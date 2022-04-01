Connect with us

East-Africa National

East African Standby Force Could Handle Security Problem in DRC

East-Africa National

DRC Now Part of East African Family

East-Africa

Burundi's Justice Minister Visits EAC Court Of Justice

East-Africa

Sectoral Council on Agriculture & Food Security Meets in Tanzania

East-Africa

Eastern Africa Standby Force To Conduct Command Post Exercise

East-Africa

Tuk-Tuks Banned in Bujumbura

East-Africa

EAC integration Moving At Snail Speed

East-Africa

Anyone Who Rapes Women or Defiles Girls Must Die - Museveni

East-Africa

Kenya Donates 50 Dairy Cows to Burundi

East-Africa

Burundi Youth Challenged To Create Jobs

East-Africa

East African Standby Force Could Handle Security Problem in DRC

Published

2 seconds ago

on

The Eastern Africa Standby Force may soon tow its tanks and haul its boots into the Democratic Republic of Congo a recently admitted member state.

According to Political analysts in the region, the East African Standby Force will soon be invoked to deal with the ongoing insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following the country’s accession to the regional body.

The development is awaiting President Felix Tshisekedi’s signing of the treaty of accession and the Defence and security protocols that established the regional force, according to Rebecca Kadaga Uganda’s Minister for East African Affairs.

The EASF was established in 2007 and reached full operational capability (FOC) in December 2015, a year before schedule.

The EASF is one of the five regional standby brigades as part of the African Standby Force and has a broadranging membership in terms of geographic location.

The EASF includes a number of larger member states (Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda), a number of coastal countries in the Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya), two landlocked Central African states (Rwanda and Burundi) and two island states (Seychelles and the Comoros). The DRC a new member state is yet to ratify required treaties.

The EASF is the product of several factors that have defined regional integration in the field of peace and security in Eastern Africa (and the Horn of Africa).

They include long-standing and continuing tensions between countries of the region and the threats to peace and security, including internal wars, environmental degradation, terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?