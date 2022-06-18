The Equity Bank Group has also offered its contribution worth U$300,000 as an Anchor Partner for the upcoming Commonwealth Business Forum.

“Commonwealth Business Forum presents a platform for Equity Group Holdings to meet with other business leaders from the world to chart a way forward for global business recovery under its theme Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming with a focus on A Global Reset,” says Equity Bank Group.

Meanwhile, Coventry University has offered a total of Rwf 50,000,000 as support to the Business forum for forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled in Rwanda’s capital Kigali (June 20-26).

“Delighted to represent Coventry University and offer our dedicated support of Rwf 50,000,000 towards the Commonwealth Business Forum. We look forward to a successful and memorable event,” Professor Silas Lwakabamba said as he handed a cheque dummy to Claire Akamanzi the CEO Rwanda Development Board.