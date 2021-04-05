DRC Opposition Condemns Sabotage Of FARDC Efforts Against Rebels

Martin Fayulu, the leader of Lamuka, a coalition of main opposition parties in Democratic Republic of Congo has observed that there is sabotage of operations of the national army FARDC against rebel groups in Eastern part of the country.

According to Fayulu, the security situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo remains worrying.

On Saturday he said, since the start of the first quarter of 2021, several cases of killings have been reported in the two provinces of Kivu, as well as in Ituri.

For the “resistant” Martin Fayulu, these abuses suggest that the operations of the DRC Armed Forces are “systematically sabotaged” for “ulterior reasons”.

He said that he was fed up following the recent atrocities by civilians on the night of March 31 to April 1 in Beni, in North Kivu.

“The massacres of the Congolese in the Kivus are beyond all understanding. It is to be believed that the operations carried out by the FARDC are systematically sabotaged for unacknowledged reasons. My condolences to the families of the victims of the killings of the night of March 31 to April 1 in Beni, ”he said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in his latest report on the situation in the DRC covering the period from December 2, 2020 to March 18, 2021, notes that since December, the ADF has carried out 44 attacks in Beni territory.

These attacks left 178 civilians dead, including 48 women and 2 boys. In December, the ADF armed group focused its attacks on the Rwenzori sector which borders Uganda, while remaining dispersed over four sectors in Beni territory.

Entrenched in eastern DRC since 1995, ADF is the bloodiest armed group to operate in the past 7 years in the DRC, a country where researchers have recently identified more than 120 active armed groups.

The ADF is accused of being the author of numerous massacres in the territory of Beni, having killed thousands since 2014.