East African Crude Oil Pipeline Activities Complete-Museveni
President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda are currently in the Daresalaam for an Oil and Gas Symposium at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.
The symposium which off on Saturday has drawn hundreds of delegates while others are attending virtually owing to covid-19 prevention measures.
On the agenda are discussions on the ongoing activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, as well as other oil and gas projects.
There will also be an emphasis on pushing national participation and promoting local content as a channel to economic development in the two countries.
According to details the construction of this Crude Oil Pipeline will cost U$600million.
“The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is a good durable business, it will create jobs for a lot of sectors,” President Museveni said during his presentation.
“I am happy to tell Tanzanians, Ugandans, and the world that the activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) are complete,” Museveni said.
According to details the construction phase is expected to generate 14,000 directs jobs, 45,000 indirect jobs by the contractors, and induced employment of another 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector
Production is expected to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.
In April, President Samia and President Museveni signed the pipeline deal which both leaders described as victory for the two countries.
Partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert in Uganda.
The Ugandan pipeline section covers 296km. This pipeline will transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania.
The Tanzanian pipeline section from the border town of Mutukula to Chongoleani terminal in Tanga at the Indian Ocean is 1,443km.
The shareholding structure, as detailed in the Shareholders Agreement, which defines the rights and responsibilities of the shareholders in the pipeline company is; Uganda through Unoc with 15%, Total Holdings International B.V. with 62%, Tanzania through its national oil company, TPDC, with 15%, and Cnooc with 8%.
EALA Legislators Vote To Amend Election Act
The period of electing members of the East African Legislative assembly may be extended from the current 90 days to six months.
MPs of the East African Legislative assembly have overwhelmingly supported a motion that seeks to amend the EALA election act to extend the period in which elections should be conducted.
They want the election to be conducted within six months instead of three.
The MPs say the amendment will allow the National parliament more time to prepare for the election before the expiry of the term.
Tanzania’s representative Adam Kimbisa and Fancy Nkuhi moved the motion.
Change of Guard at Burundi Army Training Department
A handover and resumption between the outgoing Head of the la Force de Défense Nationale du Burundi ( FDNB) training department Brig.Gen. Nduwayo V and the incoming Head of service Brig.Gen. Niyungeko L.
Brig.Gen. Nduwayo V said on Friday that he is very proud of his achievements during the time he spent in this position.
Kenya Cuts Funds For Universities With Jobless Graduates
Graduates from Kenya’s public universities that fail to secure jobs in their first year after graduation are on the verge of losing a sizeable amount of funding from government.
According to details, the Kenya government said it will allocate funds to public universities based on their performance.
A proposed funding formula based on performance recommended by the Universities Fund —which guides the allocation of State funds to public universities – is based on five performance indicators, including absorption of an institution’s graduates in the job market, research and training on financial management for top officials.
The present formula is based on the number of students and the cost of courses at the universities.
The new funding structure comes in a period when Kenya has witnessed a jump in the number of universities and campuses as well as degree courses, most liberal arts, that offer little opportunities in the competitive jobs market.
“Performance-based funding is funding aimed at allocating a portion of universities education budget according to specific performance measures. It makes funding allocating more transparent and more competitive,” UF’s board says in the draft.
“The key performance indicators to be considered will be four-year graduation rate, graduate employability rate (one year after graduation) and research inputs.”
Kenya is currently grappling with a large number of jobless graduates in an economy that is struggling to create new jobs.
Kenya has 102 public universities and campuses — which posted a deficit of Sh6.2 billion in the year to June and received nearly Sh70 billion from the Treasury to run their operations.
The State has come under pressure from the World Bank to close and merge some of the cash-strapped public universities, citing duplication of courses and the need to cut spending.
The rise in university enrolment puts pressure on the government to create jobs for the graduates whose number stood at 62,000 in 2002 amid a slowdown in the creation of new jobs.
Before the onset of Covid-19, which shed thousands of jobs last year, the economy had been generating less than 100,000 private sector positions.
The economy added 69,600 formal private sector jobs in 2019, coming at a time when the government sought to tame its bloated wage bill through a freeze in hiring.
