Driver’s License Tests To Resume Next Week In Kigali

Provisional and practical driver’s license tests will resume on Monday, October 11, for successful candidates, who registered in City of Kigali.

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on October 6, published lists of candidates, who successfully registered for the tests in the districts of Kicukiro, Gasabo and Nyarugenge.

The lists can be found here:

GASABO Provisional driver’s license test

GASABO Practical driver’s license test

KICUKIRO Provisional driver’s license test

KICUKIRO Practical driver’s license test

NYARUGENGE Provisional driver’s license test

NYARUGENGE Practical driver’s license test

The tests in Kigali will end on October 22.

“All provisional driving tests will be conducted at Kigali stadium in Nyamirambo. We urge all those whose names have been published, to note their respective dates for the tests, respect time and other essential requirements,” RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, said.

Due to the big number of people, who registered, CP Kabera said that tests will be conducted in phases so as to comply with the national Covid-19 prevention measures.

For those who successfully registered but did not appear on the published lists, as well as successful candidates, who registered in other parts of the country; the spokesperson said that new lists and dates for the tests will also be communicated later.

“More than 23,000 people registered for driver’s license tests in City of Kigali alone, including over 16,400, who successfully registered for practical tests. This is a very big number, especially in this pandemic period, which necessitated devising ways to ensure that tests are conducted smoothly. The lists are compiled based on first-come-first-served,” said CP Kabera.