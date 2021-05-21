Business
East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens
Member states of the East African community bloc have a new port that will effectively connect them to Europe, Asia and other global destinations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened Lamu Port whose construction began five years ago.
“I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said President Uhuru.
During this launch, Uhuru witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.
The Kenyan leader said the Lamu port project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.
The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.
The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of U$24 billion and will mainly target transshipment cargo.
According to details, Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50% of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.
Kagame, Elumelu, WTO, IFC And WHO Bosses Too Celebrate Africa Day At UBA Africa Conversations 2021
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include President Paul Kagame; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC). The conversations will be held online on africaday.UBAgroup.com.
At a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.
Moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent.
The theme this year is ‘Bringing Africa to the World’, epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.
Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25 across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.
UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.
The UBA Africa Conversations is open to all and registration is possible on the UBA Group website africaday.UBAgroup.com/reserve.
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) has appointed Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard as the organization’s Senior Advisory Board, after unanimous approval of the Board of Directors.
The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments, who are among its members. Leading CEOs and Heads of State – alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers – are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.
“We are immensely honoured to welcome a leading global media icon – and a son of Africa – to our senior board, as we drive a new chapter in Canada-Africa trade and investment,” says the Chairman of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, speaking from the Chamber’s Ottawa offices.
“Our existing work with APO Group has seen millions of dollars in media exposure across the continent. We believe Mr. Pompigne-Mognard and APO Group will be key to our next phase of dramatic growth as a 27-year-old institution committed to Canada-Africa trade and investment”.
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), a Franco-Gabonese self-made entrepreneur, and angel investor, founded APO with savings of €10,000, as start-up capital. The objective was to provide international and African media access to reliable news about the continent’s economy, businesses, and investment.
Today APO Group has helped communicators relay compelling, uniquely African stories to audiences, enabling a change in the African narrative to a more positive tone.
The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business began work with APO Group this year, following major engagements in Canada and Africa, including with Prime Minister Trudeau, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement leadership, as well as African Heads of State and Cabinet Ministers.
“Mr. Pompigne-Mognard will no doubt play an important and strategy role in Canada-Africa trade and investment in the context of our mandate to accelerate the commercial ties between this great G7 nation and our incredible continent, Africa” added Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, in his remarks from Ottawa.
Hamburg’s German African Energy Forum To Jumpstart Africa’s Economic Transformation
The African energy sector continues to solidify partnerships with German investors and technology with the aim of leading energy businesses from Germany, Europe and across the African continent.
From upstream to downstream, Africa’s energy sector must accelerate its transition to net-zero, continue to adopt new technologies and start to embrace digitization and decentralization over the next decade.
The 14th German African Energy Forum in Hamburg hosted by Afrika Verein continues this dialogue and pushes for investment with a clear focus on highlighting the entire African energy mix, together with economic cooperation between Germany and Africa.
As stated by Afrika-Verein, “the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the ongoing digital transformation of economies need a green, smart and quick response from the energy sector. Power generation is still one of the main enablers for inclusive economic growth in Africa.”
With this said, the African Energy Chamber strongly endorses and supports the 14th German African Energy Forum in Hamburg in its efforts to do so.
In the same manner, there is a strong need for German and African businesses and policymakers to support policies that create an enabling environment for investment in a fair and evolving industry. Germany’s march to net-zero transition can’t be met if Africa is behind.
The African energy sector’s ability to support the rapidly increasing demands for electricity, the deployment of smart infrastructure to manage energy more effectively, gas monetization, combating energy poverty and the approach we take to financing Africa’s clean energy transitions in a post Covid era makes this forum more important than ever.
The 14th German African Energy Forum is set to provide key market insights, trends and opportunities over the next decade as the energy sector prepares to support a global green economy.
“Year after year, Afrika Verein has been consistent in keeping Africa at the center of German foreign policy and energy policy. Their ability to bring together key stakeholders from Africa and Germany to work on energy matters including Germany and Africa is inspiring” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.
“We are going to need a real net-zero transition that takes into consideration policy, regulation, innovation, technology and investment in Africa. A disorderly transition creates a stronger impulse for job losses, geographic inequity and a deterioration in inequality. In return, economic disenfranchisement can reduce public support for environmental policies over time Germans and Africans need to work together to avoid it.” Concluded Ayuk.
The Africa Energy Chamber believes Hamburg will be a great place for energy investors, project developers, policy makers and innovators to share insights and expertise on key transition trends and opportunities in Africa.
