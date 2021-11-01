Environment
Environment Pledges by G20 Countries So Small- Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said environment pledges by the Group of 20 countries are “drops in a rapidly warming ocean” and warned that COP26 climate talks risk failing if urgent action isn’t taken.
Issuing a rallying cry to world leaders as he prepares to host them in Glasgow, Scotland, he said the landmark Paris Agreement on climate risks unraveling if nations don’t step up.
He called on leaders to improve on their promises after a fraught G-20 summit in Rome produced only a tepid accord.
“If we are going to prevent COP26 from being a failure, then that must change. And I must be clear, that if Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails. The Paris Agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning.”
Johnson has struggled to build momentum going into the two-week climate negotiations, playing down expectations and saying the talks will be tough.
The aim of COP — the acronym for the conference of parties that’s now in its 26th round — is to curb emissions, keep within reach the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, reduce coal use, sort out rules for global carbon trading and raise billions in climate finance.
The talks start under a cloud after the Group of 20 leaders’ summit only managed a consensus that fell well short of what some countries were pushing for.
Disagreements remain over how ambitious nations should be in reducing their carbon emissions and particularly on the use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.
Johnson said in Rome that national pledges so far, “welcome as they are, are drops in a rapidly warming ocean when we consider the challenge we have all admitted is ahead of us.”
“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change,” Johnson is due to say at the opening ceremony of the summit on Monday, according to text released by his office.
“It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now.” The scientific context is gloomy too. The most recent United Nations estimate said the world is currently on a pathway to 2.7 degrees of warming, an increase that would have catastrophic consequences.
A key part of the talks focuses on climate finance and developed nations are falling short. Rich countries have still not met an annual target of U$100 billion, a failure that enrages poor countries and undermines negotiations.
The U.K. government announced it would increase its climate-finance commitment by 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), taking its total commitment to 12.6 billion pounds by 2025.
“We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action,” Johnson is due to say.
“Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.”
Kagame Says Actions On Climate Change Are Slow
President Paul Kagame has urged world leaders to develop a delivery plan towards mitigating effects of increasing climate change. He said the action must be taken now.
With the outcome of COP-26 still in the balance, the conversation is timely. “The report of the IPCC shows us that it is more or less past time to act,” he said while speaking at the G20 Summit in Rome.
COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.
“For the elephant in the room, I will single out finance. The commitment to mobilize US$100 billion a year for green transition in developing countries has not fully materialized, and there is no tangible action in this direction,” Kagame said.
This year’s G20 is an opportunity to recall that pledge, the President noted, adding that, “We need a delivery plan. The world’s largest economies contribute almost 80% of worldwide emissions. Africa is not the main cause of climate change, but we can and must be part of the solution, and we intend to do just that.”
In July 2021, a new five-year African Union Green Recovery Action Plan was launched, with renewable energy, biodiversity, and climate finance as its pillars.
Leaders are saying there is a need to revise the Nationally Determined Contributions to match this level of ambition.
Rwanda has put in place a National Cooling Strategy to phase out the hydrofluorocarbons that contribute so much to global warming. This action is in line with the Kigali Amendment to the Montréal Protocol.
“Fully implementing this agreement is one of the most consequential actions that we can take to slow the pace of climate change. I hope that the urgency of the climate emergency will guide the discussions at COP-26, starting tomorrow,” Kagame said.
Today in Rome, President Kagame will deliver remarks at two working sessions of the #G20RomeSummit; Session 2: Climate Change and Environment and Session 3: Sustainable Development. pic.twitter.com/HAWeSdTuIp
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 31, 2021
Rwanda Calls For Ambitious Action At The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
From 1-12 November 2021, Rwanda will join the rest of the international community at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland and call for ambitious action to address the climate crisis.
The event will bring together thousands of delegates from governments, the private sector and civil society to renew commitments to limit the warming of the planet.
This year’s conference, known as COP26, will be an opportunity for Rwanda to engage with bilateral and multilateral partners, as well as investors in the country’s climate action and green growth agenda.
During the global event, Rwanda will share its track record of fostering innovative solutions to climate change. and why the country is one of the best destinations for green investment.
Rwanda’s delegation to COP26 will be led by the Prime Minister, Édouard Ngirente, and include senior leaders from across government, civil society and the private sector.
