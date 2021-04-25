Business
EAC’s New Secretary General Urged To Transform Bloc
Industry captains have expressed their confidence in the incoming East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mathuki.
They want the Kenya politician-cum-business executive to put in gear policy mechanisms that would spur intra-EAC trade to over 30%.
Dr Mathuki assumed office on Friday in Arusha as the sixth secretary general of the six nation economic bloc.
He takes over from Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko from Burundi whose five year (2016-2021), whose non-renewable term has just ended.
The business leaders under the aegis of the East African Business Council (EABC) convened in Arusha for Dr Mathuki inauguration and urged him to transform the Community.
“As the industry leaders we have analyzed key trade and investment barriers,” they said during a brief meeting at an Arusha hotel.
Until his appointment as the new EAC boss during the February 27 Summit of Heads of State, Dr Mathuki was the executive director of EABC.
They said the East African businesses have failed to take advantage of the EAC Customs Union and Common Market protocols which paved the way for full integration.
Mr John-Bosco Rusagara, speaking on behalf of the EABC chairperson Nick Nesbitt, set the key agenda for the incoming EAC boss.
He appealed for fast-tracking of finalization of the comprehensive review of the EAC Common External Tariff so as to boost industrialization and regional value chains.
Other interventions proposed are quick elimination of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and operationalization of the Committee of Trade Remedies to handle trade disputes.
Others include finalization of the regulations on free movement of services and service suppliers and implementation of the Standardization and Accreditation and Conformity Assessment (SACA)) Bill,2017.
The business leaders have also urged the EAC Secretariat to mainstream and progressively harmonize domestic taxes such as excise duty, value added tax (VAT) and income tax.
Domestication of EAC air space by according national treatment to EAC national air operators, passengers and cargo will reduce air ticket cost.
This, according to the apex body of private sector associations and corporates, would attract more tourists into the region plus boost consolidation and exports of fresh horticultural and fish. On Covid-19, Mr Rusagara, who is an EABC director, called for the need of harmonization of measures and regional coordinated approach in handling the pandemic.
The East Africa private sector was expected to present the regional priority issues during an Evening Gala Dinner with the new EAC Secretary General at an Arusha hotel last night.
The evening reception was organized in partnership with GIZ- Business Scouts for Development Program, funded by the German Ministry for economic cooperation, BMZ.
Dr Mathuki holds a PhD in Strategic Management & Regional Integration from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. At one time (2012-2017) he was a member of the East African Legislative Assembly from Kenya. He is credited for having been instrumental in driving and articulating the private sector priorities in the EAC decision making process during his tenure as the chief executive officer of the Arusha-based EABC.
African Management Institute, Rwanda ICT Chamber Offer Business Training To 2,000 Tech Entrepreneurs
The African Management Institute (AMI) and the Rwanda ICT Chamber have signed a one-year agreement to provide business training to entrepreneurs in the ICT sector to reinforce their skills and boost women’s participation in the sector.
The partnership aims to reach more than 2,000 i-workers (i.e. internet workers who include digital services agents, freelancers, digital ambassadors and gig/platform workers).
This is geared to help small businesses tackle the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and equip them with the skills, tools, and strategies to manage risk and identify new opportunities for growth.
The African Management Institute will offer its sponsored virtual Business Survival Bootcamp in English and Kinyarwanda to tech entrepreneurs across the country and enable them to access AMI’s online learning platform.
Through the programme, entrepreneurs learn about risk assessment, scenario planning, cash flow forecasting, and other skills to support their business to grow and thrive.
To date, 114 entrepreneurs have already benefited from AMI’s sponsored programme in partnership with the ICT Chamber and completed AMI’s Business Survival Bootcamp programme.
Members of the ICT Chamber are encouraged to apply directly through bit.ly/AMI-ICT. Yvette Uwimpaye, the founder of the online store Murukali Market Smart, is looking forward to the upcoming training:
“The pandemic affected my business both positively and negatively. We had more customers ordering online, however, they were buying fresh products such as perishable food. It was hard to keep up with the demand due to movement restrictions. This impacted our operations and caused us to lose customers and revenue. I’m excited to take part in the Business Survival Bootcamp because I want to recover losses and make my e-commerce business more profitable,” she said.
AMI Country Director, Malik Shaffy, said, “This partnership is unique because it will also increase the number of women thriving in Rwanda’s digital economy.
As we boost women’s participation in our programmes, I 2 encourage all tech entrepreneurs to visit our website and apply for the Business Survival Bootcamp to gain the skills and network that will help your business to grow.”
Rwanda ICT Chamber CEO, Alex Ntare, shared how the sector will benefit from the partnership: “Over the years we have seen a growing number of women-owned or co-founded technology and ICT enabled businesses, this partnership with AMI has already raised interest among our members especially those participating in the IHUZO digital commerce project, the content in the programs is very relevant to all sizes of businesses especially those affected by COVID-19 and who want to digitalize.”
MTN Rwandacell PLC To List By Introduction On Rwanda Stock Exchange
MTN Rwandacell Plc (MTN Rwanda) is hass announced that it will list on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) on May 4, 2021.
