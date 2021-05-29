National
Egyptian Amy Chief Visits Rwanda
The Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Lt Gen Mohamed Farid is in Rwanda for an official visit from May 27 to May 29, 2021.
On Friday, May 28, Lt.Gen Farid and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. J Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters, Kimihurura.
Discussions were centered at enhancing the existing cooperation. He also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira.
The Egyptian Chief of Staff is scheduled to pay respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi at Gisozi Genocide Memorial before his departure today May 29, 2021.
Africa
Germany to Pay Namibia U$1.3bn For colonial-era Genocide
German is scheduled to formally ask for forgiveness from Namibia for the “crimes of German colonial rule.
According to sources close to the German government, an official request for forgiveness will be made by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a ceremony in the Namibian parliament.
“A decision on a possible trip by the Federal President will be made after the governments have reached a formal agreement and in close consultation with the Namibian side,” a spokesperson at the office of the Federal President said.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday that his country will support Namibia and the descendants of the victims with €1.1 billion for reconstruction and development and ask for forgiveness.
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, between 1904 and 1908, German troops killed up to 80,000 of Herero and Nama people in Namibia in response to an anti-colonial uprising.
Namibia and German have been in talks since 2015 negotiating compensation for the massacre by German colonial forces.
German offered its first formal apology for the conflict in 2004.
“The crimes of German colonial rule have long burdened relations with Namibia. There can be no closing of the book on the past. However, the recognition of guilt and our request for apology is an important step towards coming to terms with the crimes and shaping the future together,” Maas the German Foreign Minister said.
“Our goal was and is to find a common path to genuine reconciliation in memory of the victims. This includes naming the events of the German colonial period in what is now Namibia, and in particular the atrocities in the period from 1904 to 1908, without sparing or glossing over them. We will now also officially call these events what they were from today’s perspective: a genocide,” Maas said.
National
Ugandan Rebels Hack to Death 18 People In DRC
At least 18 people died Thursday following an attack by Ugandan rebel forces from the Allied Democratic Forces in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), according to civil society and army sources.
According to Notícias ao Minuto, this militia group shot seven people in the village of Mutotoli, and six others were killed in the village of Kilingwa – the two locations belong to the Beni region.
Another five corpses were found in Lobokiro, while authorities were looking for survivors of the attacks.
“We recognize them. They used axes to commit the crimes. This is your method. The military came, but they arrived much later, ”Beniz’s president of civil society, Kizito Bin Hango, said.
Kizito explained that the rebels had mixed with the population and waited until nightfall to commit the murders.
Culture
France, Rwanda Sign Declaration Of Intent On Teaching French
The French Development Agency (AFD), the la Francophonie (IOF) on Thursday signed with the Ministery of Education a Declaration of Intent on the teaching of French in Rwanda.
The agreement was signed by RémyRioux, Director General of AFD, the Secretary General of IOF, Louise Mushikiwabo, and Rwanda’s Education Minister, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, on the sideline of President Emmaneul Macron’s official visit to Rwanda.
With this declaration, the Ministry of Education, IOF and AFD confirmed their willingness to support together the Rwandan National Plan for teaching French, currently being developed, with the aim in particular of improving the quality of teaching and learning in basic education, higher education and vocational training, and thus facilitating the professional integration of young Rwandans.
The plan will address some sectoral priorities, such as the professional development of teachers, the teaching of science and technology, and the use of ICT to support the quality of education, as well as the strengthening of access, equity, and relevance of programs, all of which are challenges to which teaching in French can respond.
In Rwanda, a member country of the Francophonie, the revitalization of French language teaching has several advantages.
It is a factor in strengthening educational exchanges linked to employment in the region, a lever for strengthening the quality of education, for initiating innovative approaches and for providing technical support for the training of teachers and teaching materials, but also an asset for the social integration of students and their insertion into formal employment.
Many companies are indeed looking for French-speaking collaborators to facilitate their development in the region.
In 2020, the OIF signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education, and then started a volunteer teacher mobility project that aims at improving the quality of education in French and the teaching of French language, by deploying about thirty teachers in the country.
AFD is already supporting the development of the French Education Plan by financing a study to assess the situation and the place of the French language in education in Rwanda and to support the Ministry of Education in the development of the plan itself, alongside the OIF.
Egyptian Amy Chief Visits Rwanda
Vivo Energy Rwanda Launches Campaign To Ensure Right Quality Fuel
French Investors May Breath Life In Rwanda’s Cable Car Project
Germany to Pay Namibia U$1.3bn For colonial-era Genocide
EU Military Mission To Mozambique May Be Up And Running In Months, Bloc Says
France, Rwanda Sign Declaration Of Intent On Teaching French
EU Military Mission To Mozambique May Be Up And Running In Months, Bloc Says
Mayweather vs Logan Paul Boxing Set For June 6th
Vivo Energy Rwanda Launches Campaign To Ensure Right Quality Fuel
APEX Health Safety Awards RwandAir Diamond Status
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Taarifa 300×250
Kinyarwanda
- Umugaba w’Ingabo Za Misiri Yasuye U Rwanda
- Amafoto: Igipfunsi Mu Bafana Ba Chelsea na Manchester City…
- Mushikiwabo I Nyamirambo Yasuye Ikigega Gitera Inkunga Abagore
- Col Assimi Uvugwaho Guhirika Ubutegetsi muri Mali ‘Yagizwe Perezida’
- Abadepite 32 Bo Muri Congo- Kinshasa Bishwe Na COVID-19
- Abantu 200 Barohamye
- Abafaransa Bashaka Kubaka Mu Rwanda Imodoka Zigendera Ku Migozi
- Kwizigamira Bikorwa Kare Kandi Ntibisaba Ibya Mirenge
- Amafoto: Kagame Yaherekeje Macron Wasoje Uruzinduko Mu Rwanda
- Mu Busitani Bwo Kwibuka Buri I Nyanza, Abanya Israel Bahateye Igiti cy’Ikizere
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
Kigali Launches Bicycle Ride-Sharing As City Explores Green Transport
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
Trending
-
Crime5 days ago
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
-
Environment5 days ago
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
-
Politics4 days ago
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
-
Environment3 days ago
Kigali Launches Bicycle Ride-Sharing As City Explores Green Transport
-
National2 days ago
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Security Officers Undergo Training On Disarming, Protecting Child Soldiers
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda, France Exceptional Moment After 10 Years
-
Culture2 days ago
France, Rwanda Sign Declaration Of Intent On Teaching French