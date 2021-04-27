Politics
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
The Congolese government rejected any proposal that seeks to incorporate rebels into its Army and Police.
In the security component of his program presented this Monday, April 26, 2021 to the National Assembly, the Prime Minister declared that the government will not accept under any circumstances the incorporation of the rebels into the army or the police.
Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde announced the merger of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) program and that of stabilization and reconstruction of areas emerging from armed conflicts (STAREC) into a single program called disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, community and stabilization (DDRCS).
“The merger is for more coherence but also and above all to achieve more effectively a holistic reintegration of demobilized persons into economic and public interest activities far from the profession of arms. And this in particular through a series of professional trainings. As a result, the government no longer intends to accept in any agreement the incorporation of the rebels into the army or the police,” Lukonde said.
The head of government also highlighted the creation within the army and the police of elite units capable of projecting themselves into war and conflict zones, before the end of the present five-year term.
“This will involve the retraining and reorganization of existing units as well as the organization of special and specific training cycles for new units,” said J-M Sama Lukonde.
Chad’s New Military Ruler Appoints Cousin As Chief of Staff
The President of the Transitional Military Council (Cmt) in Chad has appointed his cousin brother to a very sensitive post seen as a strategic move to consolidate the family influence in the management of the state.
Mahamat Idriss Déby President of the Transitional Military Council signed a decree on Monday appointing Colonel Idriss Youssouf Boy to a position of private secretary to the President of the Transitional Military Council.
Youssouf Boy previously served as Chadian consul in Douala, Cameroon. “Under the terms of decree n ° 0003 / CMT / PCMT / 2021, the president of the national transition commission appointed Mr. Idriss Youssouf Boy as private secretary.”
In May 2014, he was elevated to the rank of brigadier general. He was appointed on November 19, 2019 to head the Chadian National and Nomadic Guard (GNNT).
He is a family member of President Déby, son of General Youssouf Boy, who died in February 2008, who was the former commander of the Presidential Guard and brother-in-law of Idriss Déby (husband of his younger sister).
In 2020, he was Deputy Director General of the National Security Agency (ANS) and then, on September 29, 2020, was appointed Consul General of the Republic of Chad in Douala.
Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Apartheid Crime
Human Rights Watch is appealing to the United Nations to slam sanction of the state of Israel for committing a crime of Apartheid.
In the Organisations 43-year old history, it is the first time, it has accused Israel of such a grave crime.
Israel meets the legal definition for crimes of apartheid as set out by the Rome Statute, it says in a 213-page report scheduled to be released today (Tuesday April 27) entitled, “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution.”
HRW called on the United Nations to verify the claim and then apply an arms embargo against Israel until verifiable steps are taken to end such crimes.
“Prominent voices have warned for years that apartheid lurks just around the corner if the trajectory of Israel’s rule over Palestinians does not change,” HRW executive director Kenneth Roth said Monday in a press release that accompanied a preview of the report.
“This detailed study shows that Israeli authorities have already turned that corner and today are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” he said.
“While much of the world treats Israel’s half-century occupation as a temporary situation that a decades-long ‘peace process’ will soon cure, the oppression of Palestinians there has reached a threshold and a permanence that meets the definitions of the crimes of apartheid and persecution,” Roth said.
Meanwhile, the Israeli left-wing NGO B’Tselem issued a similar first-time declaration in January.
The right-wing Israeli group NGO Monitor condemned the apartheid accusations, saying they were part of larger global campaign to discredit Israel and undermine its identity as a Jewish state.
“HRW’s report is part of a concerted NGO campaign over the past 18 months to interject the term ‘apartheid’ into discourse about Israel,” it said.
“Indeed, HRW reiterates, cites and quotes many of these NGOs in its publication.”
“In a broader context, this report is another move in the decades-long series of obsessive attacks against Israel and its legitimacy as the nation-state of the Jewish people,” NGO Monitor said.
HRW’s report distanced its accusation of apartheid from any comparisons with South African apartheid, which is often used to discredit that claim.
Jerusalempost
Myanmar’s Ethnic Minority Rebels Seize Military Base
The Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union on Tuesday attacked and seized a military outpost in eastern Myanmar, close to the border with north-western Thailand.
“Our troops captured the Burmese military camp,” KNU foreign affairs chief Padoh Sah Taw Nee told media.
Fighting occurred near the Salween river which seperates Myanmar and Thailand. Thai villagers could hear gunfire from the clashes.
The Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union, has been battling Myanmar’s government since 1949.
Nationalists from Myanmar’s Karen ethnic minority ultimately seek their own independent state, with rebels also calling for a federal system of government.
Myanmar has been under military control since a coup on February 1 ousted members of the ruling National League for Democracy Party, with State Councellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders placed under arrest. Myanmar’s de facto leader is now Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
The KNU is reportedly sheltering critics of the military junta.
Myanmar’s military has brutally cracked down on anti-coup protesters, drawing widespread condemnation from the West. So far, the military has killed over 750 civilians in its push against tthe opposition.
Leaders of nine southeastern Asian nations called for an end to the violence in Myanmar during an ASEAN summit on Saturday.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo labeled the political crisis in Myanmar “unacceptable” in remarks during the gathering.
