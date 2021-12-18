Business
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
Adapting to digital life is the new normal following the disruptive effects of the global covid-19 pandemic that begun spreading across the world from china about two years ago.
The most interesting transformations the global societies have witnessed include the unavoidable electronic money transfers which for example the Rwanda government made mandatory during the lockdowns as part of preventing further spread of the virus.
The Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for a period of turbo-charged growth as people scrambled for alternative ways to send money across the globe.
Taarifa held an exclusive interview with Carine umurerwa, worldremit country manager, Rwanda and explored various items in this digital money transfer domain.
Electronic payments in Rwanda have grown to over 400%. Are you tapping into this opportunity?
WorldRemit witnessed a growth spurt driven by the need for money transfer options as restrictions on movement and national lockdowns led to bank closures, effectively crippling most traditional remittance platforms. WorldRemit transfers were, however, sustained through the mobile-to-mobile service, which had been popularised across Africa prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. This allowed for a safe and seamless transfer of funds to mobile wallets throughout the continent. In this period, we have witnessed activity across our mobile platforms in Rwanda (MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money), one of our newest markets, as well as neighboring Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.
Despite the swift electronic transfers of money, there are high costs attached to such services. What is being done to address such exorbitant costs.
As electronic payment technology improves, the costs associated with transfers fall. We have certainly seen this at WorldRemit, where fees for transfers have declined as the benefits of new technological efficiencies continue to improve our customers’ experience. As confirmed by the World Bank, WorldRemit is on average 25% cheaper than our competitors. We went even further in 2020, re-pricing our services across the board to help alleviate the financial difficulties that our customers were facing. This enabled our customers, including those in Rwanda, to send and receive money without worrying about prohibitive charges.
Security of electronic money and associated transfers remain a big trap for hackers. What safety measures are in place?
Hacking and other forms of online crime remain a risk. Customers’ security is of utmost importance. we have invested in technology and people to ensure that money transfers via WorldRemit are secure. For example, our website and apps are designed to prevent accounts from unauthorised login attempts. We also have strict verification processes to ensure that we correctly identify all of our customers and have a team of dedicated analysts who monitor transactions for signs of unusual activity.
What about the challenge of internet penetration and affordability especially in Africa?
In Rwanda the government has digital inclusion at the centre of its development agenda, boosting the growth prospects of players in the digital services sector. By January 2021, Rwanda internet penetration was at 31.4%, a figure that is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years as connectivity infrastructure is built and smartphone uptake grows. We predict the cost of the internet will drop as connectivity deepens, allowing us to increase our reach around the country.
The 2021 GSMA Report, notes that internet penetration in Africa is growing rapidly with 39% of people expected to have internet access by 2025, up from 28% in 20202. Penetration will continue to increase as the cost of smartphones falls.
Under this pandemic, how have you maintained your relationships with banks yet they were severely affected.
While banks remained operational throughout the pandemic, local restrictions and lockdowns meant that people’s ability to pick-up cash in person was limited. We had anticipated such shocks to the industry and worked with our partners to develop products that are not tied to physical spaces. What most people don’t realise is that our digital money remittance services are enabled through bank-administered interchanges and switches. Consequently, as our business grows, so does that of partnering banks. As many bank services collapsed in the face of the pandemic, our remittance products offered a lifeline to our partners across the world.
What strategies are in store to beat the effects of the pandemic on your services?
As the global recovery gathers pace, we intend to accelerate investments that increase access to our services. We want to ensure that everyone in Africa sees WorldRemit as an affordable, efficient and secure platform for money transfer. In Kenya, for example, we recently launched a partnership with Airtel Money that allows the company’s customers to receive money from over 50 countries across the globe. We intend to leverage such partnerships and synergies across our markets to bring our services within easy reach of all Africans.
Business
Airtel Launches Cheapest 4G Internet Packages In Rwanda
Airtel Rwanda has launched accessible Superfast 4G Bundles and 100% Bonus on Airtime purchased through Airtel Money.
The launch event took place at Airtel stand in the ongoing Private Sector Federation International EXPO.
Speaking at the launch, Airtel Rwanda’s Managing Director Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said he was delighted to unveil 4G Bundles that have been designed to be accessible and super-fast at very attractive price points.
“In addition to this 4G Bundle launch, I am equally delighted to announce a promo for customers who buy Airtime using Airtel Money,” he said.
Starting today, Airtel Customers will be able to buy 4G Bundles purchase a Monthly Bundle for a low as Rwf16,000, a 5GB bundle valid for 30 Days, a 1GB Bundle valid for 7 Days for only Rwf1,600 as well as an ultra-low cost bundle for 500 MB that costs Rwf600.
Customers can experience the fastest mobile internet in Rwanda. To experience these Data Bundles, customers need to simply Dial *255*2# and choose the 4G option on the menu or use MyAirtel App for smartphone users.
In addition to the 4G Bundles, Airtel Rwanda has launched, Mr. Hamez today also launched a promotion offering 100% Bonus Airtime on Airtime that is purchased via Airtel Money.
The launch event today comes as Airtel Rwanda positions itself as the provider of choice in the Internet and Mobile Commerce spaces.
