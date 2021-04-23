Ethiopia Declines Call To Tripartite Meeting On Dam Deadlock

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation in the annual speech to the Federal Assembly as tensions brew at home and abroad.

Putin’s address also comes amid heightened tension with Ukraine, dissatisfaction at home over stagnating incomes and rising inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, new sanctions from the U.S. and growing pressure from the international community over allegations of spying and election interference.

Below are the main quotes made by President Putin

DEFENCE

“Russia once again urges its partners to discuss issues related to strategic weapons, possibly to create an environment of conflict-free coexistence.”

FOREIGN POLICY

“If someone uses an arrogant and selfish tone, Russia will always find a way to defend its position.”

“This is turning into some kind of sport — who can say something negative about Russia the loudest.”

“We behave in a restrained, modest manner. Oftentimes we do not respond to outright rudeness; we want to have good relations. We are not looking to burn any bridges.”

“I hope no one will think of crossing so-called ‘red lines’ against Russia, which we ourselves will define in each separate case. Russia’s response will be symmetrical, fast and tough. The organizers of any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their actions more than they’ve regretted anything in a long time.”

“It seems that everyone is already accustomed to the practice of imposing illegal, politically motivated sanctions, attempts to impose their will on others by force.”

“But now this practice is degenerating into something more dangerous — for example, an attempt to organize a coup in Belarus and an attempt to assassinate this country’s president. … The West is silent on this matter.”

“You can have any position on Lukashenko’s policies, but staging a goverment coup and planning the assassination of a head of state is too much.”

ECONOMIC SUPPORT

“The main thing is to ensure the growth of citizens’ real incomes,”

“The pandemic has exacerbated problems of social inequality and poverty around the world. We are faced with rising prices. It is impossible to rely only on targeted, directive measures. This leads to empty shelves, as was the case in the late 1980s. Now, even at the peak of the epidemic, we did not allow this. With the help of market mechanisms, it is necessary to ensure price containment.”

“I call on the government to take measures to help low-income families with children by July 1.”

“In Russia, single-parent families will receive a payment of 5,650 rubles ($73) for each child from 8 to 16 years old.”

“We need to help women who are expecting a baby and are experiencing financial difficulties. It is very important for the expectant mother to feel the support of the state so that she can keep the child. To help women in difficult financial situations who are expecting a child … I propose a monthly payment of 6,000 rubles ($78) per month.”

“Families with schoolchildren will receive 10,000 rubles ($130) per child.”

“It was impossible to avoid budget cuts [last year] altogether. To support the creation of new jobs, the state will stimulate business. I’m instructing the government to submit additional measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, including in the tax area, within a month.”

COVID-19

“Along with a naturally great anxiety, I personally had a firm conviction that we would overcome all trials [of the pandemic]. Having rallied together, we were able to work ahead of the curve. The number of beds in hospitals has increased more than fivefold. … For the enormous work of people in all regions, I want to thank you from all my heart.”

“The three coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia are a direct embodiment of our country’s growing scientific and technological potential.”

“I’m appealing to all citizens of Russia: Get vaccinated. This will allow the formation of herd immunity by the fall.”

“There’s no other way to defeat the pandemic.”

“There are still many unresolved issues in healthcare, human and technological. The entire healthcare system in Russia needs to be built on a new technological base.”

“Everyone should have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Once again, with the appeal: Get vaccinated. This is the only way we will block this terrible virus.”

“World healthcare is on the verge of a real revolution, and we cannot miss it. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and new approaches. Our task is to put such technologies at the service of our country’s citizens, but also to solve current problems. There should be no queues in hospitals, no difficulties with diagnostics and obtaining prescriptions.”