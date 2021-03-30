Business
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
Equity Group, Kenya’s major regional financial institution said its shareholders will go for the second consecutive year without dividends after the board on Monday froze the payout as net profits fell 11.6% to Sh20 billion(U$ 18,231,540).
Details indicate that the lender posted a drop in earnings from Sh22.39 billion booked a year earlier on the back of a five times jump in provisioning for loan defaults in appreciation of economic hardships facing borrowers in the Covid-19 environment.
Loan loss provisioning rose from Sh5.3 billion to Sh26.63 billion, piling pressure on the bottom-line despite growth in operating income.
Net interest income rose by 22.6% to Sh55.15 billion, while non-interest income grew 25% to Sh38.51 billion.
However, the board failed to recommend any dividend on this performance, extending the freeze to two years.
Equity’s last dividend payout was on the 2018 performance, with shareholders taking home Sh7.54 billion.
US Dollar Now Costs Rwf988
If you are looking for United States Dollars in Rwanda, then you need to fork out Rwf988 to get served for every one dollar.
According to Central Bank of Rwanda’s recent (Friday March 26) exchange rates, if you have US dollars, you can sell them at Rwf969.2/U$.
For other currencies, Euro/Rwf 1141.5 (buying), Rwf1164.3 (selling), Pound Sterling/ Rwf1333.6, Rwf 1360.
Zimbabwe Confirms Oil in Muzarabani Region
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that his country had discovered and confirmed it had oil in the Muzarabani area.
“The prospect of oil discovery is exciting,” President Mnangagwa said on Friday, adding that this will make the country energy self-sufficient, create employment, grow the economy and bring huge downstream benefits.
According to Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s oil and gas industry represented huge, unique and competitive investment opportunities given the significant potential for value chain linkages.
He was speaking during the signing of the petroleum exploration development and production agreement (PEDPA) between the Government and Australian oil and gas exploration firm, Invictus Energy at State House.
“The project will undoubtedly impact the GDP of Mashonaland Central Province as well as Muzarabani and surrounding districts,” he said.
Details indicate that PEDPA provides the framework for accelerated development of the Muzarabani oil and gas initiative while also detailing roles and obligations of each party throughout the project lifecycle.
President Mnangagwa said the signing of the PEDPA with Geo-Associates, Invictus’ major shareholder, was testimony to the Government’s commitment to open up the economy to investment as well as engage and reengage the global community to do business in Zimbabwe.
“This event shows the positive and tangible strides that my administration is making with regards to the ease and cost of doing business reforms.”
“Zimbabwe is indeed open for business and investors are welcome to explore opportunities in other sectors of our economy, such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and tourism, among others,” he said.
Geo-Associates owns the controlling stake in Invictus Energy, the Australia Stock Exchange-listed company that has made significant progress in exploring for oil and gas in Muzarabani.
The company says it will sink between US$15 million and US$30 million towards drilling of two oil and gas test wells in Muzarabani by October.
President Mnangagwa said the signing of the PEDPA, which provides the framework for rapid progression of the Muzarabani oil and gas project, would give further impetus to the accelerated attainment of the Government’s US$12 billion mining industry target by 2023.
“I exhort all stakeholders to position themselves for the value chain benefits, new investments and technologies that will accrue from the exploration of oil and gas in our country,” he said.
However, he implored Invictus to protect the environment in its operations.
Rebound Risks May Drag African Banks Into U$48 Billion Loss
African banks need to improve operating efficiencies and mitigate other risks quickly to avoid a revenue slump of as much as U$48 billion over the next three years.
If risks go unchecked, multiple years of low profitability will likely follow, according to a report by McKinsey.
“Lessons from the 2008 economic crisis suggest that, in times of crisis, speed is everything.”
Banks must now begin focusing on post-pandemic growth and driving down costs through technology.
McKinsey estimates lenders will need to increase efficiencies in their operations by at least 20% to 25% to restore returns due to shareholders to pre-crisis levels, it said.
The impact of the Covid-19 crisis was less severe on banks across the continent than initially expected as governments took steps to ease strain on businesses and interest rates fell.
Lenders that aggressively built reserves to guard against souring loans in nations like South Africa and Kenya may see an improvement in results this year as provisioning levels relax.
“It is likely that banks in Morocco and Nigeria may need to further increase provisioning levels in 2021, as the current loan-loss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts,” McKinsey said.
Bloomberg
