DRC Revokes Import Licenses of 5 Companies

Rwandan Agro Products Showcased At France's Largest Expo

IFC Partners With 3B Group Of Hotels To Support Growth, Jobs In Rwanda’s Tourism Sector

Kenya to Export Cars Under AfCTA

UAE To Establish Innovation & Entrepreneurship Centre in Kenya

EAC Partner States Meet Minimum Requirements For Category A Trading Under AfCFTA

USAID Launches US$14.8M Program To Boost Agriculture

Kenya Gears Up For National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Kenya Accesses U$1 billion Trade Fund To Tame Losses Under AfCFTA

Rwandans Can Tap Into Cricket Farming

Published

5 hours ago

on

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has withdrawn import licenses of 5 (five) companies as part of a comprehensive plan to cleaning up the import sector.

A correspondence dated 24th February is addressed to these companies including; Mino Congo, Chalupa la Mama, Ranny, Snips and Super Nourriture. They are prohibited from carrying out any import of various products until further notice.

The decision was taken through the Ministries of National Economy and Foreign Trade aims at cleaning up the import sector of consumer goods, and on the other hand, at preserving purchasing power. consumers against fraud and speculation.

The Congolese Association of Banks (ACB) and the Central Bank of Congo (BCC), have been requested to no longer issue import licenses to these 5 (five) companies and must also suspend the execution of valid licenses.

