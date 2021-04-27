DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police

The Congolese government rejected any proposal that seeks to incorporate rebels into its Army and Police.

In the security component of his program presented this Monday, April 26, 2021 to the National Assembly, the Prime Minister declared that the government will not accept under any circumstances the incorporation of the rebels into the army or the police.

Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde announced the merger of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) program and that of stabilization and reconstruction of areas emerging from armed conflicts (STAREC) into a single program called disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, community and stabilization (DDRCS).

“The merger is for more coherence but also and above all to achieve more effectively a holistic reintegration of demobilized persons into economic and public interest activities far from the profession of arms. And this in particular through a series of professional trainings. As a result, the government no longer intends to accept in any agreement the incorporation of the rebels into the army or the police,” Lukonde said.

The head of government also highlighted the creation within the army and the police of elite units capable of projecting themselves into war and conflict zones, before the end of the present five-year term.

“This will involve the retraining and reorganization of existing units as well as the organization of special and specific training cycles for new units,” said J-M Sama Lukonde.