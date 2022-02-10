DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President

President Félix Tshisekedi of DRC has appointed Jean Claude Bukasa as his new special advisor on Security replacing François Beya arrested last weekend for attempting to topple government.

Pending the end of the ongoing investigations and given the unavailability of François Beya, a new Special Advisor in Charge of Security to the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi has been appointed on an interim basis a source told Taarifa.

Jean Claude Bukasa, was notified on Tuesday, in a decision signed by Guylain Nyembo, Director of Cabinet of Félix Tshisekedi. Bukasa was François Beya’s deputy in charge of external security.

Guylain Nyembo reminds the new strongman of Tshisekedi’s security of the delicacy of the mission entrusted to him requires loyalty and self-sacrifice from him.

Little is known about this discreet man. But this securocrat, who specialized in cybercrime during a stay in Canada, seems in particular to have been chosen for his loyalty. He is an active activist in the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), the party of the Head of State. During the 2018 presidential campaign, he would be seen alongside candidate Tshisekedi in some provinces.

The controversy and rumors about the alleged coup d’etat in the DRC are taking more and more shape. The Presidency in a communication made on Tuesday February 08, 2022, by the spokesman for the Head of State, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba, revealed there was a serious threat against national security and announced that the security services have serious indications attesting to actions against national security.

Last week Georges Kapiamba, president of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ) told local media in DRC that Beya was arrested for state security reasons.

“You cannot talk about [le coup d’état] without having something to link. When dealing with sensitive files, you must avoid trying to go into the smallest details. You have to give the information in a general way, that’s what is important. He is being held for an investigation that is linked to state security,” Kapiamba said.