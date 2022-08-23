The Democractic Republic of Congo is seeking help from Moscow to replace its ageing military weapons.

According to details tacked by Taarifa Investigative desk, Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga the Congolese Defence Minister flew to Russia where he met with Deputy Minister of Defense, Alexander Fomin on the sidelines of the 10th Conference on International Security held from August 15 to 18.

DRC Defence Minister Kabanda Kurhenga requested around the possibility for Russia to provide modern military equipment to the DRC.

According to a military source, this cooperation in military matters would enable the DRC to face the war imposed on it by foreign militia operating in the eastern part of the vast mineral rich country.

Minister Gilbert Kabanda also said they discussed the agreement on the acquisition of arms by the DRC army from Russia ratified since 2018, it was reported.

The immediate objective of the government is to provide the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) with the necessary means to secure its national territory, he said.

The same source also indicates that the Russian regional director of cooperation, Anatoly Punchuk (pictured above), for his part, reassured Minister Gilbert Kabanda of his country’s availability to equip the FARDC and train Congolese officers.

“Russia, which organized a Russia-Africa forum 2 years ago, intends to hold other meetings in order to help African countries take charge of themselves and put an end to these various wars across Africa,” said Anatoly Punchuk.