EACPass to Minimize Cross-border Trade Quagmire
EAC Secretariat is set to convene a multi-sectoral meeting on Monday 10th January 2022, to consider the adoption of the EACPass, a harmonized system to facilitate cross-border movement, in a bid to end persistent border traffic snarl-ups disrupting intra-EAC trade.
The meeting will include Ministers responsible for EAC Affairs, Transport and Health.
EAC Secretary General, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, said that as the region strives to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, constant trade impasses at EAC border points were reducing the gains made in integrating the region, adding that Partner States need to prioritise the adoption of a regional coordinated approach in handling the pandemic.
“Harmonization of Covid-19 charges and coordinated waiting time for Covid results is critical to facilitate business continuity and ease the cost of doing business,” said Dr. Mathuki.
This happens in the background of an ongoing trade impasse at the Kenya-Uganda border points of Busia and Malaba that has disrupted cross-border trade. The two borders on the Northern Corridor also serve Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and South Sudan.
Dr. Mathuki emphasised the need for Partner States to adopt the EACPass, a system that integrates all EAC Partner States negative test results for Covid-19 and those vaccinated, easing turnaround time at border points.
“The EACPass is directly integrated to all the six (6) Partner States central depository (National Laboratories) and only national accredited laboratories are approved to carry out PCR Covid-19 tests for travelers.
This is set to build confidence in all Partner States since certificates are digitally authenticated from all accredited laboratories in region,” he added.
The EACPass works by consolidating the results of all travelers and passengers undertaking mandatory Covid-19 testing in the designated accredited laboratories in each EAC Partner State.
The authorized and accredited testing facilities in each country upload Covid-19 data to their respective Ministry of Health (MOH) repository.
Only PCR Negative Covid-19 results for travelers are pushed automatically to the EACPass which is accessible digitally and is verifiable at all ports of entry and exit.
Currently, EAC Partner States have finalized the technical integration of accredited laboratories within the Community to EACPass and digital certificates can be shared across the region to facilitate easy movement of EAC citizens within the region.
“The piloting of EACPass has started in Republic of Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi while the other Partner States are finalizing the internal processes to start the piloting of the same,” said Dr. Mathuki.
The 21st Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers responsible for Health held on 10th December, 2021 approved the EACPass as a regional platform to facilitate movement of all travellers in the region and beyond and also directed EAC Partner States to facilitate the implementation and use of EACPass as a platform for quick verification of Covid-19 test certificates and vaccination status for travelers.
Chez Lando Hotel, 15 Others Closed For Violating Covid-19 Rules
Hotel Chez Lando and a list of 15 other restaurants, clubs, and motels have been suspended and fined for violating anti covid-19 regulations instituted to curb further spread of the deadly pandemic.
In particular Hotel Chez Lando has been fined a total of Rwf 150,000 (U$150) and its operations suspended for a period of one week.
Meanwhile other outlets have been fined to a tune of Rwf 300,000 (U$300) including suspended operations for a period between one and three months.
“Rwanda Development Board (RDB) strongly reminds all tourism & hospitality establishments to adhere to the health and safety measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Violation of set measures will result in fines and sanctions to non-compliant businesses and clients,” RDB said in a statement on Thursday.
Bitcoin To Compete With Gold as ‘Store of Value’ in 2022
As digital assets become more widely adopted, global economic analysts have expressed fears that Bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022.
Bitcoin will “most likely” become a bigger proportion over time, Goldman Sachs said, in a list of 2022 predictions.
Goldman Sachs analyst Zach Pandl said bitcoin’s $700 billion market capitalization, compared to the around $2.6 trillion worth of gold owned as an investment that the cryptocurrency currently has a 20% share of the “store of value” market.
In a hypothetical scenario in which bitcoin grabs a 50% share of this market, its price would reach just over $100,000, the note said.
Bitcoin was trading around $46,073 on Wednesday, having struggled to make gains after falling sharply in early December. In November, it had hit an all-time high of $69,000.
“Bitcoin may have applications beyond simply a “store of value” – and digital asset markets are much bigger than Bitcoin – but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for Bitcoin returns,” Pandl wrote.
The term “store of value” usually describes assets which can maintain their worth over time without depreciating, such as precious metals or some currencies. Goldman Sachs restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk in 2021.
Digital Metal Trading, The New Normal In Mining Industry
In a complete walk away from traditional physical trading of minerals between producers, middlemen and buyers, the global mining industry is fully transiting into digital operations.
On Wednesday, global mining industry captains launched an online platform to connect miners with customers such as smelters and sign deals without the need of brokers.
The online marketplace, named Open Mineral, will let miners put up tenders for their concentrate directly to end-users.
According to details reaching Taarifa Business desk, this new digital platform will focus first on gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead, which represent a combined market worth about U$50 billion.
Other digitally traded minerals include; molybdenum, Zinc, Vanadium, Niobium, Nickel, Silicon, Titanium, Pig iron, copper, manganese, cobalt, chrome, carbon, Aluminum.
Smelters and miners could potentially boost returns by millions of dollars by dealing directly in the concentrate market, which is inefficient and opaque, chief executive Boris Eykher told journalists.
Open Mineral will also provide trade services such as transportation, surveying, assaying and insurance. The company is now accepting registrations and the marketplace will go live in August.
Since annual concentrate deals for the year are already set, the new online tool will target spot and 2018 contracts, which are due to be negotiated before the end of the year.
