Business
Ecobank Group Secures €100M Credit Facility From European Investment Bank To Fund SMEs
Ecobank Group has signed an agreement for a €100 million long-term credit facility for over 9 years with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The facility affirms joint Ecobank Group and EIB targeted support for business investment across Africa, with particular support for the sectors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said the bank will provide a range of initiatives that will support the growth and success of Africa’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and create employment opportunities.
“This informed the credit facility that we have just secured from the EIB which we believe will deliver real impact in our joint mission to develop SMEs across Africa. The €100 million facility will support the recovery of African SMEs from the COVID-19 pandemic while also helping to provide them with the impetus to grasp the immense growth opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area vast single market. We thank the EIB for its focus and commitment to the continent,” he said.
Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President, European Investment Bank, said the EIB, as part of Team Europe, works with leading banks and financial partners across Africa to enhance private sector access to finance.
He added that the latest cooperation with Ecobank Group will help companies to better tackle challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, unlock economic and social opportunities, especially for SMEs and women-owned and women-run enterprises, across Sub-Saharan Africa in the coming weeks.
The latest cooperation between Ecobank Group and the European Investment Bank to support private sector investment across Africa was formally agreed at the EU Delegation to Togo in Lomé, in the presence of Koen Doens, Director-General for International Cooperation and Development at the European Commission.
The announcement was made during a Team Europe visit to Togo by EIB Vice President Ambroise Fayolle, Rémy Rioux, Chief Executive Officer of the Agence Française de Développement and Koen Doens.
The facility is split into three regional facilities: West & Central Africa, Eastern Africa, and Southern Africa. Funding will be provided through Ecobank affiliates, for investment projects undertaken by private sector companies. The EIB made the facility available through its COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility, for private sector entities active in eligible productive sectors, with fewer than 3,000 employees.
The EIB loan will also be accompanied by technical assistance under the AWRI (African Women Rising Initiative) program of the EIB with gender finance focused training and capacity building for lending to women entrepreneurs, closely aligned with the Ellevate by Ecobank initiative which supports women-focused businesses across the continent.
Ecobank Group and EIB both recognise the importance of ensuring access to finance by female-owned and female-focused businesses, in particular during times of economic and investment uncertainty related to COVID-19. Ecobank Group and EIB are also working on a €15 million “SME Access to Finance” Risk Sharing Facility Agreement granted by the EU’s European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD), that will support loans to SMEs worth €95 million.
This facility agreement follows on from the EIB’s signing of a €12.5 million loan to Ecobank Malawi in December 2020, to improve access to finance for SMEs in Malawi’s agricultural sector to expand, upgrade and modernise their equipment.
Business
Nigerian SME Funder, Sabi, Receives US$6M To Expand In Kenya
Sabi, Africa’s leading B2B marketplace serving the informal sector, has received US$6 million bridge round led by CRE Venture Capital to support its continued fast-paced growth in Nigeria and beyond.
Sabi is platforming Nigeria’s $244 billion informal trade sector by providing the digital infrastructure to help SMEs grow their businesses. Over 175,000 merchants use Sabi’s category agnostic platform to manage their businesses and make B2B transactions. Merchants are transacting at over a US$100 million GMV annualized rate on Sabi’s platform.
The company has been operational in Nigeria for just over a year and recently became operational in Kenya.
Sabi’s network of over 10,000 agents now interacts with merchants across all 36 Nigerian states, delivering the online and offline support needed to properly service the over 41 million micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Nigeria alone that can benefit from the Sabi platform.
Sabi’s bridge round follows the company’s seed round closed in mid-2020 which also attracted leading international investors including Janngo Capital, Atlantica Ventures, and Waarde Capital. This bridge round financing will help fuel the company’s rapid growth as it eyes new markets including South Africa, which is also home to a multi-billion dollar informal sector.
Anu Adasolum, CEO of Sabi, commented, “we are excited to have closed this bridge round as Sabi continues to grow at an incredible pace. Our merchant users are taking advantage of every part of our platform, and the quality of the B2B partners we have brought onto the market is clear from the ever-increasing transaction volume.”
Pardon Makumbe, Co-founder & Managing Partner of CRE Venture Capital, added, “CRE Venture Capital is proud to support Sabi’s continued growth across Nigeria and expansion into Kenya and South Africa.
Sabi’s online/offline approach to serving informal businesses, combined with the quality of its platform and service provider curation, has clearly taken root in
Nigeria. The company is on track to be one of the fastest-growing African companies of 2021 and is showing no signs of slowing down.” Ademola Adesina, co-founder of Sabi, added, “now that Sabi is operational all across Nigeria, we look forward to bringing our solution into new markets with similar informal sector challenges, starting with Kenya and then South Africa. Sabi’s team, platform, and investors are ready to continue scaling Sabi into Africa’s leading B2B marketplace.”
