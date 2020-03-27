Democratic Republic of Congo has a total of 54 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus but three have died and one healed, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest reports indicate that North Kivu Province has confirmed its first coronavirus case making this part of the country the second province affected by the Virus after the capital Kinshasa.

Muyembe Tanfum, the Technical Secretary of the Multi-sectoral Response Committee, said investigations are underway to find out the origin of the case declared in North Kivu.

“Three new confirmed cases, including two in Kinshasa and one in North Kivu,” DRC government said on Friday.

North Kivu has six territories, of which Rutshuru and Beni have border posts with Uganda.

The Goma chief town and the Nyiragongo territory borders Rwanda, where over 50 cases have been recorded.