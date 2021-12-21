Dubai Princess To Get £554 M in Royal Divorce Case

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein is scheduled to bag a whooping at least £554 million ($734 million) after she won a divorce case filed in the U.K. family courts.

A London judge ordered Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein £251.5 million within three months to cover security and lost items like jewelery and clothing.

He must also make annual payments of around 11 million pounds toward costs for his children while they are in education, which will be secured by a £290 million bank guarantee, the judge ruled. The remaining millions account for backdated sums and a learning fund.

This would provide Princess Haya with a “clean break” from the sheikh following their divorce, Judge Philip Moor said in a ruling published Tuesday.

He said the sheikh, who didn’t give evidence in the case, has brought the unusually high award for security on himself, after another judge found that he ordered the hacking of phones belonging to her and her legal team.

The total amount the sheikh will have to pay to his family is likely to be much higher because of annual security costs he must pay directly to his children after they’ve completed education. Lawyers for both the sheikh and Princess Haya declined to immediately comment on the ruling.

London’s family courts have been a popular destination for high-value legal fights, with judges typically prepared to order a more equal share of a couple’s assets.

Before Tuesday’s decision the largest publicly known judge-ordered award in a divorce was £450 million to the wife of billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov– though the two settled with a payment of less than one-third of that amount.