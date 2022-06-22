A special recruitment has been announced in Goma, capital of North Kivu province as the Country’s army popularity rating deteriorates following massive losses during a fight with M23 rebels that have seized Bunagana town and a vast territory in the region.

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) on Tuesday issued a press release from its 34th military region.

The document which bears the signature of the recruitment officer for this military region, Colonel Chita Itakila, indicates that the national army insists on the need to have qualified elements within it, in order to meet the imperative of a professional army.

“The loyalist forces must this time constitute a professional army. For those who have state, license or graduate diplomas, a special session is planned here in Goma and at the officers’ school in Kananga, where they will be trained for 3 years in order to carry the rank of second lieutenant. “, the statement says.

The office of the 34th Military Region is open for this purpose, to receive the files of candidates, whose age varies between 18 and 25 years.

An evaluation test is scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday at the Tanganyika Primary School of this entity.