Politics
Ethiopia Declines Call To Tripartite Meeting On Dam Deadlock
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister declined a call by his Sudanese counterpart for a tripartite meeting to break the deadlock over the stalled talks on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
After the failure of a meeting held in Kinshasa earlier this month, Abdallah Hamdok called his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts for a videoconference meeting on 23 April to reach a compromise on the stalled talks.
Hamdok said his call for the meeting was based on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) of 2015 which provides that in the case of failure to solve a dispute, the parties “Can ask for mediation or refer the matter to their heads of states or prime ministers”.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ethiopian foreign ministry stated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected Hamdok’s call for a tripartite meeting because there was no failure in the negotiations.
Abiy said “that assuming the negotiation process as a failure is not right because we have seen some tangible results” before pointing to the signing of the DoP, and the establishment of the National Independent Scientific Research Group to discuss the filling of GERD’s 74 billion cubic metre reservoir.
Instead, he suggested that “the way forward on the GERD negotiations is to request the Chairperson of the African Union, H.E President Felix Tshisekedi to call the meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of the AU”.
In the Kinshasa meeting, Ethiopia rejected the Sudanese proposal for a four-way mediation led by the African Union and involving the United Nations, the United States and the European Union.
In a press conference after the Kinshasa meeting, Sudan’s Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas disclosed that Ethiopia rejects the Sudanese proposal because they refuse participation of the United Nations in the GERD process.
Abiy in his letter to Hamdok said the Kinshasa meeting agreed “on the continued and the enhanced role of the observers, namely EU, South Africa, and United States (…)”.
For his part, Ambassador Dina Mufti Spokesman of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry released more details about a letter his government sent to the UN Security Council on 16 April.
The letter indicated Ethiopia’s preference for the direct talks under the auspice of the African Union and denounced the call by Egypt and Sudan for a legally binding agreement.
’The insistence by the two countries to maintain the unjust status quo and foreclose Ethiopia’s water use upstream of the GERD under the pretext of “concluding a binding comprehensive agreement” is unacceptable,’ according to Mufti.
Sudan says the legally binding nature of the agreement will ensure it cannot be amended or terminated unilaterally.
Politics
Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation
Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation in the annual speech to the Federal Assembly as tensions brew at home and abroad.
Putin’s address also comes amid heightened tension with Ukraine, dissatisfaction at home over stagnating incomes and rising inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, new sanctions from the U.S. and growing pressure from the international community over allegations of spying and election interference.
Below are the main quotes made by President Putin
DEFENCE
“Russia once again urges its partners to discuss issues related to strategic weapons, possibly to create an environment of conflict-free coexistence.”
FOREIGN POLICY
“If someone uses an arrogant and selfish tone, Russia will always find a way to defend its position.”
“This is turning into some kind of sport — who can say something negative about Russia the loudest.”
“We behave in a restrained, modest manner. Oftentimes we do not respond to outright rudeness; we want to have good relations. We are not looking to burn any bridges.”
“I hope no one will think of crossing so-called ‘red lines’ against Russia, which we ourselves will define in each separate case. Russia’s response will be symmetrical, fast and tough. The organizers of any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their actions more than they’ve regretted anything in a long time.”
“It seems that everyone is already accustomed to the practice of imposing illegal, politically motivated sanctions, attempts to impose their will on others by force.”
“But now this practice is degenerating into something more dangerous — for example, an attempt to organize a coup in Belarus and an attempt to assassinate this country’s president. … The West is silent on this matter.”
“You can have any position on Lukashenko’s policies, but staging a goverment coup and planning the assassination of a head of state is too much.”
ECONOMIC SUPPORT
“The main thing is to ensure the growth of citizens’ real incomes,”
“The pandemic has exacerbated problems of social inequality and poverty around the world. We are faced with rising prices. It is impossible to rely only on targeted, directive measures. This leads to empty shelves, as was the case in the late 1980s. Now, even at the peak of the epidemic, we did not allow this. With the help of market mechanisms, it is necessary to ensure price containment.”
“I call on the government to take measures to help low-income families with children by July 1.”
