Dutch Military Officers Visit Kigali Genocide Memorial

Travelers originating from Zimbabwe and south Africa will not fly with RwandAir enroute to the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa is the origin of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron which is currently fast spreading and has so far reached Europe and Asia. Several governments around the world are instituting tight controls to prevent the spread.

The new mutation, according to health experts is potentially more transmissible.

The South African doctor Dr. Angelique Coetzee who first sounded the alarm on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus said that its symptoms are “unusual but mild” in healthy patients — but she’s worried the strain could cause complications in the elderly and unvaccinated.

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well,” Coetzee told the paper.

“So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home.”

She described one “very interesting case” involving a 6-year-old girl. She had “a temperature and a very high pulse rate, and I wondered if I should admit her. But when I followed up two days later, she was so much better,” she said.

“What we have to worry about now is that when older, unvaccinated people are infected with the new variant, and if they are not vaccinated, we are going to see many people with a severe [form of the] disease,” she said.

The World Health Organization officially named the virus on Friday, skipping two letters of the Greek alphabet and choosing “Omicron.”