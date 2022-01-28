National
East African Community Welcomes Re-opening Of Rwanda-Uganda Border
The East African Community has applauded the efforts of its two partner’s states Rwanda-Uganda in the normalization of relations and the current move to re-open borders.
“The EAC Secretariat applauds the relationship and government of Republic of Rwanda and Republic of Uganda for their efforts towards the re-opening of Rwanda-Uganda border,” the statement said.
Peter Mathiuki, the acting Secretary-General of the Community, hailed the move in the communique “as a boost to regional integration” noting that strengthening bilateral ties between EAC partner states will revitalize social, economic and political relations.
“The move is a reflection of the deep commitment and existing goodwill among the EAC Heads of States to widen and deepen cooperation in the bloc, particularly as the community expands the anticipated entry of the DRC,” he adds in a statement.
According to the EAC communique, “the re-opening of the border would also promote peace across the region. The secretariat is ready to provide any technical support that may be required to ensure sustainability on the movement of goods and services across all borders,”
“The re-opening of the border itself is set to spark social, economic and activities and also benefit the informal cross border traders who rely on the two partner states for the supply of the and market of their goods.” reads the statement.
In February 2020, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, then Minister of State for EAC Affairs, in a press conference said the Wanainchi (citizens)of both countries were expressing fatigue over the self-inflicted injury in the East African Community.
“They are just demanding security on the common border, the end of destabilizing activities by armed and terrorist groups, and the free movement of people, goods and services in peace and security,” Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe said during the third meeting of the Ad Hoc Commission on the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between Uganda and Rwanda.
While referring to the Kampala attacks, in September, the Ugandan MP in the East African Community in the meeting with the EAC Council of Ministers demanded that unless the region builds stronger relations terror attackers would easily exploit disunity and attack other countries in the region.
According to African Report, last year, Uganda exported goods worth only US$1.4m to Rwanda, the lowest figure since 1997 when the Bank of Uganda started recording trade statistics.
National
Rwanda Police Chief Attends Police Graduation Ceremony In Lesotho
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, who is in Lesotho for the four-day bilateral visit, on Friday, January 28, attended the graduation of 294 officers, who completed the Police Basic Course at Lesotho Police Training School in the capital Maseru.
At the pass-out, IGP Munyuza was accompanied by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Eugene S. Kayihura, who is also accredited to the Kingdom of Lesotho.
The Police Chief is in Lesotho since January 25, at the invitation of his counterpart, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli as the two Police institutions continue to strengthen cooperation in various matters of policing to face emerging security challenges collectively.
The pass out ceremony was presided over by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr. Moeketsi Majoro.
Other present at the colourful ceremony was the Minister for Police and Public Safety for Lesoth, Lepota Sekora, Commander of Lesotho Defence Force, Lt. Gen Mojalefa Letsoela, the South African Police Service National Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Khehla Sitole, and Senior Deputy National Commissioner for Eswatini Police, Dr. Lydia Dlamini, among others.
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Kigali in August 2021 outlining key areas of cooperation, including partnership against terrorism, organized and transnational crimes; capacity building in community policing; exchange of information and expertise; as well as training opportunities and expertise development.
Other areas include development and exchange of training materials and curricula, combating proliferation of small arms and light weapons, timely exchange of information on criminals and criminal activities, and joint operations.
During the bilateral meeting between IGP Munyuza and his host Commissioner Molibeli on Wednesday, the two Chiefs of Police recommitted to making the pact a success and to explore other areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes and capacity development.
National
Rwanda Biomedical Centre Gets New Director
Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), replacing Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana who was recently suspended from the position.
Rwanda Investigation Bureau said is conducting an investigation on Dr. Nsanzimana.
Prof Muvunyi was previously a lecturer at the University of Rwanda and an epidemiologist.
The Professor has done a variety of studies including Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer and various other studies.
He will be deputized by Noella Bigirimana, former Head of Research at RBC, who took office in December 2020.
Bigirimana is also on the board of directors of the AI Transparency Institute and the Youth Combating Neglected Tropical Diseases.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Biology, Health and Society from Cornell University, and a Master’s degree in International Health Policy and Management from Heller School at Brandeis University.
Other appointments include Habinshuti who was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Emergency Management and Benjamin Sesonga as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security.
Habinshuti has replaced Olivier Kayumba who was recently appointed the head of Rwanda’s diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic.
He has been the Director for the Response and Recovery Unit in the same ministry since July 2015.
National
Covid Pushed 150M People into Poverty Globally -Prof. Binagwaho
Professor Agnes Binagwaho has noted that Covid-19 pandemic has pushed over 150million people into deep poverty across the globe.
She made the observation during discussion on the impact of the pandemic on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals organised by Prince Mahidol Award Conference 2022 (PMAC 2022).
“There’s an economic loss on the economic sector that pushed 150 million people into poverty globally and significantly affected those with no savings, hampering the goal of eradicating poverty,” said Professor Agnes Binagwaho.
According to her, “The covid pandemic has affected every facet of human being not only in Africa but also in other continents. There was an interruption of health services such as delay in children vaccination hindering the achievement of Immunization SDG Goal.”
Binagwaho appeared on a panel along with Aboubacar Kampo the director Program Health UNICEF, Richard Horton Editor in Chief the Lancet, Ronald Labonte Professor and Holder of the Distinguished Research Chair in Contemporary Globalisation and health equity. The discussion was moderated by Fran Baum Co chair Global Steering Council Peoples Health Movement, Australia.
According to organizers of this discussion, the panel aimed at considering what needs to change to realise SDGs by 2030. taking into account the threat of climate change. emphasis has been placed on the role of economics (different systems) and policy (different political systems).
Rwanda Police Chief Attends Police Graduation Ceremony In Lesotho
East African Community Welcomes Re-opening Of Rwanda-Uganda Border
Most Expensive Home in America To Be Auctioned
Kazakhstan’s AI-Powered Among Top 10 MedTech Startups
Kampala Releases 58 Rwandans From Detention
How Museveni Lost to Kagame in Race For Regional Dominance
Rwanda Police Chief In Lesotho For Bilateral Meeting
Akabanga Tycoon Diversifies to Petroleum
Data Privacy Day: Are Rwandans Protected Online?
Rwanda Looks to Pakistan To Improve Cricket
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report9 hours ago
How Museveni Lost to Kagame in Race For Regional Dominance
-
National4 days ago
Rwandans In USA Meet To Discuss Rwanda’s Past, Future
-
Special Report3 days ago
Museveni “Illegally Promoted” New Spy Chief From Major To Colonel in 2013
-
National3 days ago
Uganda Spy Chief Gen. Kandiho Fired, Sent To Juba
-
National3 days ago
Kagame Officially Opens African Air Chiefs Symposium
-
Business3 days ago
Flights From Dubai To Nairobi Resume
-
Tech3 days ago
How to Avoid Dangers With Mobile Money Transfers- Worldremit
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania Conduct Progress Tour at Rusumo Falls Dam