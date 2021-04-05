National
DRC Opposition Condemns Sabotage Of FARDC Efforts Against Rebels
Martin Fayulu, the leader of Lamuka, a coalition of main opposition parties in Democratic Republic of Congo has observed that there is sabotage of operations of the national army FARDC against rebel groups in Eastern part of the country.
According to Fayulu, the security situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo remains worrying.
On Saturday he said, since the start of the first quarter of 2021, several cases of killings have been reported in the two provinces of Kivu, as well as in Ituri.
For the “resistant” Martin Fayulu, these abuses suggest that the operations of the DRC Armed Forces are “systematically sabotaged” for “ulterior reasons”.
He said that he was fed up following the recent atrocities by civilians on the night of March 31 to April 1 in Beni, in North Kivu.
“The massacres of the Congolese in the Kivus are beyond all understanding. It is to be believed that the operations carried out by the FARDC are systematically sabotaged for unacknowledged reasons. My condolences to the families of the victims of the killings of the night of March 31 to April 1 in Beni, ”he said.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in his latest report on the situation in the DRC covering the period from December 2, 2020 to March 18, 2021, notes that since December, the ADF has carried out 44 attacks in Beni territory.
These attacks left 178 civilians dead, including 48 women and 2 boys. In December, the ADF armed group focused its attacks on the Rwenzori sector which borders Uganda, while remaining dispersed over four sectors in Beni territory.
Entrenched in eastern DRC since 1995, ADF is the bloodiest armed group to operate in the past 7 years in the DRC, a country where researchers have recently identified more than 120 active armed groups.
The ADF is accused of being the author of numerous massacres in the territory of Beni, having killed thousands since 2014.
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Dr Mushimiyimana Isaie aged 48, a lecturer at University of Rwanda has been found lifeless in a chair at his home situated at Musanze sector in Musanze district. He died on Friday according to family source, the cause of his death is not yet known.
His wife found him dead after she returned from a saloon where she had been receiving hair dressing service. Upon returning home, she noticed her husband was lifeless in his chair then she informed authorities.
He was attached to The Higher Institute of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry commonly known by its previous name (“Institut Superieur d’Agriculture et d’Elevage-ISAE Busogo).
Investigations have already begun to ascertain what may have led to the death of Dr Mushimiyimana.
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today
Mama Sarah Obama will be buried today (Tuesday) at her home in Kogelo.
Local press reported that she died on Monday 29, March aged 99 while undergoing treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.
Sheikh Musa Ismail Haji, Chairman of the Kisumu Muslim Association, said she will be buried according to Muslim religious customs tomorrow morning (March 30).
Mama Sarah, was a Muslim. “Mama has not died of Covid-19 related issues and we want to clarify that she has been sick for some time,” said Sheikh Musa.
Kenya’s Covid-19 containment measures from the Ministry of Health stipulate that the maximum number of people expected at a funeral is 50. The measures also require that the dead are buried within 72 hours.
It is however unclear how many will attend Mama Sarah’s funeral.
Explaining Burial For Muslims
Imam Muhammad Swalihu of Jamia Mosque and Ustadh Abatuli Suleiman, a director at the Barul Akram School and Madrassa in Kileleshwa, say men and women play separate roles.
Before one is buried, their stomach is emptied and their body cleaned.
Pieces of cloth are used to tie the head, legs and the rest of the body. Women’s bodies will have an extra middle piece. In total, a man’s body will be covered in three pieces of cloth while a woman uses five. Some parts of the body are usually covered in cotton wool.
Ustadh Suleiman said while the body is being prepared for the interment, at no point is it ever exposed.
In the funeral preparation and subsequent burial, women play less prominent roles. They can pray for the body, but only men carry it to the cemetery.
The only time women are allowed would be when there is completely no man in sight.
According to Ustadh Suleiman, women are encouraged to pray at home.
There are no coffins at a Muslim funeral.
Those at the funeral are not expected to cry, and if they do so, they should not lament.
According to Imam Swalihu, mourning starts after the funeral.
The costs are generally minimal, seeing as the bereaved are not expected to cook.
The majority of all that will be needed at the funeral is donated.
Attendants do not wear any special clothing as the funeral is relatively a cheap affair.
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
The United Nations World Food Programme today welcomed a contribution of CAD 1 million (US$ 794,000) from the Government and people of Canada to provide humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to 135,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees in camps in Rwanda.
This contribution comes at a critical time when WFP general food assistance for refugees has been reduced by a staggering 60 percent from March 2021 because of critical funding shortfalls.
“This generous contribution from the Government and people of Canada will help prevent an even deeper reduction in food assistance for refugees in the coming months,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.
WFP food assistance for refugees in Rwanda is provided as cash-based transfers. This enables women and men in camps to buy the food that best meets their family’s needs, maximizing their choice and dietary diversity. A 2018 WFP study found that providing cash also empowered refugee women, as they felt having cash assistance increased their sense of dignity and self-respect.
This contribution will allow WFP to maintain full rations of targeted nutrition support for 51,000 refugees identified as particularly vulnerable, such as children under the age of two, schoolchildren and pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as people living with HIV and tuberculosis patients under treatment.
Despite this generous contribution, WFP still requires an additional US$9.3 million to reinstate full rations for the rest of 2021. If additional funding is not received in the coming months, deeper ration reductions will be necessary.
