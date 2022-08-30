Kinshasa government announced on Friday that it had extended FARDC-UPDF joint military operation agains the ADF militia in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

According to details, the extention was effected on Friday August 26. The decision was taken after a two-day phase three assessment meeting and planning for the fourth phase, held in the Ugandan town of Kabarore district, POLITICO.CD learns from ACP.

According to Major General Camille Bombele Luhola, Operations Coordinator, the major rebel strongholds of the Alliance of Democratic Forces (ADF) have been destroyed, particularly in North Kivu.

“We think that in relation to the current attitude of the enemy, their intentions after beating them in the northern part of North Kivu, in the territory of Beni; also in the southern part of the province of Ituri, the enemy has joined forces with several groups to try to reconstitute itself outside the strongholds that we have been able to neutralize. All of these strongholds are now in the hands of FARDC and UPDF troops. But the small groups that have scattered in the wild are trying to reconstitute themselves, whether in the territory of Beni, whether in the south of Ituri. The current tendency of the enemy is to rush towards Mambasa,” he said.

As a result, he suggested that the fourth phase will allow the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ugandan People’s Defense Force to annihilate all local and foreign armed groups who are sowing desolation in the territories of Beni and from Irumu to North Kivu and Ituri respectively, notably the ADF.

Uganda has atleast 1,700 UPDF soldiers deployed in North Kivu and Ituri including the special forces and infantry of the UPDF with their artillery and armored vehicles.