The announcement follows the approval by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) of MTN Rwanda’s listing by introduction on the RSE and the approval of Crystal Telecom’s (CTL) shareholders to distribute 20% of MTN Rwanda’s shareholding held by CTL to CTL shareholders effective from the listing date.
The listing of MTN Rwanda will see 1,350,886,600 ordinary shares with a nominal value of Rwf 1 each being registered with the RSE at an initial listing price of Rwf269 per ordinary share.
CTL shareholders will become direct shareholders in MTN Rwanda and be able to trade their MTN Rwanda shares on the RSE.
MTN Rwanda CEO, Mitwa Ng’ambi said that the listing of MTN Rwanda’s shares on the RSE is as an exciting opportunity for the investor community at large to participate directly in the ownership of MTN Rwanda.
“We are also excited to welcome former CTL shareholders as MTN Rwanda shareholders,” she said.
Iza Irame, CTL’s CEO, said that the transaction will allow shareholders to retain their economic interest in MTN Rwanda while gaining from the efficiency and visibility that comes with direct ownership.
MTN Rwanda joining the RSE list of companies is expected to increase the market’s capitalization.
“The company being of a good size adds on the number of leading brands to our Exchange and offers more visibility into the company’s operations to shareholders and the general investing public, which in turn should trigger more interest from potential new investors going forward,” said Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of the RSE.
MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita called the listing a milestone: “Enabling Rwandans the opportunity to participate in the company’s success is part of our work to promote local ownership and participation in MTN businesses across our markets, and to create shared value.” He added that the listing was particularly significant given the increasing importance of broadband access in driving economic and industrial development across Africa.
More information about the listing and investor relations can be found at www.mtn.co.rw/investors.
Bitcoin Value Collapsing
The Bitcoin phenomenon seems tumbling, experts have warned.
For example the crypto currency fell by as much as 15% Sunday with rival coins like Ether and XRP also plunging.
The retreat came after Bitcoin hit a record high of more than U$64,000 Wednesday as the stock-market debut of the U.S.’s largest exchange for the tokens, Coinbase Global Inc., stoked enthusiasm for all things crypto.
While prices steadied on Monday with Bitcoin holding just below $57,000, that’s still down about 12% from last week’s intraday peak.
So what’s sparked the slide?
As is often the case — especially with assets as opaque as crypto currencies where it’s often unclear who is selling or buying — there isn’t one answer. Analysts point to a grab bag of reasons.
Regulation fears
As digital assets make further inroads with both retail and institutional investors, regulators across the world are taking a closer interest.On Friday, the Turkish central bank said it would ban their use as a form of payment from April 30 and would prohibit companies that handle payments and electronic fund transfers from processing transactions involving crypto platforms.
There was also online speculation over the weekend that the U.S. Treasury is poised to crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment.
Other sources of regulatory pressure include central banks’ plans to create digital currencies such as China’s for the yuan, and the ban of crypto currency mining in Inner Mongolia, long an industry favorite because of its cheap power.
“We will see more regulation coming,” Eva Ados, chief investment strategist at asset manager ERShares, said on Bloomberg TV, warning investors to be “very careful.” “We think there is going to be even more volatility going forward.”
Overexcitement
Any big rally offers potential for the market to get ahead of itself.
That’s the view of Galaxy Digital founder and long-time crypto bull Michael Novogratz, who wrote on Twitter he sees the retreat as a healthy correction.
Other things could be adding to the mix. Industry news site CoinDesk reported Saturday that power outages in parts of China had knocked out a significant amount of Bitcoin mining capacity, which reduced the overall processing power of the crypto currency’s network.
There’s also the timing.
“Bitcoin goes crazy on weekends because it’s one of the few markets open to trade in,” Kyle Rodda, a Melbourne-based market analyst at IG said. “And it’s lost some buying support.”
How significant are the drops?
Given the frequent warnings from mainstream financial figures of a speculative mania in crypto currencies, any substantial drop reawakens memories of the 2017 crash. Back then, Bitcoin fell from more than $19,000 to under $4,000 by the end of 2018.
While the current retreat is notable, it’s not on that scale. Bitcoin is still 93% higher than it was in January. Volatility is routine for the asset class: the 15% intraday drop on Sunday was only the biggest since February.
Ether, which fell as much as 18% before closing 9.4% lower on Sunday, is up more than 200% this year.
What’s the price outlook?
The trouble with any sort of price predictions for crypto currencies is that there aren’t a lot of fundamental metrics to form the basis of forecasts.
Much comes down to best guesses on whether institutional investors will buy in and whether Bitcoin whales will sell.
Less than 2% of accounts control 95% of the available supply, according to researcher Flipside Crypto.
That means one large holder can have an outsized impact on the still illiquid market.
One key difference to the prolonged crash in 2017 is that a wide range of institutional investors now have some stake in the market. Brevan Howard Asset Management last week became the latest money manager said to be investing in digital assets.
In a further sign of growing interest among the wealthy, both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are now planning to offer clients access to crypto investments.
In January, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts suggested Bitcoin has the potential to reach $146,000 in the long term, a target they recently pared back to around $130,000.
“Passions run deep on social as to the likely near-term path for crypto,” Pepperstone’s Chris Weston wrote in a note to clients. “But dips are clearly supported.”
bloomberg
