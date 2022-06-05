American popular show host Ellen DeGeneres and partner Portia de Rossi disclose retiring in Rwanda.

“I think about moving there … We think about getting a house there and spending a lot of time in Rwanda because the people are so beautiful and happy and welcoming,” said Ellen DeGeneres in a tweet.

Ellen DeGeneres Allegedly Planned Post-Show Trip To Avoid Divorce And End Of ‘Rocky Marriage,’ Dubious Insider Claimed.

Last May, the Heat reported Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were on the brink of divorce.

According to the article, as DeGeneres faced the end of her talk show, she wanted to turn her attention to saving her marriage—and gorillas.

DeGeneres had recently explained how she wanted to expand her efforts at her Rwandan gorilla sanctuary.

But according to the outlet’s sources, she was also planning to reignite the spark she and de Rossi had lost in their 14 years of marriage.