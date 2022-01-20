Business
Equity Bank Gets £37m From British Agency To Lend SMEs
UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford MP (pictured above) said his government was extending a total of £37 million to Equity Bank Kenya for onward lending to small businesses.
“Our economic partnership is delivering impressive results, and we have some ambitious, exciting plans for the future. Plans that will deliver for Kenya, and for the UK, long into our shared future,” she said.
This money is being channeled through UK’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII) – formerly known as CDC Group. BII is a key part of the UK government’s wider plans to mobilise up to £8 billion a year of public and private sector investment in international projects by 2025.
This will include BII partnering with capital markets and sovereign wealth funds to scale up financing and help the private sector move in.
BII will prioritise sustainable infrastructure investment to provide clean, honest and reliable financing and avoid low and middle-income countries being left with bad and unsustainable debt.
Ford also stated that the UK will increase its support for green manufacturing in Kenya by providing an additional £400,000 to help Kenya build a green manufacturing industry, increasing its support to the Ministry of Trade and the wider Kenyan manufacturing sector in this area.
Green manufacturing was highlighted by President Kenyatta at COP26 as a key opportunity for Kenya to create new green jobs.
The funding through the UK’s Manufacturing Africa programme will provide expert analysis and advice on how government policy and the organised private sector can help build this industry and create new green jobs for Kenyans.
Kenya is already the third biggest portfolio for BII, with Sh42 billion investments across 83 companies. Those companies support 36,350 jobs and pay Sh2.6 billion in taxes.
“This is how we will deliver world-class projects, characterised by high standards and outstanding expertise, without forcing huge new debts onto countries such as Kenya,” she said.
Meet This Female Entrepreneur, Rusamaza, Fixing Property Taxes For Rwandans In Diaspora
If you own a property and you don’t have the time to manage how these properties are taxed, then there is a likelihood that you could find yourself in tax penalties.
Arguably, the risks for tax penalties are higher for those in the diaspora, for example. Such cases are no exception in Rwanda, where members of the diaspora community find themselves in tax penalties they have no knowledge about because they are miles away to understand the policies that affect their properties.
Iwacu Diaspora (IDN), a local company aspires to bring Rwandans closer to their properties in distance.
Daniella Rusamaza, the founder of the Iwacu Diaspora is a solution for the problem at hand.
She follows up properties of Rwandans living abroad, manages their properties, and makes sure that they have no tax illegalities.
Prior to launching the company, Rusamaza worked as a bank attendant, where she attended clients from diaspora whose properties were depreciating because they had no agent to look after them.
According to Rusamaza, Iwacu Diaspora company ltd is a brainchild of a dire need to bring nearer the diaspora people to their properties.
“The idea of starting this company came when I was still a bank attendant where I worked for six years dealing with Rwandans in Diaspora who sought different services such as loans. Most of these people I met, however, highlighted the challenge of managing the properties they left home including houses, land, and other personal services. And I was inspired to start a company,” she says.
During her tenure as a bank attendant, Rusamaza learnt that the majority of Rwandans who lived abroad were hampered by the inability to manage their properties back home particularly those with rental houses, and at times, she could hear them lamenting for not being paid on time.
Furthermore, she discovered a number of Rwandans were incurring losses as a result of tax penalties and these discouraged their will of re-investments at home as a result.
“Through these challenges, I was inspired to start my company that would provide a solution to the problem at hand.”
As a way of achieving the company’s target, for instance, Iwacu Company Diaspora Network is currently helping taxpayers in the diaspora to pay property taxes before they are caught with Rwanda Revenue Authority deadline scheduled to end on 31 this month.
In addition, Rusamaza warns that delaying to declare taxes attracts unnecessary fines which the taxpayers can avoid before time.
“We are now helping diaspora people who want to declare their property tax in Rwanda. We strongly urge people to register before time set because penalties come with losing ownership rights of land and fines.”
“There are a number of people living abroad who have no information on paying taxes, some do not have their local agents to help them to re-register outdated land titles. So we are here as a bridge to help them sort all their tax payment by just accessing their UPI numbers.”
“Rwandans living abroad and those in the country should avoid late tax declaration on deadline because it can attract fines and remittances and the fines are always a burden,” she advises.
RwandAir To Resume Flights To Arab Emirates
Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, has announced the plan to resume its flights o and from the United Arab Emirates effective this Friday.
This comes after the national carrier suspended its flights during last year’s festive season due to guidelines to contain the contagious COVID19 variant, Omicron.
“Rwanda Air will resume its flights to Dubai for passengers originating from Entebbe, Douala, Bujumbura, Accra, and Lusaka,” the announcement reads.
The statement added, however, “passenger services from the rest of our network to Dubai as a final destination remain suspended until further notice.”
Last month, RwandaAir had also announced the resumption of flights from the Southern African region after it had temporarily banned flights between Kigali and South African countries over the same reasons.
For the last two years, RwandAir has been suffering losses like other airlines across the globe due to travel restrictions, yet with the resumption of flights, there is hope that passengers numbers will improve.
