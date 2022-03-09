Eastern Africa Standby Force To Conduct Command Post Exercise

The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) is scheduled to conduct a Command Post Exercise (CPX) code named Mashariki Salama III from 21st March to 3rd April 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

A command post exercise-functional (CPX-F) is a total force sustainment, home-station, support operations-centric, functionally focused training exercise. It is designed to provide echelon-above-brigade sustainment organizations, commanders, and staffs with a venue to increase their units’ proficiency and prepare them for an external evaluation (EXEVAL), such as a warfighter exercise (WFX).

The EASF was established in 2007 and reached full operational capability (FOC) in December 2015, a year before schedule.

The EASF is one of the five regional standby brigades as part of the African Standby Force and has a broadranging membership in terms of geographic location.

The EASF includes a number of larger member states (Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda), a number of coastal countries in the Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya), two landlocked Central African states (Rwanda and Burundi) and two island states (Seychelles and the Comoros).

The EASF is the product of several factors that have defined regional integration in the field of peace and security in Eastern Africa (and the Horn of Africa). These include long-standing and continuing tensions between countries of the region and the threats to peace and security, including internal wars, environmental degradation, terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government.