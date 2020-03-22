Mother Nature has not been kind enough to residents of Zagreb the capital of Croatia. A combined assault including coronavirus and a devastating earthquake has left many in tears and death.

Croatian health officials have said, a large earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday (March 22) killing a 15-year-old child. People were awoken just before 06.30 on Sunday 22 March by violent tremors.

This medieval part of the country is distinguished by its 18th- and 19th-century Austro-Hungarian architecture.

“Serious damages following earthquakes in Zagreb in last hours and minutes. Because of quarantine most people were at home, now gathering outside and leaving by car. Hospital treating COVIDー19 very close too,” Loïc Tregoures a Croatian said.

According to GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, the quake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb. GFZ said the quake struck at a depth of 10km, and it downgraded the magnitude of the quake from an initial reading of 6.0.

Croatia’s Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic appealed via his Twitter account to people in the streets to keep a distance among themselves as the country struggles to the contain coronavirus spread. So far, the country has reported 206 cases of coronavirus and one death.