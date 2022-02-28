EAC integration Moving At Snail Speed

Geoffrey Kiryabwire, the Vice President of the East African Court of Justice says East African Community intergration process is moving at a very slow pace.

According to him all the organs and institutions established and those yet to be re-established existed before the collapse of the community in 1977 but the integration process is moving at a snail speed.

Justice Kiryabwire was speaking at the farewell party of Ambassador Richard Kabonero who has Uganda’s high commissioner to Tanzania organised by Ugandans living and working at East African Community Headquarters in Arusha Tanzania.

The EAC’s founding principles included good governance, democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights and social justice. These were key principles when the East African Community was founded in 1967 by Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, Milton Obote of Uganda and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania.

This group collapsed in 1977 due to political differences. The project was revived in 2000 as the EAC with an emphasis on achieving a political confederation. It now includes South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo.