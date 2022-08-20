Seif al-Adel aged 60 is an international jihad veteran that has been tipped to lead al-Qaeda terrorist organisation.

Details emerging from Egypt indicate that Seif al-Adel is a close friend of Osama bin Laden’s family.

The American FBI has promised a U$10million reward for any information leading to the capture of Seif al-Adel.

This sixty-year-old Egyptian – his precise date of birth is not known – is now tipped to head Al-Qaeda, after the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed in a American strike in Afghanistan on July 31.

From the assassination of Anwar al-Sadat in 1981 to the emergence of Daesh, Seif al-Adel has witnessed all the developments in international jihadism for forty years.

A former colonel in the Egyptian special forces, he became a member of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad cell which assassinated President Sadat during a military parade on October 6, 1981.

He was arrested in 1987 before being released two years later. He then joined the Afghan front, where he met Osama bin Laden.

When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990 and directly threatened Saudi Arabia, Osama bin Laden, drawing on his experience as a warlord in Afghanistan, offered his support to Riyadh.

The Saudi authorities refused and instead turned to the United States, much to the anger of Osama bin Laden, who could not bear to see “infidels” treading on the sacred soil of Arabia.