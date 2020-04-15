Leaders of the East African member states will not meet for their Extraordinary summit as had been scheduled for Wednesday.

“The 18th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State on Covid19 has been postponed due to the request by the Republic of South Sudan. A new date will be communicated in due course,” said Libérat Mfumukeko the Secretary General for East African Community.

By Tuesday evening, there were 444 confirmed cases of the Covid19 in the regional bloc. South Sudan has only four cases as the least infections. Kenya bears the largest confirmed cases at 208.

The summit was planned to take place through videoconferencing aimed at exchanging on regional response against the coronavirus pandemic. Their discussions would entail fiscal, economic and social consequences in the community.

In a letter dated 14th April, 2020 to the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Liberat Mfumukeko, Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Vincent Biruta, said that the Extraordinary Summit had been postponed due to a request by the Republic of South Sudan.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Biruta, who is also the Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, said that a new date for the Extraordinary Summit would be communicated in due course.

On March 25th, the Ministers Responsible for Health and Ministers Responsible for EAC Affairs on the COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness and Response suspended face-to-face EAC regional meetings.

They also directed all member states to avoid imported cases by implementing strict screening procedures at all border points. They also agreed that trade continues unhindered throughout the region.

Partner States also agreed to implement 100% exit and entry screenings by applying the multilayer mechanism to avoid some loopholes, such as transit Passengers.