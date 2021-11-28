EALA Legislators Vote To Amend Election Act

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda are currently in the Daresalaam for an Oil and Gas Symposium at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.

The symposium which off on Saturday has drawn hundreds of delegates while others are attending virtually owing to covid-19 prevention measures.

On the agenda are discussions on the ongoing activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, as well as other oil and gas projects.

There will also be an emphasis on pushing national participation and promoting local content as a channel to economic development in the two countries.

According to details the construction of this Crude Oil Pipeline will cost U$600million.

“The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is a good durable business, it will create jobs for a lot of sectors,” President Museveni said during his presentation.

“I am happy to tell Tanzanians, Ugandans, and the world that the activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) are complete,” Museveni said.

According to details the construction phase is expected to generate 14,000 directs jobs, 45,000 indirect jobs by the contractors, and induced employment of another 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector

Production is expected to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.

In April, President Samia and President Museveni signed the pipeline deal which both leaders described as victory for the two countries.

Partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert in Uganda.

The Ugandan pipeline section covers 296km. This pipeline will transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian pipeline section from the border town of Mutukula to Chongoleani terminal in Tanga at the Indian Ocean is 1,443km.

The shareholding structure, as detailed in the Shareholders Agreement, which defines the rights and responsibilities of the shareholders in the pipeline company is; Uganda through Unoc with 15%, Total Holdings International B.V. with 62%, Tanzania through its national oil company, TPDC, with 15%, and Cnooc with 8%.