This year, Rwanda’s Minister of Environment, Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, is co-chairing negotiations on achieving common timeframes for all nations when they submit plans for and report on emissions reductions.
Rwanda is committed to protecting the environment and addressing climate change, and has a vision to be a climate resilient and carbon neutral economy by 2050.
The country is working to achieve its 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 38% by engaging with partners, both nationally and internationally, to attract sustainable green investment.
COP26 will be a strategic forum to advance these efforts, engage partners and seek new investors to support the country’s climate action plan and green growth goals.
‘We can overcome immense challenges when we unite with a common purpose. That’s why Rwanda is optimistic COP26 will reach consensus on the critical issues including the implementation framework of the Paris Agreement, guidelines on carbon markets and the finance needed to address climate change and adapt to it,’ said Minister Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya.
Pending decisions to be made by countries at COP26 include setting common timeframes for national climate commitments, strengthening transparency around reporting emissions reductions and climate finance, as well as determining how the global carbon market will work.
Rwanda’s Climate Action Journey The Government of Rwanda has put environment and climate change at the center of the country’s policies and plans.
Under the country’s Vision 2050, Rwanda has a bold vision to become a carbon-neutral and climate resilient economy by the middle of the century.
In May 2020, Rwanda was the first African country to submit its revised climate action plan (NDC).
In the plan, Rwanda has an ambitious target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030 compared to business as usual, equivalent to an estimated mitigation of up to 4.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e).
The country’s efforts to limit its contribution to climate change and adapt to the consequences of a warming planet over the next decade is estimated at US $11 billion, made up of 5.7 billion dollars for mitigation and 5.3 billion dollars for adaptation.
To ensure the country remains well coordinated in financing these goals, the Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) was created.
Since its inception, the Fund has raised US $217 million for green investments across the country.
Rwanda was one of the few first countries to ban plastic bags in 2008 and single use plastics in 2019.
Rwanda’s efforts to manage existing forests and reforest areas of the country have led to 30.4% of the country being covered with forests.
These areas play an important role in mitigating Rwanda’s contribution to climate change. A National Cooling Strategy has been put in place which will phase out or reduce the use of powerful greenhouse gases used in cooling systems (known as HFCs) as part of efforts to achieve the goals of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.
Rwanda is also investing heavily in e-mobility, sustainable urbanisation, climate smart agriculture and renewable energy.
‘To achieve global climate goals, countries need to manage the increasing impacts of climate change on citizens’ lives and renew their commitment to sustainable climate finance. COP26 is an opportunity for the world to end the fossil fuel era and start regenerating nature, while also protecting remaining ecosystems,” said Minister Dr. Mujawamariya.
Russia Responsible For 6.9% of World’s Carbon Dioxide Emissions Since 1850
According to data from the Union of Concerned Scientists, Russia ranks fourth in the world for annual carbon emissions.
But if overall emissions since the pre-Industrial period are taken into account, Russia moves to third place, behind the United States and China, Carbon Brief said.
In total, Russia has emitted around 170 billion tons of CO2 in the past 170 years, Carbon Brief’s analysis said.
“Historical responsibility for climate change is at the heart of debates over climate justice,” Carbon Brief wrote.
This year’s Carbon Brief analysis includes emissions from land use and forestry, two key sectors of Russia’s economy, for the first time. About one-third of Russia’s emissions are linked to these areas.
While fossil fuels and construction have been taking up an increasing share of global carbon emissions since the 1950s, land use and forestry remain large sources of emissions.
The analysis comes ahead of the COP26 climate conference, which climate scientists say will prove critical in securing commitments to keep global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius over pre-Industrial levels and avoiding catastrophic ecological consequences.
Despite making up 10% of the world’s population, industrialized nations have contributed 39% in overall carbon emissions since 1850, Carbon Brief said.
Meanwhile, developing countries are responsible for 23% of emissions while making up 42% of the global population.
Industrialized countries (the U.S., Germany, Russia, the U.K., Japan and Canada) top the Carbon Brief ranking both for annual emissions and per-capita emissions. In contrast, China, India, Brazil and Indonesia’s per-capita emissions are much lower due to their large populations but still account for high overall emissions.
Russia has yet to commit to any new major climate reforms ahead of COP26, which is due to start in three weeks.
Six of the top 10 carbon emitting nations have yet to present their more ambitious climate strategies as required under the Paris Agreement.
