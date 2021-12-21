Lifestyle
Dubai Princess To Get £554 M in Royal Divorce Case
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein is scheduled to bag a whooping at least £554 million ($734 million) after she won a divorce case filed in the U.K. family courts.
A London judge ordered Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein £251.5 million within three months to cover security and lost items like jewelery and clothing.
He must also make annual payments of around 11 million pounds toward costs for his children while they are in education, which will be secured by a £290 million bank guarantee, the judge ruled. The remaining millions account for backdated sums and a learning fund.
This would provide Princess Haya with a “clean break” from the sheikh following their divorce, Judge Philip Moor said in a ruling published Tuesday.
He said the sheikh, who didn’t give evidence in the case, has brought the unusually high award for security on himself, after another judge found that he ordered the hacking of phones belonging to her and her legal team.
The total amount the sheikh will have to pay to his family is likely to be much higher because of annual security costs he must pay directly to his children after they’ve completed education. Lawyers for both the sheikh and Princess Haya declined to immediately comment on the ruling.
London’s family courts have been a popular destination for high-value legal fights, with judges typically prepared to order a more equal share of a couple’s assets.
Before Tuesday’s decision the largest publicly known judge-ordered award in a divorce was £450 million to the wife of billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov– though the two settled with a payment of less than one-third of that amount.
Lifestyle
British High Commissioner to Rwanda Omar Daair Is Cool
Omar Daair the British High Commissioner to Rwanda and Ambassadeur au Burundi could be an exciting man likely to become a darling to Rwanda media fraternity.
His tweets indicate that since he was appointed to this strategic job in this part of the world, Omar Daair has been travelling across the country both to monitor UK funded projects as well as sightseeing and visiting touristic areas.”My first audience with a royal cow. Those horns are amazing!.”
“…And for British travellers coming to Rwanda, note that the Government here has reinstated 24 hour hotel quarantine on arrival and you will need to take a PCR test at the airport,” is another tweet that would describe this diplomat as one keen and updated on important local matters.
“I’m a fan of colourful ties (especially since most of my suits are grey…) Anyone know where in Kigali I could get some bright ones that are Made in Rwanda? I probably also need a more sensible system for storing them!” High Commissioner Omar Daair has a taste of fashion.
On wednesday High Commissioner Omar Daair twetted “I hosted a celebration of diversity and inclusion. Despite the rain in Kigali it was such a warm event, full of energy, positivity and action.”
“Meet my newest adviser in Rwanda. He has some excellent ideas on how to strengthen Rwanda-UK relations, as well as strong views on the importance of playtime,” This tweet and accompanying picture nails it deep.
Lifestyle
Rwandans Spend Much of Annual Income on Xmas
About 80% of the Rwandan population are Christians, this means they annually celebrate Christmas to honour the birth of Jesus Christ.
Christmas is just three weeks away and it is evident that most Rwandans are preparing for this holiday season always the longest in a year.
Around the world, families are making plans to celebrate the season with unique traditions, once-a-year meals, gifts and more.
A study conducted by WorldRemit to determine the true cost of Christmas in 14 countries showcases the average costs of traditional Christmas meals, decorations and gifts.
Data showed Rwandans are most impacted by the disparity between average household income and holiday costs, spending 708% of their monthly income and nearly 60% of their annual income on the holiday.
The study, looked at 14 countries [USA,UK,Canada, Australia, France, Philippines, Mexico, India, Kenya,Lebanon,Rwanda,Cameroon,Nigeria and Uganda] and researched basic Christmas Costs – including the main holiday meal, average gift spend and decorations.
According to this study, Christmas items were selected based on desk research of typical Christmas meals, gifts and decorations. “We then researched the average price of each item for an average family on an average income. The prices were researched online in late October 2021 – November 2021.”
Prices and breakdowns of what is appropriate for Christmas celebrations in each country were then shared with locals of that country who we hired to validate the data as correct.
Filipinos spend 257% of their monthly income on the holiday. In the region, Christmas celebrations begin in September and extend into January, making it challenging for many families to afford the basic costs of Christmas. Without remittances into countries like the Philippines, celebrating Christmas would be near impossible.
More than 244 million people are classified as immigrants around the world and account for large percentages of populations in countries like the United States (14.4% of total population)2, UK (9%)3, Australia (30%)4 and Canada (21.5%)5.
During the holidays, immigrants and overseas foreign workers are often unable to celebrate with their families in-person, and find themselves working to support not only themselves, but also their families and communities back home.
Christmas is one of the primary reasons immigrants and migrants send money back to their home country.
Because of the high cost of coveted seasonal items, food, and the overall impact COVID has had on supply chain and inflation, it is vital for remittance senders to be able to support those dearest to them by helping make Christmas a reality for their loved ones6.
For example, of the 14 countries observed that typically receive remittances, 10 spent more than 50% of their monthly household income on the holiday.
A holiday that would be impossible without remittances, the season of giving becomes vital, where the world’s largest send markets typically only spend less than 3% of their annual income on the holiday.
Lifestyle
Kalusha Bwalya Urges The World To Walk, Run For Madiba On Sunday
Some of the African continent’s top sports stars have confirmed their participation for this Sunday’s annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run event, which takes place worldwide on 5 December 2021.
Organisers of the popular event are urging participants to register and participate virtually – and safely – wherever they are in the country, continent or around the world.
It’s super easy to participate. Simply register online at to confirm your participation in either the 5 kilometre walk or 10 and 21 kilometre runs to be part of this special event in aid of the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation and held in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government.
The event will take place in limited numbers on Sunday morning in a safe, secure environment at its usual location around the Union Buildings and in the Pretoria surrounds, though all participants are encouraged to join virtually wherever you are and log your participation online.
Zambian and African football icon, Kalusha Bwalya, has laced up his running shoes and is urging everyone around the globe to participate in this special event to remember and celebrate the contribution of the human rights icon, Nelson Mandela.
“It’s been eight years since Madiba’s passing and its time again to commemorate his life and remember his contribution. It is a fun, social event for the whole family. Run virtually and register wherever you are. It’s for everybody. Whether you’re in Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, in the Americas or in Europe please join us to celebrate this incredible, incredible man. Let’s go, there’s no time to waste. I am ready,” said Bwalya.
And many of Africa’s biggest football stars have heeded Bwalya’s call and have confirmed their participation, including former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe and former Orlando Pirates captain Teboho Moloi.
Wimbledon finals wheelchair tennis sensation, Kgothatso Montjane, has also confirmed her participation, while top Olympic elite athletes such as Gerda Steyn and Stephen Mokoka are regular participants in this popular event.
It’s a social event for the fit, the not so fit and the completely unfit, so register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your choice of distance and you will be awarded a physical medal for taking part at the Union Buildings or a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation if you took part anywhere in the rest of South Africa or around the world.
Entries for this year’s event have been received from as far afield as Spain, Kenya, Nigeria, United States, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Guatemala, Zambia and Sudan.
Started to commemorate Madiba’s passing on 5 December 2013, the popular annual event hosted from Tshwane’s Union Buildings will be held for the eighth time this year.
Entry fees for the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run are as follows:
10 km = R60
5,10 or 21km Virtually = R60
US$5 – Runners from the rest of the African continent (all distances)
US$10 – International runners from the rest of the world (all distances)
All proceeds raised will be donated to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to continue promoting Madiba’s legacy.