“In Russia, single-parent families will receive a payment of 5,650 rubles ($73) for each child from 8 to 16 years old.”
“We need to help women who are expecting a baby and are experiencing financial difficulties. It is very important for the expectant mother to feel the support of the state so that she can keep the child. To help women in difficult financial situations who are expecting a child … I propose a monthly payment of 6,000 rubles ($78) per month.”
“Families with schoolchildren will receive 10,000 rubles ($130) per child.”
“It was impossible to avoid budget cuts [last year] altogether. To support the creation of new jobs, the state will stimulate business. I’m instructing the government to submit additional measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, including in the tax area, within a month.”
COVID-19
“Along with a naturally great anxiety, I personally had a firm conviction that we would overcome all trials [of the pandemic]. Having rallied together, we were able to work ahead of the curve. The number of beds in hospitals has increased more than fivefold. … For the enormous work of people in all regions, I want to thank you from all my heart.”
“The three coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia are a direct embodiment of our country’s growing scientific and technological potential.”
“I’m appealing to all citizens of Russia: Get vaccinated. This will allow the formation of herd immunity by the fall.”
“There’s no other way to defeat the pandemic.”
“There are still many unresolved issues in healthcare, human and technological. The entire healthcare system in Russia needs to be built on a new technological base.”
“Everyone should have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Once again, with the appeal: Get vaccinated. This is the only way we will block this terrible virus.”
“World healthcare is on the verge of a real revolution, and we cannot miss it. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and new approaches. Our task is to put such technologies at the service of our country’s citizens, but also to solve current problems. There should be no queues in hospitals, no difficulties with diagnostics and obtaining prescriptions.”
Politics
Gen. Mahamat Idriss Takes Over Tchad After Father’s Death
The situation in Tchad is evolving rapidly following the death of President Idris Deby who was killed on the frontline battling heavily armed rebels.
Since the Military Council has assumed responsibility of running the state in this emergency period, Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno son to Idris Deby has been named head of a military council tasked with replacing his father.
Immediately after the announcement of his death on national television, a military council was set up for a period of 18 months.
The country’s new strongman is a 37-year old called Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of late President Idriss Deby. His first actions were the dissolution of the government and that of the national assembly.
He has been serving as the second in command of the Armed Forces for the Chadian Intervention in Northern Mali.
Until his appointment, at the end of January, to the post of second in command of the Chadian Armed Forces in intervention in Mali (Fatim), the youngest of the Chadian generals was less known than his brother, Zakaria Idriss Déby Itno, deputy director of the civil cabinet in the Presidency.
But his father always looked out for him. It was the mother of the head of state who raised him. Hence its nickname: Mahamat Kaka – kaka meaning “grandmother” in Chadian Arabic.
The young man first attended the Chad Joint Military Schools Group. Then he enrolled in France, at the military school in Aix-en-Provence – where he only stayed for three months.
Upon his return home, his father transferred him to the General Directorate of the Security Service of State Institutions (DGSSIE), the presidential guard.
In May 2009, he took part in the victorious battle of Am-Dam against a rebel coalition led by Timan Erdimi, in eastern Chad2.
In 2010, he received command of the armored squadron and bodyguards within the DGSSIE. In 2012, he was then appointed to head the number 1 group of the DGSSIE (out of three groups), responsible for the security of the presidential palace3.
In 2013, he was appointed to the post of second in command of the Chadian Armed Forces in intervention in Mali (Fatim), in northern Mali, under the orders of General Oumar Bikomo, but would be its unofficial leader2.
East-Africa
Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan
President João Lourenço of Angola on Tuesday appointed Sianga Abílio as ambassador to Uganda, South Sudan and Somalia.
Sianga who is based in Nairobi, Kenya currently serves as Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices in the Kenyan capital.
According to a statement from the embassy, as soon as presenting the Credential Letters, Ambassador Sianga Abílio, will start to provide Diplomatic coverage for the four countries, the from Nairobi.
Sianga Abílio, was accredited as a permanent representative of the country to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi in May 2018.
Kinyarwanda
