Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation

The Eastern province has received Rwf8 billion as a financing grant that will help to mitigate the effects of climate change in the most hit drought area.

The grant agreement was signed by the Swedish Ambassador, Johanna Teague and Rwanda Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana on the side of Rwanda.

The financing will help to conserve agricultural areas, planting trees in the areas covering 400 km on the roadsides and the water shores and 8000 hectares in the gardens.

The financing is aimed to find a lasting solution to conserve biodiversity and promote conservation policies.

For the policy to be implemented according to officials, it will involve the stakeholders, government institutions, local authorities, universities and other private sectors.

Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, speaking at the signing of the agreement said the move will create a tangible effect to make Rwanda implement 2050 development goals that envision to fight against the climate.

“The project has come to support our goal of conserving the biodiversity and mitigating climate change and fighting against the climate change effects. It is our 7-year program of putting forward the conservation of biodiversity,” he said.

Rwanda needs over US$11 billion to implement the measures between 2021 and 2030 t mitigate and adapt to climate change. It is expected that US$ 4. 155 billion will be secured from domestic financing, while US$ 6. 885 billion will be sourced from external financing.

According to the Rwanda Environmental Management Authority of 2019 report indicate that areas of Eastern Province; Nyagatare, Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Ngoma and Kirehe districts were experienced to have a high frequency of rainfall deficit, late rainfall onsets and a significant number of dry spells and are prone to drought.

The report also spotted that the livelihoods of people in Eastern provinces are dependent on agriculture.