Business
Investors See Clear Opportunity To Take Advantage Of AfCFTA At Africa’s Largest In-person Gathering
The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021, which took place from 15 – 21 November 2021, hosted on November 18 a day focusing on investments and investment opportunities: The Investment Forum looked at Africa’s investment landscape, with a focus on opportunities across four strategic sectors: Agriculture, Logistics, Technology and Tourism.
With over 10,000 registered participants, IATF was Africa’s largest in-person B2B and B2G event of the year.
The opening ceremony featured seven Heads of Government from Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. The seven days programme organized by the African Export-Import Bank alongside the African Union put the spotlight, through various debates and discussions, on how the African Continental Trade Agreement will unlock Africa’s economic potential, enabling greater cross-border trading and developing industrial capacity which will take advantage of the continent’s natural wealth.
During one of the panel discussions, Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, noted that: “The IATF is not an ends in itself but rather is a means to an end. And the end game is the Africa we want; an integrated Africa that trades with itself, that uses trade to restore the dignity of Africans, and for trade to become an instrument of development and that helps Africa gain respect internationally. So that others don’t see Africa as a basket case but rather as a bread basket.”
The Investment Forum took place on the fourth day of the IATF 2021 programme, showcasing investment opportunities on the continent and promoting cross-border investment by African national champions, focusing on some key sectors and learning from investors and companies who are committed and invested in the African continent.
The Investment Forum also served as a platform to launch of the IATF 2021 Project Book, which, in cooperation with African Investment Promotion Agencies, showcases a multitude of investment ready projects.
While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery was a common theme across the Investment Forum, Dr. Acha Leke, Senior Partner and Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Africa, spoke of the general optimism investors feel about Africa, “The good news is that we didn’t lose 150 million jobs [in Africa in the pandemic], we did lose about 30 million. So generally, we were not as affected as we feared by the crisis which makes it more exciting on one hand for investors to come and continue to invest in these markets.”
However, in his presentation, Leke did point out that Africa’s economic performance over the past few years, even before Covid-19 hit had been on a downward trajectory, something governments and investors will have to work hard together to reverse.
One path towards transformation is leveraging technology. Panellists spoke about the innovation taking place in Technology in Africa. “Over the last two years we have seen a significant acceleration in digital adoption and that’s been driven primarily by the pandemic,” commented Fabian Whate, head of South African-based tech investment company Naspers Foundry, while pointing out that at least 60% of venture capital (VC) investment in Africa is into the fintech sector.
This was echoed by the Hon. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Former Minister of Trade, Botswana, “Covid has certainly challenged us, many governments were challenged to start delivering services to people and they were forced to start talking about digitalisation.”
Perhaps no industry was more adversely affected by the pandemic than tourism and on the Tourism sector dedicated panel, Cuthbert Ncube, African tourism board, South Africa, urged African tourism boards and governments to work together to help the continent’s tourism to recover from the pandemic, “we need to start breaking the barriers that had separated us. In the past two and half years, we have experienced the worst negative impact on our tourism sector. That brought our tourism economies to a standstill.”
The organisers announced US$36bn of deals signed during the week which saw just under 12,000 attend the event in person. The fair had 1,161 exhibitors with participants from 128 countries. As well as the Fair and the Forum, there were specific programmes dedicated to Automotive Manufacturing; Pharmaceuticals; Creative Industries; Start-ups; and the Youth throughout the week.
The event was on the record and the panel discussions, expert insights and project presentations that occurred during the IATF Investment Forum 2021 can be found on the event YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Business
Intra-African Trade Fair Ends With US$36B Deals
Nigerian SME Funder, Sabi, Receives US$6M To Expand In Kenya
Ecobank Group Secures €100M Credit Facility From European Investment Bank To Fund SMEs
Kagame Urges COMESA Citizens On Digitization Of Economies
EAC Minister Call For ‘Readiness’ After Kampala Bombings
Investors See Clear Opportunity To Take Advantage Of AfCFTA At Africa’s Largest In-person Gathering
Rwanda Hosts Summit With Officers Of Commonwealth – Africa Region
Sexual Violence Survivors From 12 Countries Gather in DRC
China’s Latest Hypersonic Missile System Shocks Military Experts
Burundi Targets Middle-income Status by 2040
East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Legal Marriage Only Costs Rwf10,000, Why Pay For Dowry?
-
Special Report2 days ago
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
-
Special Report3 days ago
PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda Fisheries Sector Much Ignored
-
Special Report3 days ago
Understanding Museveni Through The Byanyimas
-
East-Africa4 days ago
Museveni Tells Terrorists to Surrender Or All Will Die
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda Hosts Summit With Officers Of Commonwealth – Africa Region
-
Business4 days ago
Regional Farmers Risk Losses Over KQ, Ethiopia Airlines Fight