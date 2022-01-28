East African Community Welcomes Re-opening Of Rwanda-Uganda Border

The East African Community has applauded the efforts of its two partner’s states Rwanda-Uganda in the normalization of relations and the current move to re-open borders.

“The EAC Secretariat applauds the relationship and government of Republic of Rwanda and Republic of Uganda for their efforts towards the re-opening of Rwanda-Uganda border,” the statement said.

Peter Mathiuki, the acting Secretary-General of the Community, hailed the move in the communique “as a boost to regional integration” noting that strengthening bilateral ties between EAC partner states will revitalize social, economic and political relations.

“The move is a reflection of the deep commitment and existing goodwill among the EAC Heads of States to widen and deepen cooperation in the bloc, particularly as the community expands the anticipated entry of the DRC,” he adds in a statement.

According to the EAC communique, “the re-opening of the border would also promote peace across the region. The secretariat is ready to provide any technical support that may be required to ensure sustainability on the movement of goods and services across all borders,”

“The re-opening of the border itself is set to spark social, economic and activities and also benefit the informal cross border traders who rely on the two partner states for the supply of the and market of their goods.” reads the statement.

In February 2020, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, then Minister of State for EAC Affairs, in a press conference said the Wanainchi (citizens)of both countries were expressing fatigue over the self-inflicted injury in the East African Community.

“They are just demanding security on the common border, the end of destabilizing activities by armed and terrorist groups, and the free movement of people, goods and services in peace and security,” Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe said during the third meeting of the Ad Hoc Commission on the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between Uganda and Rwanda.

While referring to the Kampala attacks, in September, the Ugandan MP in the East African Community in the meeting with the EAC Council of Ministers demanded that unless the region builds stronger relations terror attackers would easily exploit disunity and attack other countries in the region.

According to African Report, last year, Uganda exported goods worth only US$1.4m to Rwanda, the lowest figure since 1997 when the Bank of Uganda started recording trade statistics.