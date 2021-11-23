East-Africa
East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality
East African grain farmers have for long failed to penetrate the European and US markets due to poor quality grain coupled with issues of aflatoxins.
The East African Grain Council has embarked on a campaign to find solutions to majority of grain producer’s challenges such as, difficulty to meet sanitary and phytosanitary standards required to export goods to Europe and the US.
Meanwhile, the region’s increasingly unpredictable weather patterns have contributed to low quantities of major grains produced in East Africa, leading to growth in grain trading, especially among Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, that is at times constrained by the inadequate or lack of good road and rail networks to link farmers to markets.
Although the East Africa countries produce varied quantities of the major grains, production of wheat and rice has been below national targets and the two commodities remain atop the grain imports list for Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.
Trade improvement efforts
To ease the challenges of transportation and support availability of quality grains for milling, governments in East Africa have launched interventions to facilitate trade in grains and grain byproducts by constructing storage, drying and processing facilities along with improving transport networks to access them.
In Rwanda, the government recently unveiled a program to construct modern post-harvest facilities and strategic grain reserves across the country alongside investing $24 million in feeder roads that farmers rely on to reach grain delivery points.
A similar initiative was announced in Uganda in June 2019 with the government approving development of storage facilities and linking farmers to agro-processing facilities to support agro-industrialization.
East-Africa
Museveni Tells Terrorists to Surrender Or All Will Die
Kampala streets are deserted as most dwellers have chosen to keep away following the recent twin bombing that injured dozens and killing some.
“A total of 106 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent bomb attacks in Kampala and other areas. We are still hunting for others. My advice to all of them is to surrender and save themselves, if not, they will all die,” President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda was quoted by local press.
Museveni was on Saturday addressing the nation on the current security situation in the capital Kampala.
“The important thing is to uproot anybody who has the idea of terrorism. That is why we are not going to listen to anybody who is talking of bail,” Museveni said.
On Tuesday Kampala was up in flames and plumes of smoke after suicide bombers detonated bombs at the entrance of the Central Police Station (CPS) and near Parliament.
According to Museveni, Unfortunately, 3 people died in the incident apart from the 3 suicide bombers. The injured were 36.
“The bomber of CPS was by the names of Mansoor Uthman and the one of the IGG office is by the names of Wanjusi Abdallah. All these are part of the ADF group that attacked Gen. Katumba Wamala in June,” Museveni said.
Meanwhile days after the Kampala twin bombing, Security forces in Uganda shot dead a Muslim cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu accused of working with an armed group linked to suicide bombings in the capital Kampala.
Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu is said to have been recruited by the Islamist militant ADF formed in Uganda in the 1990s but is now based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since pledging allegiance to IS in 2019, ADF has increasingly carried out attacks in the group’s name.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said 13 suspects, including several children, were intercepted while trying to cross the border into DR Congo just days after the bombing in Kampala.
Crime
14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests
At least 14 protesters were killed on Wednesday during demonstrations in Sudan, the health ministry of the dissolved Sudanese government said.
On Wednesday, Khartoum and other cities witnessed huge demonstrations against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.
The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. Due to closure of the bridges linking the three cities and the intensive security presence on main roads, the protesters failed to reach central Khartoum, where vital government utilities sit, including the government headquarters, the Republican Palace and the Army Command.
The protesters raised banners demanding restoration of the civilian government led by the removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as release of political detainees.
The Sudanese police has not yet issued any comment about the events which accompanied Wednesday’s protests. The mobile phone service was cut off inside Sudan shortly before Wednesday’s demonstrations began, with intensive presence for the security and police forces on the main roads.
Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government
East-Africa
Feature: China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation Lifts Farmers Out Of Poverty
Burundi Targets Middle-income Status by 2040
East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality
China’s Latest Hypersonic Missile System Shocks Military Experts
Sexual Violence Survivors From 12 Countries Gather in DRC
Police Warns Against Vandalism of Public Infrastructure
Legal Marriage Only Costs Rwf10,000, Why Pay For Dowry?
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
Rwanda Fisheries Sector Much Ignored
PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
Understanding Museveni Through The Byanyimas
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report4 days ago
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
Legal Marriage Only Costs Rwf10,000, Why Pay For Dowry?
-
Special Report4 hours ago
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
-
Business5 days ago
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
Pfizer Accused Of Bullying Governments Worldwide In COVID-19 Vaccine Contracts
-
Business5 days ago
Why Are Rwandans Not Drinking Their Coffee?
-
Politics4 days ago
Problem With “Conflict Minerals” Extraction