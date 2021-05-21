East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens

Member states of the East African community bloc have a new port that will effectively connect them to Europe, Asia and other global destinations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened Lamu Port whose construction began five years ago.

“I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said President Uhuru.

During this launch, Uhuru witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.

The Kenyan leader said the Lamu port project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.

The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.

The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of U$24 billion and will mainly target transshipment cargo.

According to details, Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50% of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.