IATA statistics indicate African Airlines traffic fell by 56.8% in November of last year compared to the last two years.
There is rather an optimism that with the big percentage of vaccination population of 60% in Rwanda which is far more tha any country on the continent, the country will open up more destinations and hence increase air travel rates in contrast to the last two years’.
In October 2021, the national carrier launched flights to Goma town in the DRC. The flights to Goma were an addition to other DRC destinations including Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.
Meanwhile, the DRC route was a booster to business in two countries, particularly in the mining sector.
Statistics show DR Congo is the main destination for Rwanda’s informal exports and the revenues from the sector account for 86.9%.
Green Hydrogen, Blueprint for Africa’s Green Industrialisation
Developing a renewables-powered hydrogen economy across Africa could support global emission reductions efforts, and create resilient, sustainable growth in the region.
There is much to be optimistic about with regards to the role of hydrogen in Africa’s energy transition; what is now required is for optimism to turn into real action.
According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, nearly 600 million people across Africa are still without access to electricity.
Many of the regions that do have electricity suffer from power outages and high energy costs – a significant barrier to economic development.
And much of the continent’s electricity needs are still met by fossil fuels, and this is likely to continue for at least the next decade.
Solving this energy trilemma – providing more reliable energy to more people, keeping that energy affordable, and reducing reliance on carbon-emitting energy sources at the same time – will open a path for industrial development and prosperity in the decades to come.
Hydrogen, and building a strong hydrogen economy, could be the key stepping stone in this process. If we unlock this potential, the continent of Africa could offer a blueprint for green industrialisation, where economic growth and decarbonisation go hand-in-hand.
Hydrogen Opportunity
Africa has an abundance of natural resources. It is the continent with the greatest potential for solar energy in the world.
To date, however, only five gigawatts of solar power – less than 1% of the global total – has been installed across the continent.
The IEA projects that by 2040 solar power could overtake hydropower and natural gas to become the largest electricity source in Africa in terms of installed capacity, along with wind energy.
If this growth of renewable energy does indeed materialise, then we must consider how we can utilise that for economic development across the continent.
We must also ask if we should adopt the model of building high voltage transmission lines and sending the generated electricity to the demand centres.
If the supply is stable, then this makes sense. But given the intrinsically intermittent nature of renewable energy, it would be very costly for consumers.
This is where the case for hydrogen comes in. Hydrogen is an ideal storage medium for renewable energy, and it has the potential to serve as an alternative fuel for industrial heat once the supply system exists to accommodate it.
This could be particularly effective in sub-Saharan Africa where the production of green hydrogen could allow energy markets to be more self-sustaining.
Local industries could also benefit from the production of hydrogen, or ammonia, with green electricity, using it as an alternative to fossil fuels.
In North Africa, which is geographically much closer to the demand centres of low carbon fuels for existing industries in Europe, hydrogen can be exported through pipelines or in the form of ammonia, as a hydrogen carrier, and can still be cost-competitive if we consider the competitive leveraged cost of electricity from renewable energy.
Hydrogen also has the potential to serve as a carbon-free fuel for sectors like steel and cement – those heavy industries that enable the continued infrastructure development and economic growth of the region.
Some countries, such as Namibia could thrive on future markets for low-carbon metallics.
Using green hydrogen in direct reduction plants to move up the value chain, industries could become exporters not merely of ore, but green iron and steel, strengthening the industrial base and enabling sustainable, long-term development.
Realising Hydrogen’s Potential
There are, however, several obstacles still to overcome if we are to realise the potential of hydrogen – not only across Africa.
In addition to the need for renewable energy, the most significant barrier for renewable hydrogen is the cost of electrolysers.
The shortage of large-scale facilities has meant an under-developed supply chain, which in turn has made equipment and production relatively expensive.
We also need demand for hydrogen, particularly from high volume industries like minerals processing, transport, as well as power generation, to stimulate the production of hydrogen.
Looking at other parts of the world, successful hydrogen projects have several factors in common.
Firstly, an appreciation of, and a new approach to, partnership and collaboration.
We have seen that a cluster approach – between technology providers, energy companies, investors, research institutes, and governments – allows for true sector coupling and integration of the entire hydrogen value chain from production to transportation, storage, and utilisation.
Secondly, successful projects utilise technology and infrastructure that is available right now and can be future-proofed.
This includes the conversion of existing large-scale gas turbines and the use of complementary technologies such as heat pumps or carbon capture.
Third, they can rely on clear and long-term policy and regulatory environments that incentivise the shift to low or zero-carbon technologies with initial public funding, and ensures investor confidence and security.
Fourth, they have viable business cases and the ability to attract financing. More needs to be done to explore new viable financial models for low-carbon solutions to reduce risk and accelerate adoption, but momentum is growing.
And lastly, and probably most crucially, the adoption of hydrogen and other low carbon technologies needs people who can deliver it.
So, jobs and skills development will need to come into focus much more to make these projects and the vision of a hydrogen society a reality.
Kentaro Hosomi is Chief Regional Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
