Over 400 people in Muhazi sector, Rwamagana district in Eastern Province, will not worry about food for at least the next seven days after receiving supplies from 8 well wishers.

About 100 families in the sector will each receive a weekly package of maize floor, beans, cooling oil and soap from the sector officer.

Thanks to a group of eight individuals who were concerned about the plight of vulnerable families and individuals affected by the lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It all began with one man called Prosper Ndayiragije, a well to be resident of the area.

He reached out to his friends and managed to mobilise a reasonable quantity of supplies to support the most vulnerable people in the sector.

“I am very worried and concerned about my neighbors,” he told Taarifa on Saturday evening. “I am lucky that I can support myself, but there are hundreds of people in this area that need immediate support. We don’t need to wait for government to assist them, we are playing our roles as responsible citizens and neighbors.”

He called upon other people to play their role as well.

Ndayiragije was able to bring on board seven other friends to purchase supplies and deliver them to Muhazi sector office. The Executive Secretary of the sector told Taarifa that the supplies were such a blessing and an important relief to the people of his sector.

“The situation is very serious,” says Amani Muhamya, the Executive Secretary. “With this, we can push for another week.”

He said that the largest majority of these families are people who have been doing casual jobs and others who are jobless.

“Some times I receive calls from a mother in the middle of the night pleading for any support to feed their starving child,” says Muhamya.

The volunable families in this area are largely youthful involved the informal sector with casual jobs such as welding, construction, hair dressing and so on.

They are in a dire situation that needs everyone’s support like many others elsewhere in the country.

According to Jonny Matabishi, one of the samaritans, this generous gesture is motivated by the knowledge of how serious the challenge is for the families in need of help. “We are aware of the magnitude of the problem, and we are only playing a small role, but it is something,” says Matabishi.

The generous team has delivered 1.6 tons of maize flour, 150kg of beans, 9 jericans of 20L cooking oil, 5 cartons of soap, and 50kgs of porridge flour.

According to the Executive Secretary of the area, this will support these families for at least one week.

The contribution was made possible thanks to Johnny Matabishi, Mutalikanwa Jean Paul, Festo Sengabo, Audrey Akimana, Tatiana Haramategeko, Yvette Uwase, Austin Nikobamye.