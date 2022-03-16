DRC Train Crash Death Toll Reaches 75

Connect with us

40 mins ago

on

The death toll from a freight train has risen from 60 to 75 after more bodies were discovered, government said.

Over the weekend in Lualaba, southeastern DRCongo, this fateful train, with a 14-car trailer, carried more than 100 tonnes of freight bound for Lubumbashi when a cut in the tracks which caused the train and wagons to fall into a ravine.

According to Fabien Mutomb Directo of National Railway Company of Congo (SNCC) bodies were found at the end of an inspection by SNCC.

The government is reportedly taking care of those injured in the derailment. DRC opposition party Awakening of Conscience for Work and Development (ECT) party, is calling for the government to provide funeral arrangements and compensation for the victims.

According to SNCC, the people riding on the freight train when it derailed are “stowaways.”

Civil society groups argue that due to lack of passable roads and passenger trains  throughout the region, many residents travel long distances via freight trains.

The country has a bad track record with train derailments and boats capsizing due to overloading or poor maintenance.