Business
Rwanda’s Phone Manufacturer Signs Deal With Angolan Firm
Mara phones, a Rwandan smartphone manufacturer, have entered into a partnership to export mobile phones to Angola through MISALE, an Angolan company, as a reseller.
“We signed a partnership MOU with MISALEI- Comércio e Prestação de Serviços, for phones distribution in Angola,” Eddy Sebera, the company’s Managing Director told Taarifa.
The agreement was signed on November 17 during a business forum with private companies from Rwanda and Angola hosted by Rwanda Development Board.
Addressing the forum, Eduardo Filomeno Leiro Octávio, the Ambassador of Angola in Rwanda, called upon the private sector in the two countries to take advantage of the existing excellent relations to explore investment opportunities.
“MISALEI- Comércio e Prestação de Serviços visited the factory to understand how we manufacture and assemble other components required of Smartphones,” Sebera said.
Angola wants to take this African Pride Initiative and has thanked Rwanda for pioneering this project taking Africa to the Digital World.
Meanwhile, Mara Phones currently runs at 20% capacity due to the slow market response during the pandemic and economy disruption in 2020 and 2021.
“Things are getting better and most countries are reopening,” Sebera noted, adding that, “We have exported our phones to 76 Countries (Africa and the rest of the World) as the company grows steadily.” “We are happy with the progress in the Domestic Market.”
The company plans to launch a Next Generation of Phones by Mid-Year 2022.
Africa’s first smartphone factory opened its doors in Kigali in October 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand across the continent. The firm competes with Samsung, whose cheapest smartphone costs Rwf50,000 ($54), and non-branded phones at Rwf35,000.
Mara Phones is a subsidiary company of the Mara Group owned by businessman Ashish J. Thakkar.
Business
Study Finds Rwandan Women In Agriculture Squeezed, Economically Marginalized
A new study released this Tuesday, December 14, 2021, illustrates upsetting disparities in the value of agricultural produce per unit of cultivated land of female and male farmers.
In Rwanda, the gender gap in agricultural productivity was found to be approximately 12%, meaning that on average, a female-managed farm was 12% less productive than a male-managed one, the study says.
The findings presented are part of the UN study in agricultural productivity in Rwanda between female- and male-managed farms.
The assessment also demonstrated that by closing the gender gap in agricultural productivity would result in an increase in GDP of US$418,6 and as many 238,000 people in Rwanda could be lifted out of poverty per year over a 10-year period if gender gaps in agricultural productivity were closed.
The 2017 GDP National Accounts, agriculture contributes 31% of Rwanda’s GDP. It accounts for over 65% of the national labour market force and up to 80% of the female labour force.
The 2018 EICV5 shows that 63% of working females are in agriculture- related occupations compared to 43% among working males.
Deeper into the assessment, according to John Mutamba, the lead expert who presented the findings to concerned stakeholders at Lemigo Hotel, “the percentage of people involved exclusively in subsistence agriculture is higher among females than males where 65.7% for females and 53% for males were exclusively engaged in subsistence agriculture (National Gender Statistics Report, 2019, NISR).”
Reasons? Reliance on traditional farming methods, a dependence on rain fed agriculture, farm plots that are too small and scattered to support commercial production and gender inequalities in access to and utilization of inputs and technology.
The study also says 3.5% of female headed households’ land was irrigated in 2016/2017 up from 2.6% in 2013/2014 while that of male headed households, was 7% of their land was irrigated up from 4.4% in the same period.
Indeed, agriculture sector is the leading sector in national economy and contributes to the employment and livelihood of the majority of Rwandans.
Even though the Rwandan government is strongly committed to gender equality and equity for equitable and sustainable development, statistics show that there are still a lot of gender inequalities.
The purpose of this assignment, according to Mutamba, was to assess the progress and underlying challenges that affect implementation of the national Gender and Youth Agriculture Strategy.
Mutamba said the assessment was conducted with the overall aim of establishing a baseline against which a more gender-responsive planning, programming, monitoring and reporting and advocacy can be established.
Dr. Jean-Chrysostomhe Ngabitsinze, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), who presided over the unveiling of the report of the study, acknowledged the gaps identified as indicated in the report. He however said that the government is aware of these concerns and there are already mechanisms to address them.
“We have existing mechanisms to solve these challenges, the only remaining part is building capacity to implement each identified approch,” he said.
Fatou Lo, UN Women Representative, who was present at the unveiling of the report, said that the study does not bring out anything new, except a different face of the same challenge that women face around the world and not just Rwanda.
“The findings are and recommendations are compelling,” she told Taarifa. “They speak to many different issues including implementation, planning, and most importantly lessons learnt.”
“We can do better, we can do more and also increase accountability,” Fatou Lo said.
Notably, her reflections are shared across the board, that, “the biggest gap in all this scenario is the lack of accountability. It’s still a challenge to point out who is responsible and who should be held accountable,” she said, adding that from recommendations in the report, at least the concern was addressed.
Indeed, according to Mutamba, institutions like MINAGRI, must have staff who are responsible for these cancers in particular.
