East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality

East African grain farmers have for long failed to penetrate the European and US markets due to poor quality grain coupled with issues of aflatoxins.

The East African Grain Council has embarked on a campaign to find solutions to majority of grain producer’s challenges such as, difficulty to meet sanitary and phytosanitary standards required to export goods to Europe and the US.

Meanwhile, the region’s increasingly unpredictable weather patterns have contributed to low quantities of major grains produced in East Africa, leading to growth in grain trading, especially among Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, that is at times constrained by the inadequate or lack of good road and rail networks to link farmers to markets.

Although the East Africa countries produce varied quantities of the major grains, production of wheat and rice has been below national targets and the two commodities remain atop the grain imports list for Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

Trade improvement efforts

To ease the challenges of transportation and support availability of quality grains for milling, governments in East Africa have launched interventions to facilitate trade in grains and grain byproducts by constructing storage, drying and processing facilities along with improving transport networks to access them.

In Rwanda, the government recently unveiled a program to construct modern post-harvest facilities and strategic grain reserves across the country alongside investing $24 million in feeder roads that farmers rely on to reach grain delivery points.

A similar initiative was announced in Uganda in June 2019 with the government approving development of storage facilities and linking farmers to agro-processing facilities to support agro-industrialization.

East-Africa

Museveni Tells Terrorists to Surrender Or All Will Die

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2021

By

Kampala streets are deserted as most dwellers have chosen to keep away following the recent twin bombing that injured dozens and killing some.

“A total of 106 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent bomb attacks in Kampala and other areas. We are still hunting for others. My advice to all of them is to surrender and save themselves, if not, they will all die,” President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda was quoted by local press.

Museveni was on Saturday addressing the nation on the current security situation in the capital Kampala.

“The important thing is to uproot anybody who has the idea of terrorism. That is why we are not going to listen to anybody who is talking of bail,” Museveni said.

On Tuesday Kampala was up in flames and plumes of smoke after suicide bombers detonated bombs at the entrance of the Central Police Station (CPS) and near Parliament.

According to Museveni, Unfortunately, 3 people died in the incident apart from the 3 suicide bombers. The injured were 36.

“The bomber of CPS was by the names of Mansoor Uthman and the one of the IGG office is by the names of Wanjusi Abdallah. All these are part of the ADF group that attacked Gen. Katumba Wamala in June,” Museveni said.

Meanwhile days after the Kampala twin bombing, Security forces in Uganda shot dead a Muslim cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu accused of working with an armed group linked to suicide bombings in the capital Kampala.

Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu is said to have been recruited by the Islamist militant ADF formed in Uganda in the 1990s but is now based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since pledging allegiance to IS in 2019, ADF has increasingly carried out attacks in the group’s name.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said 13 suspects, including several children, were intercepted while trying to cross the border into DR Congo just days after the bombing in Kampala.

Crime

14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests

Published

4 days ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

At least 14 protesters were killed on Wednesday during demonstrations in Sudan, the health ministry of the dissolved Sudanese government said.

On Wednesday, Khartoum and other cities witnessed huge demonstrations against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.

The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. Due to closure of the bridges linking the three cities and the intensive security presence on main roads, the protesters failed to reach central Khartoum, where vital government utilities sit, including the government headquarters, the Republican Palace and the Army Command.

The protesters raised banners demanding restoration of the civilian government led by the removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as release of political detainees.

The Sudanese police has not yet issued any comment about the events which accompanied Wednesday’s protests. The mobile phone service was cut off inside Sudan shortly before Wednesday’s demonstrations began, with intensive presence for the security and police forces on the main roads.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government

East-Africa

Feature: China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation Lifts Farmers Out Of Poverty

Published

4 days ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Fikiri Kisairo, a farmer in Kitete village in Kilosa district of Morogoro region, walks with pride when he attends to his thriving maize crop.
“My days of spending sleepless nights thinking how I can raise fees for my two school going children are gone,” says Kisairo, a beneficiary of the China-Tanzania agricultural cooperation that has lasted for 10 years, lifting hundreds of Tanzanian farmers out of poverty.
Kisairo joined a maize project in 2019 overseen by China Agricultural University in collaboration with Tanzania’s Sokoine University of Agriculture in a number of villages in Morogoro region to reduce poverty among villagers. The farmer, who on Tuesday was among participants in a forum on Achievements of China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation: Small Technology, Big Harvest project, said he joined the maize project after he had fulfilled conditions of a demonstration farmer and participated in the project for three years.
“The increased maize yields enabled me to pull myself out of the poverty trap as now I have enough food and I sell the surplus of maize to boost my income,” he told the forum in Morogoro region, about 200 kilometers west of the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.
Kisairo, with a family of five members, boasted that he now manages to pay school fees for his two children, and he has built a deep water hole which he is using to irrigate his vegetable garden of about 1.21 hectares throughout the year, including dry seasons.
Martine Shigela, the Morogoro regional commissioner, told the forum that with the help of the regional authorities in collaboration with the China Agricultural University, farmers engaged in the project increased maize production, and 1,667 demonstration farmers cultivated at least one acre (about 0.4 hectares) of maize each.
The forum also witnessed the launch of a new project known as “The improvement of soybeans value chain in Morogoro region” which will be implemented by the China Agricultural University from 2021 to 2022.
“This is the continuation of established cooperation between Morogoro regional government and the government of the People’s Republic of China,” said Shigela.
As a pilot project, 200 demonstration farmers in four villages will be engaged and trained in production, processing and marketing of soybeans and soybean products like soybean milk and soybean flour, said Shigela. “This project aims at improving the health status of the villagers as well as increase their income.”
Soybean consumption is among the major interventions to address malnutrition by promoting soybean production and introducing soybean value addition and utilization to the community’s nutritional needs.
Xu Chen, the minister counselor in the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, said in terms of cooperation in agriculture, China and Tanzania are good partners.
He said the maize project not only scales up the production of maize, but also improves the living conditions of many local farmers by sharing Chinese investment in Tanzania’s agricultural sector, adding that more and more Tanzanian agricultural products are entering the Chinese market.
 As one of the agricultural bases in Tanzania, Morogoro region takes the lead in China-Tanzania agricultural cooperation, according to Xu. Denis Nkala, the regional coordinator for Asia and the Pacific of the UN Office of South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), said one concrete example of China-Africa cooperation for resilience and food security, following a demand-driven and multi-stakeholder approach, is the Small Technology, Big Harvest project, implemented by China Agricultural University in Tanzania.
 “Through sharing good cultivation practices, the project aims to triple corn production, increase farmers’ incomes, ultimately contributing to poverty reduction, food security and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in Tanzania,” said Nkala.
