirred tensions with downstream neighbors.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam can now start the first phase of generation, authorities said Sunday at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Guba, near the border with Sudan.

With a planned installed capacity of 5.15 gigawatts, the dam will be the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa when completed. It is a gravity dam on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia under construction since 2011, the dam will be the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa when completed, as well as the seventh largest in the world.

Egypt, located over 2,500 kilometres downstream of the site, opposes the dam, which it believes will reduce the amount of water available from the Nile. The total installed capacity with all turbine-generators will be 6,450 MW.

“From now on, there will be nothing that will stop Ethiopia,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on sunday while officiating an event which saw one of the 13 turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) begin power generation.

“We just started generating power, but that doesn’t mean the project is completed,” the dam’s project manager, Kifle Horo said. “It will take from two and half to three years to complete it,” Kifle added.

The large reservoir for the dam is 145 meters (475 feet) and can contain 74 billion cubic meters (2,600 billion cubic feet). As of last July, the reservoir was sufficiently full for the dam to begin producing electricity, though no official announcement was made by authorities.

In January, positive signals exchanged between Egypt and Ethiopia did not help to overcome the two countries’ existing differences let alone move toward resuming the stalled negotiations on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ethiopian officials lashed out at both Egypt and Sudan, accusing the two countries once again of supporting the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which has been fighting the Ethiopian central government forces in the north of the country for more than a year now.

Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein said on Feb. 10 in a TV interview with Al Arabiya TV that “Egypt and Sudan are obtaining intelligence as well as Ethiopian public statements from the Tigray rebels.”

“There are foreign hands and Western interests seeking to tamper with the country’s security. … This has been clear to us through the GERD issue,” he added.

Hussein did not provide any evidence for his accusations but said that “what Egypt and Sudan are doing is no secret to anyone. We do not always have to provide evidence.

We know everything.” He added that Egypt and Sudan, among other foreign powers that he did not name, have a strong interest in weakening Ethiopia and having the government continuously preoccupied with internal conflicts. An official Egyptian source denied the “Ethiopian allegations whereby [Egypt] is supporting the Tigray rebels.”