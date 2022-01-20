Egyptian Military Officials In Rwanda For A Study Tour

A delegation of military officer cadets from Egyptian Military Academy is in Rwanda for a study tour and training purposes, the Ministry of Defense statement said.

On Tuesday, the delegation visited the Rwanda Defense Force headquarters where they were welcomed by the MOD Director General of Policy and Strategy, Maj Gen Ferdinand Safari and Chief J3, Col Chrysostom Ngendahimana on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defense Staff.

Maj Gen F Safari in his remarks commended the existing defense cooperation between Egypt and Rwanda and wished them a good stay in Rwanda.

The Egyptian officers also paid respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and visited the Campaign against Genocide Museum at Parliament.

In May Last year, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mohamed Farid on his visit at RDF headquarters held a bilateral discussion with the RDF Chief of Defense Staff, Gen J Bosco Kazura.

Rwanda and Egypt have been working on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and further mutual interests in the trade as well as defense and security.

Rwanda has been also sending students to Egypt for military courses.

Both countries have been contributing to a peacekeeping missions in different countries.