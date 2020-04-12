For the first time, East Africans are celebrating the rise of Jesus Christ from indoors as religious leaders from both the catholic and protestant churches lead mass via television, radio and streaming online.

Rev. Dorcas Kamau at St Andrews Parish Nairobi struggled to refer to the congregations as viewers as she requested them to humble themselves before she prayed.

“Most loving father, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, we are coming to you for thanks giving for the gift of Easter Sunday. We praise you for speaking to us. We purpose to acknowledge you as our Lord and our saviour. Be with us and carry with us in this very hard period. We pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

“In our homes, it’s a very good time to read the word of God, master it, study it, memorize it and meditate on it day and night,” Rev. Dorcas Kamau said.

During the sermon, she cited John 14:25 in the Bible ; “You may be feeling afraid, but we need to remember that Jesus Christ takes care of our terror. When you have no peace, you cannot settle. The peace of God is available. Are you ready to receive it?

Streaming live from Uganda’s Lubaga Cathedral, Kampala Archbishop, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga lead prayers for the Easter celebration. However, he took a swipe at the government and its brutal security.

“I want to thank the government for coming out strongly against the torture of citizens by some security personnel,” the Archbishop said.

A Ugandan government Militia LDU has been cited in various violent incidences during night patrols leading to injuries, theft, extortion and deaths.

On Saturday, UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire, apologised for the death of Nanyunja Margret that succumbed to beating by the LDU.

IN enighbouring Tanzania, President John Pombe Magufuli participated in Easter mass at a church he went to when he was a child. He said, Tanzania will not close its borders to ensure trucks deliver essentials to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC and others.

He advised Tanzanians to continue working and make money. However, he cautioned those with symptoms of corona virus to self-isolate and later reach hospitals for further help.

For Rwanda, the Easter week coincides with the commemoration of Genocide against Tutsi which claimed more than a million lives in 1994. It is a time Rwandans reflect on the dark page in the country’s history.

The Church in Rwanda played an active role in the execution of the genocide when thousands took refuge in the church but very few survived.

Easter in the region has not exuded with the vibrancy it always has including; slaughtering livestock, buy and giving gifts, massive outdoor congregations, pilgrims and the eventual active night life in the regional cities.

All the cities in the Region have imposed a lockdown as a measure to stop the spreading of Covid19 disease. Infections in the member countries are on the rise as government do their best battle it.

According to Worldometer 1,714,480 infections and 388,577 recoveries have been reported globally.

Covid-19 disease originated in Wuhan, China, where the first case was reported on December 31, 2019. It has so far killed at least 103,789 people worldwide.