ECOWAS Court Orders Senegal To Abolish Discriminatory Electoral Law

Senegal has only six months to remove a discriminative electoral that violates the right to free participation in elections.

In a 32-page judgment delivered on April 28, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice ruled the sponsorship system adopted for the 2019 presidential election “violates the right to free participation in elections”.

“The Court decides that the political formations and the citizens of Senegal who cannot stand for election due to the modification of the electoral law [in 2018] must be restored in their rights by the abolition of the sponsorship system, which constitutes a real obstacle to freedom and secrecy of the exercise of the right to vote, on the one hand, and a serious infringement of the right to participate in elections as a candidate, on the other hand. “

In its judgment, the Court of Justice of the (ECOWAS) dealt a severe blow to the Senegalese electoral code, which, in February 2019, had consecrated the re-election of President Macky Sall in the first round, in the middle of a desert of competing candidates.

However, Senegalese lawyers, for their part, said the ECOWAS Court was incompetence to rule on the subject, as well as the inadmissibility of the request, which “aims only to challenge the laws passed by the National Assembly and the decisions of the Constitutional Council, on the one hand, and to induce this court to want to police the presidential elections, on the other hand ”.

Meanwhile, it is a different matter on whether the Senegalese authorities will execute the court’s ruling on six months of abolishing the discriminative law.

It remains to be seen whether the latter will comply with this judgment (which cannot be appealed) which, while it does not invalidate the 2019 presidential election, requires Senegal to review its sponsorship system for the next election.

“The concern of the Court is the problem of the execution of its judgments,” declared its president, Edward Amoako Asante, last June. Although the judgments of this Court are binding on member states, institutions and natural and legal persons, the level of compliance or enforcement of judgments of the Court is worrying. “