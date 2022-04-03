HUI Connect with us

EAC States Seek To strengthen Defence Forces Cooperation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Member countries of the East African Community on Saturday held the 11th Joint Meeting of the Sectoral Councils on Cooperation in Defence Matters, Interstate Security and Foreign Policy Coordination in Arusha.

According to details, the meeting considered the report of the Mult-Sectoral Experts working group on peace and security.

The EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Productive and Social Sectors, Hon. Christophe Bazivamo noted, “The need for peace and security, economic and social development through regional integration are the reasons that the EAC was founded.”

“I believe that our Defence Forces can play a key role in promoting unity and aligning thinking on how to tackle security challenges and build a better future for our community,” Bazivamo added.

